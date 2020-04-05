Quantum Impulse Engine

Quantum Impulse Engine is a professional, self-managing Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Instead of reacting to every candle, it runs a continuous multi-stage market structure analysis in the background, and only engages once its internal confirmation sequence has genuinely qualified. Quantum Impulse Engine does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment it opens, with several adaptive exit models to choose from depending on how you want risk handled.

Important note: Quantum Impulse Engine is a structure-driven, event-based system — it is not a scalper and not an always-in-the-market EA. It waits patiently through multiple confirmation stages before considering an entry, which means it can sit flat for extended stretches rather than force a trade into unqualified conditions. If you're looking for a high-frequency system that's always active, this EA is not the right fit.

Key Features

  • Universal Symbol Compatibility – Works on Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments — fully configurable, not hardcoded to a single market or timeframe.
  • Multi-Stage Confirmation Engine – Tracks how price structure develops in real time and only qualifies an entry after a sequence of internal confirmation checkpoints has been satisfied, filtering out weak, premature, or false moves. The full confirmation logic is proprietary and not disclosed.
  • Configurable Entry Triggers – Choose which stage(s) of the confirmation sequence you want the EA to act on, so you can dial the system toward earlier (more frequent) or later (higher-conviction) entries.
  • Adaptive Invalidation & Reset Logic – The EA continuously re-validates its own market read bar by bar and automatically stands down the moment conditions no longer support the trade idea — including optional cooldown and timeout controls so it doesn't immediately re-chase the same setup.
  • Flexible Stop Loss Modes – Structure-based dynamic stops, a fixed-distance stop, or a volatility-zone-edge stop — independently switchable to match your risk style.
  • Flexible Take Profit Modes – Structure-based extension targets, fixed-distance targets, risk-multiple (R:R) targets, or dynamic exit-on-structure-completion — pick what fits your trade management preference.
  • Spread & Exposure Filters – Configurable maximum spread filter and single-position management per symbol, so the EA stays disciplined in fast or illiquid conditions.
  • Smart Margin & Position Sizing – Every order runs a pre-flight margin check and lot-size normalization against your broker's real symbol limits before being sent.
  • Broker-Validated Order Placement – Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are checked and adjusted against your broker's real minimum stop/freeze distance and current spread before sending, preventing invalid-stop rejections.
  • Risk-Based or Fixed Lot Sizing – Trade with a fixed lot size or automatic risk-percentage-based position sizing.
  • Live Performance Dashboard – A premium dark, gold-and-blue styled on-chart panel with a live pulse indicator showing current market state, direction, trade statistics, win rate, win/loss streaks, gross/net profit, and drawdown at a glance.
  • Clean Visual Presentation – Optional dark chart theme with gridlines removed and gold/blue candle styling, applied automatically so the chart looks sharp for live trading or screen recording out of the box.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: Any (Gold recommended)
  • Timeframe: Fully configurable to suit your trading style
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30
  • Deposit: Minimum $200

Lot Size Recommendations

  • $200 – $500 Balance: 0.01 lots
  • $501 – $1,000 Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots
  • $1,000+ Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account
  • For Prop Firms: Use 0.01 lots for every $5,000 balance

Advanced Features

1. Structure-Based Confirmation Sequence Rather than trading off a single indicator trigger, Quantum Impulse Engine builds a live internal picture of market structure and only acts once several independent checkpoints in that structure have confirmed in sequence. Each checkpoint can independently invalidate the setup, which is what allows the EA to filter out the large majority of false or premature moves before risking capital. The specific mechanics of this process are proprietary and are not disclosed.

2. Self-Managing Invalidation The EA doesn't just check conditions once at entry — it re-evaluates its own market read on every new bar, and will stand itself down the instant price behaves in a way that no longer supports the original idea, closing any open position tied to that read. Optional cooldown and timeout settings prevent it from immediately re-engaging on the same failed idea.

3. Universal Error Prevention Before every order, Quantum Impulse Engine runs a full pre-flight check — margin availability, lot-size normalization, and broker-specific stop-distance validation — so trades are never lost to a rejected order.

4. Live Performance Dashboard A clean, real-time on-chart dashboard tracks current market state, direction, trade statistics, win rate, streaks, and profit/loss figures, giving full transparency into how the EA is performing at any moment — styled to be genuinely pleasant to glance at during a live session.

Why Choose Quantum Impulse Engine?

Quantum Impulse Engine isn't built to trade constantly — it's built to trade selectively, waiting for a genuinely qualified structural read rather than forcing entries. By combining a patient, multi-stage confirmation process with fully validated order execution, adaptive risk management, and a clear real-time dashboard, it's designed for traders who prioritize consistency and discipline over frequency.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Orca Killer Algo
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Orca Killer Algo  is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation. Supported Settings Symbol : XAUUSD Recommended Brokers:   IC Markets, VT Markes, or any broker with ECN / RAW / Low Spread account type Timeframe:   M5 (Recommended) Strategy Type:   Algorithmic / Data-Based / Mean Reversion Single Orde
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Nano Shark
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Gold Pulse Scalper
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Gold Pulse Scalper  (Prop Firm) is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation. Discounted   price.     The price will increase by $50 with every 3 purchases. Final price $1800 Live Signal VT Markets:  CLICK HERE   (Coming Soon) Supported Settings Symbol : XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Ma
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