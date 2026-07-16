Alfa Reversal Pro

  • Indicators
  • Maxwell Ndzoyiya
    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    1 (1)
    Hello fellow traders,
    I go by the name Maxwell, I have 5 years experience in forex and 3 years experience in programming.
    I have a mind that allows me to think outside the box to be creative in my works,
    and just like you I have been seeking long term high accuracy to beat the markets ;)
    8 products
  • Version: 1.23
  • Activations: 10
ALFA REVERSAL PRO

I built ALFA REVERSAL PRO for traders who want clean reversal signals without filling the chart with unnecessary tools.

The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows when valid reversal conditions are confirmed. It can also show possible exit signals, send alerts, and calculate optional Stop Loss and Take Profit guides.

ALFA REVERSAL PRO does not trade automatically. It is designed to support your own analysis and trading decisions.

Download the user manual here, contact me for a FREE software ready to use with this product!

Join my official channel and see my work.

Click here for Recommeded Filter to use with this product 

KEY FEATURES

✅ Confirmed BUY and SELL reversal signals

✅ Non repainting closed candle logic

✅ Low lag signal detection

✅ Fancy BMP entry arrows

✅ Normal MetaTrader arrow mode

✅ Smart exit signals

✅ Aggressive, Balanced, and Conservative exit settings

✅ Optional Stop Loss and Take Profit guides

✅ Fixed Points and ATR calculation modes

✅ Desktop alerts and mobile push notifications

✅ Adjustable chart colours and branding

ARROW MODES

FANCY ARROWS

Uses built in BMP graphics for BUY and SELL entry signals.

NORMAL ARROWS

Uses standard MetaTrader Wingdings arrow codes.

Exit arrows remain unchanged in both modes.

EXIT MODES

Exit Off

Disables exit signals.

Momentum Exit

Looks for weakening momentum.

Reversal Exit

Looks for possible price reversal.

Hybrid Smart Exit

Combines multiple exit conditions.

HOW TO USE

Attach the indicator to your preferred chart, select an arrow mode, and wait for a confirmed BUY or SELL signal.

For better confirmation, combine the signals with market structure, trend direction, support and resistance, liquidity areas, or higher timeframe analysis.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

ALFA REVERSAL PRO is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades.

No indicator can guarantee always winning signals. Always test the settings on a demo account before using the indicator for live trading.

Trading involves financial risk. The developer is not responsible for trading losses or decisions.

Created by KYLE KE $TAR at MQL CODING SPACE.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (12)
Indicators
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5 (4)
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Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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