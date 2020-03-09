Introducing the MIGHTY FALCON PIPS





The mighty falcon pips is easy buy and sell indicator based on TRIX, Moving Averages and Momentum

,the indicator focuses on giving us potentially useful reversal signals with the bonus of exits.

The powerful exit signals allow you to exit a reversing trend on time making you ease trades nicely,

All signals including exit signals are adjustable , however we still advice using this with something good to filter (like structure based indicators).

Key features :

- NON REPAINT AND NON LAGGING

- ALERTS AND PUSH FOR SIGNAL AND EXIT

- STRONG AND LOW SIGNALS

- EASY TO COMBINE WITH PRICE ACTION

We include set files so if you own this , you may contact admins for set files



