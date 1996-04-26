BollMTFzzz
- Indicators
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- Version: 12.40
Bollinger Bands MTF projects Bollinger Bands from multiple timeframes onto the current MT4 chart. It helps traders review volatility boundaries, trend direction, and nearby price confluence across several timeframes from a single workspace.
Key features:
- Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and D1 Bollinger Bands.
- Independently displays middle, upper, and lower bands, with an option to show only timeframes above the current chart period.
- Evaluates middle-band slope and highlights the active trend timeframe.
- Provides a trend status panel with direction, strength, and timeframe context.
- Displays timeframe labels on the right and can reserve space beside the price scale automatically.
- Detects nearby band levels as confluence using an ATR-based tolerance.
- Can use either developing or closed higher-timeframe bars.
Developing higher-timeframe values can change until their source candle closes. Enable the closed higher-timeframe bar option when a more stable display is preferred. This indicator provides anal