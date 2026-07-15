Reversal Radar Navigator MT5

Multi-Timeframe Reversal Confirmation Dashboard





TAGLINE





Detect when a reversal is forming—and when confirmation is becoming stronger.





PRODUCT OVERVIEW





ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 is a multi-factor reversal analysis dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It searches for a combination of technical conditions that may accompany bullish or bearish market reversals.





Instead of declaring a reversal because one oscillator reaches an extreme, ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 uses a weighted confirmation model based on:





- RSI or MACD divergence

- Stochastic crossover

- Bollinger Band rejection

- Reversal candlestick patterns

- Volume expansion





Each timeframe receives separate bullish and bearish scores. The indicator then classifies the setup as forming, confirmed, or absent. Results from all enabled timeframes are combined into a final multi-timeframe reversal assessment.





This structure allows traders to see both the direction of a potential reversal and the evidence supporting it.





REVERSAL COMPONENTS





1. RSI AND MACD DIVERGENCE





The indicator searches for two recent swing lows and two recent swing highs within the selected divergence lookback.





Potential bullish divergence is identified when:

- Price forms a lower swing low, and

- RSI or the MACD main line forms a higher corresponding low.





Potential bearish divergence is identified when:

- Price forms a higher swing high, and

- RSI or the MACD main line forms a lower corresponding high.





Because divergence can be a significant reversal clue, it contributes two points to the corresponding bullish or bearish score.





Dashboard labels:

- BULL DIV

- BEAR DIV

- NONE





2. STOCHASTIC CROSSOVER





The indicator evaluates the Stochastic K and D lines on closed candles.





Bullish crossover condition:

- K crosses above D, and

- The current K value is below 35.





Bearish crossover condition:

- K crosses below D, and

- The current K value is above 65.





A valid Stochastic crossover contributes one point.





Dashboard labels:

- BULL CROSS

- BEAR CROSS

- NONE





3. BOLLINGER BAND REJECTION





The indicator checks whether price tested or exceeded an outer Bollinger Band and then closed back inside with directional candle confirmation.





Bullish rejection:

- The candle low reaches or falls below the lower band.

- The candle closes back above the lower band.

- The candle closes bullish.





Bearish rejection:

- The candle high reaches or exceeds the upper band.

- The candle closes back below the upper band.

- The candle closes bearish.





A band rejection contributes one point.





Dashboard labels:

- BULL REJECT

- BEAR REJECT

- NONE





4. REVERSAL CANDLE PATTERNS





The indicator detects selected price-action patterns:





Bullish patterns:

- Bullish engulfing

- Bullish hammer-style rejection





Bearish patterns:

- Bearish engulfing

- Bearish shooting-star-style rejection





A recognized directional reversal candle contributes one point.





Dashboard labels:

- BULL PATTERN

- BEAR PATTERN

- NONE





5. VOLUME CONFIRMATION





Current closed-candle tick volume is compared with the average tick volume over the selected period.





Default confirmation ratio: 1.20 times the average.





- Elevated volume on a bullish candle contributes one bullish point.

- Elevated volume on a bearish candle contributes one bearish point.

- Lower volume is shown as normal and contributes no directional point.





Dashboard examples:

- BULL 1.4x

- BEAR 1.3x

- NORMAL 0.9x





WEIGHTED SCORE SYSTEM





Default weights:

- Divergence: 2 points

- Stochastic crossover: 1 point

- Bollinger Band rejection: 1 point

- Reversal candle: 1 point

- Volume expansion: 1 point





The indicator maintains separate bullish and bearish scores.





Default classifications:

- Bull score at least 4 and greater than bear score: BULL CONFIRMED

- Bear score at least 4 and greater than bull score: BEAR CONFIRMED

- Bull score at least 2 and greater than bear score: BULL FORMING

- Bear score at least 2 and greater than bull score: BEAR FORMING

- Insufficient or conflicting evidence: NO REVERSAL





Both forming and confirmed thresholds can be adjusted.





