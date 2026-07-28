Mt5 Trade Manager Risk Tool

MD Trade Manager - Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Description:

MD Trade Manager is a visual trade planning and risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It replaces manual lot size calculation and guesswork with a simple on chart panel and three draggable price lines for Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. As you move the lines, the panel instantly recalculates lot size, dollar risk, dollar reward, and the actual risk to reward ratio, so you always know the exact outcome of a trade before you place it.

The tool is designed for traders who want consistent position sizing, clear visual planning, and automatic breakeven management without needing to do manual calculations for every trade. It works on any symbol and is well suited to volatile instruments such as gold and silver where point value and spread can make manual risk calculation error prone.

Specifications:

Risk management Risk per trade can be set as a percentage of account balance or as a fixed cash amount, switchable at any time from the panel. Lot size is calculated automatically from the symbol tick value and stop loss distance, then adjusted to the broker minimum, maximum, and step size.

Visual trade planning :

Three horizontal lines represent Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit and can be dragged directly on the chart. The panel shows stop loss distance in points and dollars, take profit distance in points and dollars, and the resulting risk to reward ratio. Trade direction, buy or sell, is detected automatically from the position of the lines. If the lines are set up for a sell and the buy button is pressed, the order is blocked to prevent mistakes. An auto follow option keeps the Entry line synced to the live market price so the risk shown always matches what would happen if the trade were placed at that moment. This can be switched off to plan a trade at a fixed price level. Price boxes on the right side of the chart display live stop loss and take profit values in dollars, both while planning a trade and after a position is open.

Order execution :

Buy and sell orders are sent using the calculated lot size and the stop loss and take profit levels from the chart lines. Entry, stop loss, and take profit are automatically adjusted for spread at the moment of execution, so the actual risk to reward ratio matches what was shown on the panel regardless of spread size. Chart lines are automatically cleared after a trade is placed, keeping the chart clean for the next setup.

Risk to reward ratio:

A risk to reward input lets the trader set a target ratio, for example 1 to 2. Moving the stop loss line automatically repositions the take profit line to preserve this ratio. Moving the take profit line manually overrides this and the panel shows the resulting actual ratio.

Breakeven automation :

A breakeven trigger can be set as a percentage of the distance to take profit. Once the trade reaches that percentage of progress toward the target, the stop loss is automatically moved to breakeven plus a configurable number of points. A manual button is also available to force breakeven on all open positions immediately.

Panel customization:

The panel can be placed in any of the four chart corners. Background color, text size, and control size can all be adjusted through the input settings. The panel can be minimized into a compact bar showing only the Draw Levels, Clear, Buy, and Sell buttons, and can be dragged to any position on the chart.

Account compatibility:

Works on hedging and netting accounts. Uses a magic number so it only manages positions it opened itself, without interfering with manually placed trades or other expert advisors.

Recommended use

This EA is a trade management and execution assistant rather than a fully automated trading system. It does not generate trade signals on its own. The trader decides when and where to place the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines, and the EA handles position sizing, execution, and trade management from that point forward.