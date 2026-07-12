Squeeze MomentumMU

Squeeze Momentum compares Bollinger Bands with the Keltner Channel to identify volatility compression and release, while a color-coded histogram displays momentum direction and change. It is intended for reviewing low-volatility phases and subsequent volatility expansion.

Key features:

- Identifies no-squeeze, squeeze-on, and squeeze-released states.
- Uses four histogram states for rising bullish, fading bullish, strengthening bearish, and fading bearish momentum.
- Provides adjustable Bollinger Band and Keltner Channel periods and multipliers.
- Supports True Range in the Keltner Channel calculation.
- Offers alerts for squeeze release, momentum zero crossing, squeeze start, and momentum color changes.
- Includes optional popup, sound, push, and email notifications.
- Limits maximum calculation bars to help reduce terminal workload.

A squeeze describes a volatility condition and does not by itself indicate trade direction or entry timing. Momentum and volatility can change quickly. This indicator is provided for technical analysis only, and users should assess market risk independently.

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Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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Charles Harper
Indicators
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
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