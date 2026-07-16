Alfa Reversal Pro
- 指标
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Maxwell Ndzoyiya你好，各位交易者，
我叫马克斯韦尔，我有5年的外汇经验和3年的编程经验。我有一个能跳出框框思考的头脑，可以在工作中展现创造力。就像你们一样，我一直在追求高精度，以期在市场中获胜；）
我喜欢就市场发展的严肃话题进行讨论，通过我的研究和学习——我接触到了许多指标和EA，并理解了它们，以更好地完善自己的思维。
期待能与你们一起在市场中成长。
- 版本: 1.23
- 激活: 10
I built ALFA REVERSAL PRO for traders who want clean reversal signals without filling the chart with unnecessary tools.
The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows when valid reversal conditions are confirmed. It can also show possible exit signals, send alerts, and calculate optional Stop Loss and Take Profit guides.
ALFA REVERSAL PRO does not trade automatically. It is designed to support your own analysis and trading decisions.
Download the user manual here, contact me for a FREE software ready to use with this product!
Join my official channel and see my work.
Click here for Recommeded Filter to use with this product
KEY FEATURES
✅ Confirmed BUY and SELL reversal signals
✅ Non repainting closed candle logic
✅ Low lag signal detection
✅ Fancy BMP entry arrows
✅ Normal MetaTrader arrow mode
✅ Smart exit signals
✅ Aggressive, Balanced, and Conservative exit settings
✅ Optional Stop Loss and Take Profit guides
✅ Fixed Points and ATR calculation modes
✅ Desktop alerts and mobile push notifications
✅ Adjustable chart colours and branding
ARROW MODES
FANCY ARROWS
Uses built in BMP graphics for BUY and SELL entry signals.
NORMAL ARROWS
Uses standard MetaTrader Wingdings arrow codes.
Exit arrows remain unchanged in both modes.
EXIT MODES
Exit Off
Disables exit signals.
Momentum Exit
Looks for weakening momentum.
Reversal Exit
Looks for possible price reversal.
Hybrid Smart Exit
Combines multiple exit conditions.
HOW TO USE
Attach the indicator to your preferred chart, select an arrow mode, and wait for a confirmed BUY or SELL signal.
For better confirmation, combine the signals with market structure, trend direction, support and resistance, liquidity areas, or higher timeframe analysis.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
ALFA REVERSAL PRO is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades.
No indicator can guarantee always winning signals. Always test the settings on a demo account before using the indicator for live trading.
Trading involves financial risk. The developer is not responsible for trading losses or decisions.
Created by KYLE KE $TAR at MQL CODING SPACE.