RSI Divergence TV

RSI Divergence same as Tradingview - 

Description

RSI Divergence is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that plots the Relative Strength Index in a separate window and automatically detects and draws regular bullish and bearish divergence between price and RSI. Ported from a TradingView Pine Script version, so the calculation and pivot logic match what many traders already use on TradingView.

A bullish divergence is marked when price makes a lower low while RSI makes a higher low, suggesting downward momentum is fading. A bearish divergence is marked when price makes a higher high while RSI makes a lower high, suggesting upward momentum is fading. Each divergence is drawn as a connecting line between the two RSI pivot points, labeled Bull or Bear, along with a small marker at the signal bar.

Divergence detection uses pivot points on the RSI line rather than raw price swings, with adjustable lookback settings so the trader can control how sensitive or strict the detection is, and a minimum and maximum bar range between the two pivots to filter out divergences that are too close together or too far apart to be meaningful.

Specifications

Plots RSI in a separate indicator window with standard 70, 50, and 30 reference levels.

RSI period and price source are both adjustable.

Automatically detects regular bullish divergence, price lower low with RSI higher low.

Automatically detects regular bearish divergence, price higher high with RSI lower high.

Divergence detection can be turned on or off independently of the RSI plot.

Pivot lookback left and right are both adjustable, controlling how many bars are checked on each side of a potential pivot.

Minimum and maximum bar range between two pivots is adjustable, filtering out divergences that form too quickly or take too long to develop.

Draws a connecting trend line between the two divergence pivots directly on the RSI window, with a text label identifying Bull or Bear.

Old divergence lines are automatically removed and redrawn as new bars form, so the chart does not accumulate outdated markings.

Recommended use

This indicator is a momentum and divergence detection tool, not a standalone trading system. It is intended to be used alongside price action, support and resistance, or other confirmation methods, and works on any symbol and timeframe.


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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Mt5 Trade Manager Risk Tool
Muhammad Wasim
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MD Trade Manager - Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description: MD Trade Manager is a visual trade planning and risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It replaces manual lot size calculation and guesswork with a simple on chart panel and three draggable price lines for Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. As you move the lines, the panel instantly recalculates lot size, dollar risk, dollar reward, and the actual risk to reward ratio, so you always know the exact outcome of a trade before you plac
Mt4 Trade Manager Risk Tool
Muhammad Wasim
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MD Trade Manager - Expert Advisor for MT4 Description MD Trade Manager is a visual trade planning and risk management tool. It shows three draggable lines on the chart for Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit . As you move the lines, the panel instantly calculates lot size, dollar risk, dollar reward, and the risk to reward ratio , so you know the exact outcome before you place a trade. Risk per trade can be set as a %percentage of balance or as a fixed cash amount. Trade direction is detected auto
No Supply No Demand arrows
Muhammad Wasim
Indicators
No Supply No Demand VSA Indicator - Description for MQL5 Market Description No Supply No Demand is a volume spread analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 based on classic Wyckoff VSA concepts. It automatically scans price bars for two specific candle patterns that signal a possible pause or reversal in the current move, and marks them directly on the chart with simple arrow symbols. A No Demand bar is a bullish candle that closes with low volume and a wick on both ends, appearing after the price
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