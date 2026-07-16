Alfa Reversal Pro

  • Индикаторы
  • Maxwell Ndzoyiya
    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    • Programmer в  MY_MQL_CODING_SPACE
    • ЮАР
    • 841
    1 (1)
    ривет, уважаемые трейдеры,
    Меня зовут Максвелл. У меня 5 лет опыта в форексе и 3 года опыта в программировании. У меня есть мышление, которое позволяет мне мыслить нестандартно и проявлять креативность в работе, и, как и вы, я стремлюсь к долгосрочной высокой точности, чтобы победить на рынках ;)
    8 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.23
  • Активации: 10
ALFA REVERSAL PRO

I built ALFA REVERSAL PRO for traders who want clean reversal signals without filling the chart with unnecessary tools.

The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows when valid reversal conditions are confirmed. It can also show possible exit signals, send alerts, and calculate optional Stop Loss and Take Profit guides.

ALFA REVERSAL PRO does not trade automatically. It is designed to support your own analysis and trading decisions.

Download the user manual here, contact me for a FREE software ready to use with this product!

Join my official channel and see my work.

Click here for Recommeded Filter to use with this product 

KEY FEATURES

✅ Confirmed BUY and SELL reversal signals

✅ Non repainting closed candle logic

✅ Low lag signal detection

✅ Fancy BMP entry arrows

✅ Normal MetaTrader arrow mode

✅ Smart exit signals

✅ Aggressive, Balanced, and Conservative exit settings

✅ Optional Stop Loss and Take Profit guides

✅ Fixed Points and ATR calculation modes

✅ Desktop alerts and mobile push notifications

✅ Adjustable chart colours and branding

ARROW MODES

FANCY ARROWS

Uses built in BMP graphics for BUY and SELL entry signals.

NORMAL ARROWS

Uses standard MetaTrader Wingdings arrow codes.

Exit arrows remain unchanged in both modes.

EXIT MODES

Exit Off

Disables exit signals.

Momentum Exit

Looks for weakening momentum.

Reversal Exit

Looks for possible price reversal.

Hybrid Smart Exit

Combines multiple exit conditions.

HOW TO USE

Attach the indicator to your preferred chart, select an arrow mode, and wait for a confirmed BUY or SELL signal.

For better confirmation, combine the signals with market structure, trend direction, support and resistance, liquidity areas, or higher timeframe analysis.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

ALFA REVERSAL PRO is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades.

No indicator can guarantee always winning signals. Always test the settings on a demo account before using the indicator for live trading.

Trading involves financial risk. The developer is not responsible for trading losses or decisions.

Created by KYLE KE $TAR at MQL CODING SPACE.


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