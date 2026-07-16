Nemo StatGuard Volatility Regime Filter

Trade only when conditions are normal. Most losing trades are not bad ideas — they are good ideas executed in the wrong volatility regime. StatGuard exists to answer one question before every trade: is this market behaving normally right now, or has it left its statistical range?

▶ WHAT IT DOES

StatGuard continuously reads two objective conditions and gives you a clear verdict on a compact chart panel:

SPEED SHOCK — the current bar's range is far above its own historical baseline: an abnormal burst of speed where spreads widen, slippage grows and whipsaw risk spikes.

— the current bar's range is far above its own historical baseline: an abnormal burst of speed where spreads widen, slippage grows and whipsaw risk spikes. ABNORMAL VOLATILITY REGIME — short-term ATR stretched versus its long-term norm: the market has left its usual behavior.

When either condition fires, the panel shows STAND ASIDE. Otherwise it shows TRADE OK. One glance tells you whether your usual playbook applies — before you commit money.

▶ KEY FEATURES

Adaptive to each instrument — the baseline is built from the symbol's own history, not fixed magic numbers. Gold, indices, FX pairs and crypto each get their own norm.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Compact corner dashboard: Speed, Vol Regime and the verdict at a glance. Position and colors configurable, no chart clutter.

Non-repainting: it reads closed statistical data and never redraws history.

Pairs with ANY strategy — trend following, mean reversion, breakout, SMC. It does not replace your method; it protects it.

Fully auditable rule — every input is adjustable, nothing is a black box.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

Lookback window — how much history builds the statistical baseline.

Deviation threshold — how far the market must stretch to be flagged as abnormal.

Panel position and full color settings.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

Drop StatGuard on the chart you trade. Before every entry, check the panel. TRADE OK — proceed with your setup as usual. STAND ASIDE — reduce size, widen stops, or simply skip the trade. Abnormal regimes are where most systems break.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. StatGuard is a permission and context filter. It is NOT a signal generator, it does not predict direction, and it makes no profit promise — the rule is fully auditable and the decision is always yours. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

NemoSystems indicators share one philosophy: measure what is actually happening, show it clearly, claim nothing that cannot be proven. Check our profile for the full toolkit (trend, structure, volume, liquidity).

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.