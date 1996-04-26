BollMTFzzz

Bollinger Bands MTF projects Bollinger Bands from multiple timeframes onto the current MT4 chart. It helps traders review volatility boundaries, trend direction, and nearby price confluence across several timeframes from a single workspace.





Key features:





- Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and D1 Bollinger Bands.

- Independently displays middle, upper, and lower bands, with an option to show only timeframes above the current chart period.

- Evaluates middle-band slope and highlights the active trend timeframe.

- Provides a trend status panel with direction, strength, and timeframe context.

- Displays timeframe labels on the right and can reserve space beside the price scale automatically.

- Detects nearby band levels as confluence using an ATR-based tolerance.

- Can use either developing or closed higher-timeframe bars.





Developing higher-timeframe values can change until their source candle closes. Enable the closed higher-timeframe bar option when a more stable display is preferred. This indicator provides anal