Mighty Falcon Pips

  • Indicators
  • Maxwell Ndzoyiya
    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    1 (1)
    Hello fellow traders,
    I go by the name Maxwell, I have 5 years experience in forex and 3 years experience in programming.
    I have a mind that allows me to think outside the box to be creative in my works,
    and just like you I have been seeking long term high accuracy to beat the markets ;)
    8 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 7

Introducing the MIGHTY FALCON PIPS 


The mighty falcon pips is easy buy and sell indicator based on TRIX, Moving Averages and Momentum 

,the indicator focuses on giving us potentially useful reversal signals with the bonus of exits.

The powerful exit signals allow you to exit a reversing trend on time making you ease trades nicely,

All signals including exit signals are adjustable , however we still advice using this with something good to filter (like structure based indicators).

Key features :

- NON REPAINT AND NON LAGGING

- ALERTS AND PUSH FOR SIGNAL AND EXIT

- STRONG AND LOW SIGNALS

- EASY TO COMBINE WITH PRICE ACTION

We include set files so if you own this , you may contact admins for set files


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RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
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