BollMTFzzz

Bollinger Bands MTF projects Bollinger Bands from multiple timeframes onto the current MT4 chart. It helps traders review volatility boundaries, trend direction, and nearby price confluence across several timeframes from a single workspace.

Key features:

- Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and D1 Bollinger Bands.
- Independently displays middle, upper, and lower bands, with an option to show only timeframes above the current chart period.
- Evaluates middle-band slope and highlights the active trend timeframe.
- Provides a trend status panel with direction, strength, and timeframe context.
- Displays timeframe labels on the right and can reserve space beside the price scale automatically.
- Detects nearby band levels as confluence using an ATR-based tolerance.
- Can use either developing or closed higher-timeframe bars.

Developing higher-timeframe values can change until their source candle closes. Enable the closed higher-timeframe bar option when a more stable display is preferred. This indicator provides anal
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Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
左右交易的其实都是情绪，把握情绪才是交易最终能够获得盈利的关键。 所以我这是一个「趋势氛围灯」指标，它能为您的交易图表做三件事： 1. 一眼识别市场状态 深蓝色背景   → 市场处于 强劲多头氛围 深红色背景   → 市场处于 强劲空头氛围 深灰色背景   → 市场处于 震荡平衡状态 2. 提供直观的视觉辅助 将复杂的多空力量对比 转化为最直观的背景色 让您 无需分析数据 就能感受市场情绪 在多个图表间切换时能 瞬间把握每个品种的当前强弱 3. 辅助交易决策 避免在强势多头时逆势做空 避免在强势空头时逆势做多 在震荡行情中提醒您保持观望或采用区间策略 本质上，它就像为您的交易图表安装了一个「情绪指示灯」，用颜色告诉您市场此刻的“性格”是强势上涨、强势下跌还是犹豫不决.
SAMBAisgood
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
Long-Term Trend Top & Bottom Identification Indicator (Exclusive for Medium-to-Long-Term Trading) I. Core Orientation of the Indicator This indicator is a streamlined analysis tool   focused on long-term market trends , designed to identify   top and bottom inflection points   for trading varieties such as forex and precious metals. By filtering out interfering signals from small-to-medium cycles, it provides clear guidance for medium-to-long-term trading decisions. II. Core Functions & Chart Pr
ADX Dashboard MUTI
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
The ADX Dashboard V11.03 is a professional MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with an intuitive visual overview of trend strength and market sentiment across multiple timeframes. It integrates ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators, presenting key data in a concise dashboard to help traders make quick and informed trading decisions without complex analysis of individual indicator charts. First, the installation process is straightforward. Copy the co
Fibopro
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
FiboPro 2.11 Indicator User Manual I. Overview FiboPro 2.11 is a dynamic Fibonacci support/resistance indicator for MT4. It calculates multiple Fibonacci levels via a dynamic central line and volatility, intuitively showing market trends (bullish/bearish/sideways) and identifying overbought/oversold signals. Suitable for forex, futures, stocks, etc., it’s recommended for M15+ timeframes to avoid short-term noise. II. Installation Guide Copy fiboz.mq4 to the "MQL4/Indicators" folder in your MT4
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
Utilities
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================ Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4 Developer: Gemini Partner Version: 9.40 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Type: Expert Advisor I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW --------------- One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for  MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through  intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management  system. Suitable for both manual
UltimateSystem
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
Ultimate_Combined_System_V16.3_EN Indicator Introduction Ultimate_Combined_System_V16.3 (UCS V16.3) is a professional comprehensive trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It integrates five core technical analysis factors—MACD, ADX, EMA, Momentum, and Donchian Channel—to provide accurate trend identification and market state judgment, serving as an essential auxiliary tool for trend traders. At the core of the indicator lies a 4-factor voting scoring system , which evaluates
