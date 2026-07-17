Mt4 Trade Manager Risk Tool
- 实用工具
-
Muhammad WasimDay Trader,
- 版本: 3.8
- 更新: 11 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
MD Trade Manager - Expert Advisor for MT4
Description:
Risk per trade can be set as a %percentage of balance or as a fixed cash amount. Trade direction is detected automatically from the line positions, and the tool blocks the wrong button if the setup does not match. An auto follow option keeps the entry price synced to the live market so the numbers shown are always accurate. Stop loss and take profit are automatically adjusted for spread at execution, so the actual result matches what was shown on the panel.
A breakeven feature moves the stop loss to breakeven once the trade reaches a set percentage of progress toward take profit. The panel can be placed in any corner, resized, minimized to a small toolbar, and dragged anywhere on the chart.
This is a trade management tool, not a signal generator. The trader decides where to place the levels, and the EA handles the calculation, execution, and trade management from there.