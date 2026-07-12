Fluxion Tradingpanel MT4

FLUXION — Trade Manager Panel for MT4





A fast, native on-chart trading panel. No DLLs, no external files — just attach it to a chart and take full control of your trades.





Fluxion turns any MetaTrader 4 chart into a complete trade-management cockpit. Open, average and manage positions with one click, drag your Stop-Loss and Take-Profit directly on the chart, and always see exactly what every level is worth in your account currency.





Built for scalpers, day traders and anyone who manages positions actively.









━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━





One-Click Trading

• Instant Buy / Sell at market with adjustable lot size (stepper + 4 quick presets)

• Add-to-position / averaging button

• Reverse (close all + open the opposite side)

• Close Buy · Close Sell · Close All





Draggable SL/TP Lines with Live Money Value

• Set Stop-Loss and Take-Profit in pips or points

• Drag the lines directly on the chart — the orders update instantly

• Every line shows the exact profit/loss in your account currency, including swap and commission

• Delete SL or TP with a single button





Real Average-Entry Line

• See the true lot-weighted average entry as a live line on the chart

• Fee-adjusted break-even: the line shifts as swap and commission accrue

• Drag the average line into profit to set a TP, or into loss to set an SL





Break-Even Tracking with Offset

• Lock your trade at break-even plus a custom offset

• Automatically trails the true break-even as swap accrues

• Stays active across restarts





Pending / Limit Orders

• Place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders at a set distance

• Draggable pending lines — move the order price right on the chart

• Newly filled limit orders automatically inherit your panel's SL/TP management





Collapsible Positions List

• Expandable list of every managed position (ticket, side, lots, entry, live P/L)

• One-click close per position





Crash & Restart Recovery

• Automatically re-adopts your open trades after an MT4 restart or crash

• Full management resumes instantly — SL/TP lines, averaging, break-even tracking









━━━ ADOPT ANY POSITION (EVEN TRADES OPENED ON YOUR PHONE) ━━━





Opened a trade somewhere else? Bring it into Fluxion's management with one click, by ticket number.





On the go, managed at your desk:

You open a position from the MT4 smartphone app while you're out. Back at your desktop, type its ticket into Fluxion and press Adopt — it instantly joins your basket. Averaging, SL/TP lines, break-even tracking and the positions list all take over, exactly as if the trade had been opened from the panel.





Hand a manual trade to the panel:

Placed a quick market order or a pending limit by hand, or want to fold a single existing trade into your basket? Adopt it by ticket and Fluxion manages it from then on.





Adoption is done per ticket, so you decide exactly which trade Fluxion takes over. The link is remembered across restarts — and Fluxion never interferes with trades from other Expert Advisors.









━━━ SMART TRADE RECOGNITION ━━━

• A unique magic number per symbol, stable across timeframe changes

• Never touches other EAs' trades — you stay in full control









━━━ FLEXIBLE FOR ANY INSTRUMENT & ACCOUNT ━━━

• Two colour themes: Fluxion (neon) and Standard

• Pips or Points mode — works correctly on Forex, indices and crypto (BTC, etc.); money values are self-calibrating for accurate amounts on every symbol

• Hedge or Netting (Future) mode

• FIFO mode — closes oldest positions first for FIFO-compliant brokers









━━━ WHY FLUXION? ━━━

• 100% native — no DLL imports, fully MQL5-Market compliant and safe

• Precise money display — calibrated from your broker's real P/L, correct on any instrument including crypto and indices

• Never lose control — automatic recovery keeps managing your trades even after a terminal restart

• Clean, fast, lightweight — a professional dark UI that stays out of your way









━━━ IMPORTANT: SET YOUR ACCOUNT MODE ━━━





Before you start trading, set the Account Mode input so Fluxion behaves correctly for your broker account. This decides what happens when you click the opposite direction:





Hedge — Buy and Sell positions can be open at the same time. Clicking the opposite side opens a new hedging position (both coexist). Use this on standard hedging MT4 accounts (most brokers).





Future / Netting — Only one net position per symbol. Clicking the opposite side does NOT open a counter-trade — instead it closes / nets the existing position by your set volume. Use this on netting (futures-style) accounts.









━━━ NOTES ━━━

• Works on MetaTrader 4 (all brokers)

• Enable AutoTrading and attach to any chart — one panel per symbol

• Manages the current chart's symbol; each chart runs independently with its own settings









Take command of your trades — try Fluxion today.