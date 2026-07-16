Nemo StatGuard Volatility Regime Filter
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Trade only when conditions are normal. Most losing trades are not bad ideas — they are good ideas executed in the wrong volatility regime. StatGuard exists to answer one question before every trade: is this market behaving normally right now, or has it left its statistical range?
▶ WHAT IT DOES
StatGuard continuously reads two objective conditions and gives you a clear verdict on a compact chart panel:
- SPEED SHOCK — the current bar's range is far above its own historical baseline: an abnormal burst of speed where spreads widen, slippage grows and whipsaw risk spikes.
- ABNORMAL VOLATILITY REGIME — short-term ATR stretched versus its long-term norm: the market has left its usual behavior.
When either condition fires, the panel shows STAND ASIDE. Otherwise it shows TRADE OK. One glance tells you whether your usual playbook applies — before you commit money.
▶ KEY FEATURES
- Adaptive to each instrument — the baseline is built from the symbol's own history, not fixed magic numbers. Gold, indices, FX pairs and crypto each get their own norm.
- Works on any symbol and any timeframe.
- Compact corner dashboard: Speed, Vol Regime and the verdict at a glance. Position and colors configurable, no chart clutter.
- Non-repainting: it reads closed statistical data and never redraws history.
- Pairs with ANY strategy — trend following, mean reversion, breakout, SMC. It does not replace your method; it protects it.
- Fully auditable rule — every input is adjustable, nothing is a black box.
▶ INPUT PARAMETERS
- Lookback window — how much history builds the statistical baseline.
- Deviation threshold — how far the market must stretch to be flagged as abnormal.
- Panel position and full color settings.
▶ HOW TO USE IT
- Drop StatGuard on the chart you trade.
- Before every entry, check the panel.
- TRADE OK — proceed with your setup as usual.
- STAND ASIDE — reduce size, widen stops, or simply skip the trade. Abnormal regimes are where most systems break.
▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT
We build honest tools. StatGuard is a permission and context filter. It is NOT a signal generator, it does not predict direction, and it makes no profit promise — the rule is fully auditable and the decision is always yours. DEMO included — test it before you buy.
▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY
NemoSystems indicators share one philosophy: measure what is actually happening, show it clearly, claim nothing that cannot be proven. Check our profile for the full toolkit (trend, structure, volume, liquidity).
▶ SUPPORT
Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.