MULTI-TIMEFRAME ALIGNMENT





Supported timeframes:

- M5

- M15

- M30

- H1

- H4

- D1





Default enabled:

- M15

- H1

- H4

- D1





Default minimum aligned timeframes: 2





Final dashboard results include:

- BULLISH REVERSAL CONFIRMED

- BEARISH REVERSAL CONFIRMED

- BULLISH REVERSAL FORMING

- BEARISH REVERSAL FORMING

- NO ALIGNED REVERSAL





A confirmed final signal requires enough enabled timeframes to show confirmed conditions in the same direction. Forming results can include a combination of forming and confirmed readings when the required alignment is achieved.





DASHBOARD INFORMATION





The professional on-chart dashboard displays:





- Current symbol

- Final reversal condition

- Number of confirmed bullish and bearish timeframes

- Number of forming bullish and bearish timeframes

- Divergence reading per timeframe

- Stochastic crossover reading

- Bollinger rejection reading

- Candlestick-pattern reading

- Volume ratio and direction

- Final reversal result for each timeframe





The dashboard can be repositioned and resized from the inputs. Font size and row spacing are also adjustable.





CLOSED-CANDLE LOGIC





The reversal calculations use completed candles. This reduces unstable signals caused by the current candle changing shape before it closes.





Divergence and swing detection are historical pattern calculations. New price action can alter the importance of a prior setup, and no divergence or pattern guarantees a reversal.





ALERTS





Optional features:





- Popup alerts

- Mobile push notifications

- New-bar-only alert mode

- Duplicate final-signal protection





Alerts may be generated for aligned forming or confirmed reversal conditions. They are disabled by default.





CUSTOMIZABLE INPUTS





- RSI period

- MACD fast, slow, and signal periods

- Stochastic K, D, and slowing

- Bollinger Band period and deviation

- Divergence lookback

- Volume multiplier

- Volume average period

- Forming score

- Confirmed score

- Minimum aligned timeframes

- Enabled timeframes

- Dashboard location and dimensions

- Popup and push alerts





PRACTICAL USES





ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 can assist with:





- Detecting reversal confluence

- Finding divergence near support or resistance

- Confirming Bollinger Band rejection

- Recognizing reversal candles with volume

- Avoiding premature entries based on one signal

- Monitoring whether a setup is only forming or already confirmed

- Multi-timeframe reversal analysis

- Exit management for an existing trend trade





EXAMPLE BULLISH SETUP





A trader observes price approaching a higher-timeframe support area.





The dashboard shows:

- Bullish divergence on H1

- Bullish Stochastic crossover

- Lower-band rejection

- Bullish engulfing candle

- Elevated bullish volume

- H1 marked BULL CONFIRMED

- H4 marked BULL FORMING





When the minimum aligned timeframe setting is two, the final panel may show BULLISH REVERSAL FORMING or CONFIRMED depending on the individual classifications.





The trader should still determine entry location, invalidation level, risk, and reward independently.





FALSE-SIGNAL CONTROL





The indicator reduces simple one-condition signals by using:





- Weighted evidence

- Separate bullish and bearish scores

- A higher confirmed threshold

- Multi-timeframe alignment

- Closed-candle calculations

- Volume and price-action confirmation





These filters can improve selectivity, but they cannot remove false signals.





WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?





- Reversal traders

- Divergence traders

- Support and resistance traders

- Swing traders

- Intraday traders

- Traders using candlestick confirmation

- Beginners who want clear forming and confirmed labels

- Experienced traders who want a compact confluence dashboard





MAIN BENEFITS





- Multiple reversal concepts in one dashboard

- Weighted scoring model

- Bullish and bearish evidence measured separately

- Forming and confirmed classifications

- Multi-timeframe alignment

- Closed-candle calculations

- Optional alerts

- Fully adjustable confirmation thresholds

- Does not place trades





INSTALLATION





1. Copy ReversalRadar_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 file into:

MQL5/Indicators





2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.





3. Attach ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 to a chart.





4. Select the timeframes, divergence lookback, and confirmation thresholds.





5. Combine reversal readings with market structure and risk management.





IMPORTANT INFORMATION





This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.





Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.