Blaze Histo Filter

  • Indicators
  • Maxwell Ndzoyiya
    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    1 (1)
    Hello fellow traders,
    I go by the name Maxwell, I have 5 years experience in forex and 3 years experience in programming.
    I have a mind that allows me to think outside the box to be creative in my works,
    and just like you I have been seeking long term high accuracy to beat the markets ;)
    8 products
  • Version: 1.10

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BLAZE HISTOGRAM FILTER is a professional histogram indicator designed to help traders read market direction with greater confidence. The indicator combines several market analysis techniques into one simple histogram that measures bullish and bearish pressure. Instead of watching several indicators at once, traders receive a clean visual confirmation that is easy to understand. Whether you are a scalper, day trader or swing trader, BLAZE HISTO FILTER can be used as an additional confirmation tool before entering a trade.


Features:

- Multiple filter modes for different trading styles such as:

SMC Structure type filter, Liquidity Sweeps, Long Term Trend, Price Action, Momentum, Volatility Breakout, Pullback continuation, Mean Reversal, Volume Confirmation 

- Up to seven built in themes

- Optional chart themes

- Built in buy and sell arrows

- Adjustable signal strength levels

- Clean histogram display

- Works on any symbol

- Works on any timeframe

- Designed for manual trading confirmation

- Simple and beginner friendly


Filter Modes:

The indicator includes several intelligent filter modes, including liquidity sweep analysis, smart money structure, pullback continuation, momentum confirmation and additional market filtering techniques. Each mode offers a different perspective of market behaviour so traders can choose the style that best matches their strategy.

Built In Arrows: The optional arrow mode displays buy and sell signals directly on the price chart after confirmation from the histogram. This helps traders identify potential opportunities without constantly watching the histogram window.

Themes: Choose from up to seven carefully designed themes to match your preferred trading environment. Themes can also apply matching chart colours for a consistent appearance.


Share your review to receive a gift of my best personal set files :)

Want to discover more of our work? Join our channel!


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Dave J. Roswell
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Dave J. Roswell 2026.07.16 21:34 
 

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AlfredMikey
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AlfredMikey 2026.07.16 18:23 
 

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