BollMTFzzz

Bollinger Bands MTF projects Bollinger Bands from multiple timeframes onto the current MT4 chart. It helps traders review volatility boundaries, trend direction, and nearby price confluence across several timeframes from a single workspace.

Key features:

- Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and D1 Bollinger Bands.
- Independently displays middle, upper, and lower bands, with an option to show only timeframes above the current chart period.
- Evaluates middle-band slope and highlights the active trend timeframe.
- Provides a trend status panel with direction, strength, and timeframe context.
- Displays timeframe labels on the right and can reserve space beside the price scale automatically.
- Detects nearby band levels as confluence using an ATR-based tolerance.
- Can use either developing or closed higher-timeframe bars.

Developing higher-timeframe values can change until their source candle closes. Enable the closed higher-timeframe bar option when a more stable display is preferred. This indicator provides anal
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Индикаторы
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
CR7 结构——市场结构解码。 价格波动并非随机，而是取决于决策。CR7 Structure旨在精准地向您展示这些决策的制定过程，以及其中一项决策失败的瞬间。 大多数结构分析工具会用几十条线淹没图表，让你自己去猜测哪些线才是关键。CR7 则恰恰相反。它的自适应过滤引擎会持续评估市场波动，只保留当前价格实际遵循的水平。其他所有信息在显示到你的屏幕之前就被舍弃了。 当这些价位之一真正被突破时，CR7 指标会标记突破点，反转趋势状态，并按照市场既定方向重新绘制K线图。你会在突破真正发生的那一刻就看到这种转变——而不是三根K线之后，也不是在一个原本就无关紧要的价位上。 图表上显示的内容 清晰的结构水平线，并以自适应发光效果突出显示当前最重要的两个水平线。活跃结构上实时显示价格标签。突破结构标记采用波动率感知间距，确保它们不会与K线重叠。趋势状态K线颜色有两种可选模式。实时仪表盘显示当前趋势、活跃结构价格、区间宽度、结构强度以及最近一次确认的突破。四款精心调校的专业主题——Aurum、Neon、Carbon和完全自定义。 专为真实交易环境而设计 已确认的K线结构不会改变。无需回溯调整，信号不会
C6MRApro
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
这个指标通过沉稳、清晰、专业的视野，为复杂多变的以太市场带来更多秩序的观察体验。 无论面对快速波动、方向反复还是节奏模糊的市场环境，该指标均会引发一个紧张、关注、易观察的决策波动。 视觉反馈有助于降低情绪干扰，避免因画面混杂而产生干扰，让用户更耐心等待值得关注的时刻。它既适合盘中快速浏览，也适合复盘时梳理市场状态，使每一次观察市场更有层次，每一次判断更容易，每一次等待更有目的。  在使用贸易中可以进一步发挥交易的机会以及潜在的食品风险。 指标只是交易的一部分，但是我希望你能借助它更好的解读市场，适应市场，紧随市场的趋势；让你在面对行情的时候可以更稳定，更从容，更自信。 z整个指标不追求夸张的颜色对比，也不做过度的解读，只是安静的解释市场发生的事情，提及市场可能存在的风险，让你感受到市场的节奏，从而理性的做出相应的判断。
TradeQA
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
这款量价结构指标适用于   MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5   的图表分析指标，集合量价结构、成交量分布、市场情绪、波动提示和关键价格区域表现于一体。指标运行直接于主图窗口，可帮助交易者快速观察市场的重要价格位置与活跃程度。 它采用了动态的POC，可以让你看到市场中价值的迁移过程。同时还有四种成交量K线涂色使你不会在不合适的位置入场。 ni你在图表上可以看到VAH,POC,VAH，以及分布图和右侧的情绪值，这样你能轻松的看到市场的交易情绪从而不陷入狂热中去，冷静的看待交易，看待盈亏。 希望你能通过这个指标清晰的看清市场，明白价格所在，位置所处，找到自己的交易节奏。 z指标只是交易的一部分，只是辅助，所以，你要专注而不执拗，冷静的看待每次交易。加油吧，孤独的交易者。
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
Индикаторы
LuoMo Volume & Price Structure 8.98 A multi-function chart indicator for   MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , designed to display key volume, volatility, sentiment, and price-structure information directly on the main chart. Main Features Volume and price-based Support & Resistance Volume spike and exhaustion signals ATR volatility expansion alerts Volume Profile with HVN and LVN Bullish and bearish sentiment distribution Developing or fixed POC VAH and VAL levels Supply and Demand zones Volume-wei
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