Mt4 Trade Manager Risk Tool

MD Trade Manager - Expert Advisor for MT4

Description:

Risk in % or Fixed Cash — the mode toggle

Draggable Entry/SL/TP Lines — core visual planning workflow

Auto-Follow Live Price — risk staying accurate as market moves

Risk:Reward Auto-Sync — TP repositioning with SL drag

Automatic Breakeven — SL auto-lock at trigger %

Live Trade Duration Tracking — the one you flagged as important, calling out the exact hold-time display and its prop-firm use case specifically.

Minimize & Drag Anywhere — compact toolbar mode





MD Trade Manager is a visual trade planning and risk management tool. It shows three draggable lines on the chart for Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit . As you move the lines, the panel instantly calculates lot size, dollar risk, dollar reward, and the risk to reward ratio , so you know the exact outcome before you place a trade.

Risk per trade can be set as a %percentage of balance or as a fixed cash amount. Trade direction is detected automatically from the line positions, and the tool blocks the wrong button if the setup does not match. An auto follow option keeps the entry price synced to the live market so the numbers shown are always accurate. Stop loss and take profit are automatically adjusted for spread at execution, so the actual result matches what was shown on the panel.

A breakeven feature moves the stop loss to breakeven once the trade reaches a set percentage of progress toward take profit. The panel can be placed in any corner, resized, minimized to a small toolbar, and dragged anywhere on the chart.

This is a trade management tool, not a signal generator. The trader decides where to place the levels, and the EA handles the calculation, execution, and trade management from there.