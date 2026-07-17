Mt4 Trade Manager Risk Tool

MD Trade Manager - Expert Advisor for MT4

Description:

  • Risk in % or Fixed Cash — the mode toggle
  • Draggable Entry/SL/TP Lines — core visual planning workflow
  • Auto-Follow Live Price — risk staying accurate as market moves
  • Risk:Reward Auto-Sync — TP repositioning with SL drag
  • Automatic Breakeven — SL auto-lock at trigger %
  • Live Trade Duration Tracking — the one you flagged as important, calling out the exact hold-time display and its prop-firm use case specifically.
  • Minimize & Drag Anywhere — compact toolbar mode

  • MD Trade Manager is a visual trade planning and risk management tool. It shows three draggable lines on the chart for Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. As you move the lines, the panel instantly calculates lot size, dollar risk, dollar reward, and the risk to reward ratio, so you know the exact outcome before you place a trade.

    • Risk per trade can be set as a %percentage of balance or as a fixed cash amount. Trade direction is detected automatically from the line positions, and the tool blocks the wrong button if the setup does not match. An auto follow option keeps the entry price synced to the live market so the numbers shown are always accurate. Stop loss and take profit are automatically adjusted for spread at execution, so the actual result matches what was shown on the panel.

    A breakeven feature moves the stop loss to breakeven once the trade reaches a set percentage of progress toward take profit. The panel can be placed in any corner, resized, minimized to a small toolbar, and dragged anywhere on the chart.

    This is a trade management tool, not a signal generator. The trader decides where to place the levels, and the EA handles the calculation, execution, and trade management from there.