GoldAuctionPA
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
Gold Auction Price Action Dealer Indicator (UTC+0, NY Close). Combines volume profile (POC/VAH/VAL), liquidity sweep detection, naked price action (pinbar/engulfing), breakout-acceptance logic, and multi-timeframe key levels (prior day/week/month, Asian session, H1/H4 swings, round numbers). Includes a cognitive scoring filter based on auction location, session timing, and HTF trend bias to qualify signals. Displays levels, value area box, signal arrows, and an on-chart info panel with trade pla
QuietConfluence
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
Quiet Confluence is a multi-factor technical analysis indicator for MT4. It combines Bollinger Band trend context, breakout scoring, MACD divergence, volatility states, and support and resistance information in one chart workspace. It is designed for traders who want to review several aspects of market conditions without switching between multiple indicators. Key features: - Displays Bollinger upper and lower bands with a direction-sensitive middle band. - Calculates breakout scores from pric
Bollinger Insight
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
Bollinger Insight is a tick-volume price distribution tool for MT4. It displays a volume profile, point of control, value area, and low-volume regions directly on the main chart, helping users examine where market activity was concentrated within the selected range. Key features: - Builds a Tick Volume Profile across configurable price rows. - Displays the point of control and supports a developing POC mode. - Calculates VAH and VAL with an adjustable value-area ratio. - Detects low-volume no
Market Structure Toolkit
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
Market Structure Toolkit identifies and annotates price structure, structural breaks, character changes, swing points, and supply and demand regions on MT4 charts. It brings commonly used market-structure tools into one configurable indicator. Key features: - Supports external and internal structure modes. - Marks BoS and CHoCH, with optional CHoT and liquidity-sweep lines. - Detects bullish and bearish order blocks, supply zones, and demand zones. - Can remove invalidated zones or retain and
Squeeze MomentumMU
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
Squeeze Momentum compares Bollinger Bands with the Keltner Channel to identify volatility compression and release, while a color-coded histogram displays momentum direction and change. It is intended for reviewing low-volatility phases and subsequent volatility expansion. Key features: - Identifies no-squeeze, squeeze-on, and squeeze-released states. - Uses four histogram states for rising bullish, fading bullish, strengthening bearish, and fading bearish momentum. - Provides adjustable Bolli
CR7Structure
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
CR7 结构——市场结构解码。 价格波动并非随机，而是取决于决策。CR7 Structure旨在精准地向您展示这些决策的制定过程，以及其中一项决策失败的瞬间。 大多数结构分析工具会用几十条线淹没图表，让你自己去猜测哪些线才是关键。CR7 则恰恰相反。它的自适应过滤引擎会持续评估市场波动，只保留当前价格实际遵循的水平。其他所有信息在显示到你的屏幕之前就被舍弃了。 当这些价位之一真正被突破时，CR7 指标会标记突破点，反转趋势状态，并按照市场既定方向重新绘制K线图。你会在突破真正发生的那一刻就看到这种转变——而不是三根K线之后，也不是在一个原本就无关紧要的价位上。 图表上显示的内容 清晰的结构水平线，并以自适应发光效果突出显示当前最重要的两个水平线。活跃结构上实时显示价格标签。突破结构标记采用波动率感知间距，确保它们不会与K线重叠。趋势状态K线颜色有两种可选模式。实时仪表盘显示当前趋势、活跃结构价格、区间宽度、结构强度以及最近一次确认的突破。四款精心调校的专业主题——Aurum、Neon、Carbon和完全自定义。 专为真实交易环境而设计 已确认的K线结构不会改变。无需回溯调整，信号不会
C6MRApro
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
这个指标通过沉稳、清晰、专业的视野，为复杂多变的以太市场带来更多秩序的观察体验。 无论面对快速波动、方向反复还是节奏模糊的市场环境，该指标均会引发一个紧张、关注、易观察的决策波动。 视觉反馈有助于降低情绪干扰，避免因画面混杂而产生干扰，让用户更耐心等待值得关注的时刻。它既适合盘中快速浏览，也适合复盘时梳理市场状态，使每一次观察市场更有层次，每一次判断更容易，每一次等待更有目的。  在使用贸易中可以进一步发挥交易的机会以及潜在的食品风险。 指标只是交易的一部分，但是我希望你能借助它更好的解读市场，适应市场，紧随市场的趋势；让你在面对行情的时候可以更稳定，更从容，更自信。 z整个指标不追求夸张的颜色对比，也不做过度的解读，只是安静的解释市场发生的事情，提及市场可能存在的风险，让你感受到市场的节奏，从而理性的做出相应的判断。
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