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    Luis Carlos Lucero Hernandez
    实用工具
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    Rachmat Hidayat
    实用工具
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    InvestSoft
    4.98 (443)
    实用工具
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    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.43 (197)
    实用工具
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    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (110)
    实用工具
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    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (95)
    实用工具
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    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (65)
    实用工具
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    Snapdragon Systems Ltd
    5 (1)
    实用工具
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    Leolouiski Gan
    5 (25)
    实用工具
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    Vu Trung Kien
    4.43 (7)
    实用工具
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    Rashed Samir
    5 (10)
    实用工具
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    Runwise Limited
    5 (4)
    实用工具
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    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.67 (3)
    实用工具
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    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (3)
    实用工具
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    Irina Nechaeva
    实用工具
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    Zone Trader MT4
    Lee Samson
    5 (1)
    实用工具
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    Evgeniy Zhdan
    实用工具
    达到目标利润时自动锁定利润 EquityTargetCloser   — 是一款 MetaTrader 5 实用工具型专家顾问，当   净值（Equity）超过当前余额达到指定的利润金额时 ，它会自动平掉所有市价单并删除挂单。平仓后目标自动提高：新门槛 = 新余额 + 指定利润。该 EA 不负责开仓，仅管理现有头寸，帮助可靠地锁定利润并保护积累的资金。 MT5-version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169839 工作原理 该专家顾问持续将   净值（Equity）   与动态目标进行比较： 目标 =   当前余额（Balance） + plusMoney   （美元）。 当净值大于或等于该金额时，触发保护机制： 平掉   所有市价单   （任何品种）。 如果参数   Delete pending orders = true ，则删除   所有挂单 。 平仓后余额更新，目标重新计算：   新余额 + plusMoney 。这样，EA 在每个成功周期后逐步提高利润锁定门槛。 重要提示 ：触发条件取决于   累计浮动利润 ，而不是
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (38)
    实用工具
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    DrawDown Limiter MT4
    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (8)
    实用工具
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
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    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.82 (22)
    实用工具
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    Trade Copier Professional MT4
    Tola Moses Hector
    实用工具
    Trade Copier Professional — 本地复制解决方案   Trade Copier Professional 是一款可靠的本地交易复制系统，适用于 MetaTrader 4/5。它允许交易者在同一台电脑上的多个账户之间即时复制仓位，内置安全控制，并配备专业级仪表盘。   概览   该 EA 可在单一文件中同时运行 Master 和 Slave 模式，并可无缝切换。交易可在 MT4 与 MT5 终端之间复制，无需依赖互联网，采用本地文件通信以实现最高速度与稳定性。实时仪表盘显示连接状态、复制统计以及每日表现。   手数与风险管理   提供四种手数模式：固定手数、倍数、风险百分比和余额百分比。止损与止盈可按比例调整或缩放，必要时可反向复制信号。安全功能包括每日亏损与交易限制、最小/最大手数控制、断线保护以及错误跟踪与自动关闭。   过滤与可靠性   交易可按品种或 magic number 进行过滤，配置灵活。系统通过错误检测、重试逻辑、安全关闭和全面日志确保可靠性。优化后的执行速度几乎即时，且资源占用极低。   使用方法   将 EA 附加到图表，设置为 Ma
    Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    实用工具
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
    Custom Alerts AIO MT4
    Daniel Stein
    实用工具
    Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.85 (61)
    实用工具
    一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
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    Amir Atif
    5 (5)
    实用工具
    MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
    Telegram to MT4 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.09 (11)
    实用工具
    Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
    Trading History MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (9)
    实用工具
    Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (42)
    实用工具
    MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
    Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
    Amir Atif
    5 (2)
    实用工具
    Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
    Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
    Sergio Marquez Uroz
    5 (4)
    实用工具
    Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
    King Trade Copier MT4
    Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
    实用工具
    King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
    Trade Reverse Copie4
    Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
    实用工具
    Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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    Mt5 Trade Manager Risk Tool
    Muhammad Wasim
    实用工具
    MD Trade Manager - MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 说明 MD Trade Manager 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的可视化交易计划和风险管理工具。它用简单的图表面板和三条可拖动的价格线,分别代表入场价、止损价和止盈价,取代了手动计算手数和凭感觉交易的方式。当您移动这些线条时,面板会立即重新计算手数大小、以美元计的风险、以美元计的收益,以及实际的盈亏比,让您在下单之前就清楚知道这笔交易的具体结果。 该工具适合希望保持仓位大小一致、进行清晰可视化规划、并自动管理保本止损,而不需要每笔交易都手动计算的交易者。它可以在任何交易品种上使用,尤其适合黄金和白银等波动较大的品种,因为这些品种的点值和点差容易使手动风险计算出现误差。 规格说明 风险管理 每笔交易的风险可以设置为账户余额的百分比,也可以设置为固定的美元金额,可随时在面板上切换。 手数根据交易品种的每点价值和止损距离自动计算,并根据经纪商的最小手数、最大手数和步长进行调整。 可视化交易计划 三条水平线分别代表入场价、止损价和止盈价,可以直接在图表上拖动。 面板显示止损距离(以点数和美元计)、止盈
    RSI Divergence TV
    Muhammad Wasim
    指标
    RSI Divergence same as Tradingview -  Description RSI Divergence is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that plots the Relative Strength Index in a separate window and automatically detects and draws regular bullish and bearish divergence between price and RSI. Ported from a TradingView Pine Script version, so the calculation and pivot logic match what many traders already use on TradingView. A bullish divergence is marked when price makes a lower low while RSI makes a higher low, suggesting do
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    No Supply No Demand arrows
    Muhammad Wasim
    指标
    中文翻译 No Supply No Demand VSA 指标 - MQL5 Market 说明 说明 No Supply No Demand 是一款基于经典威科夫理论的成交量价差分析指标,适用于 MetaTrader 5。它会自动扫描K线,寻找两种特定的形态,这些形态提示当前行情可能出现停顿或反转,并直接在图表上用简单的箭头符号标出。 No Demand(无需求)形态是一根阳线,收盘时成交量较低,且上下两端都带有影线,出现在价格已经向下测试过、但尚未收盘高于当前K线之后。这说明买方并没有以真正的力量入场。该形态会在K线上方用红色的 v 符号标出。 No Supply(无供应)形态是一根阴线,收盘时成交量较低,且上下两端都带有影线,出现在价格已经向上测试过、但尚未收盘低于当前K线之后。这说明卖方并没有以真正的力量入场。该形态会在K线最低点用绿色的向上箭头标出。 这两种形态都通过可调节的回溯周期进行确认,因此信号只有在根据近期收盘价验证之后才会出现,而不仅仅依据K线形状判断。 规格说明 识别 No Demand 形态,阳线,低成交量,带有影线的针形K线,在K线上方用红色 v 符号标出
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