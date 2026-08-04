MerkatDD — Your Watchdog for Floating Drawdown on MT5

Profit tells you a setup worked. It never tells you how close it came to not working.

What it does

Like a meerkat on sentry duty, MerkatDD never looks away from the worst floating drawdown your positions have ever hit — live, per EA, per setting, fully automatic. Attach it to a chart and it starts. No setup.

Two setups both up $400 look identical on an equity curve. One got there through a $90 hole, the other through a $900 hole. MerkatDD shows you which is which — and the Recovery column turns that into one number you can rank by.

It also catches the drawdown that happened at 3 a.m. while you were asleep.

How often, not just how bad

Max DD answers how bad did it get once. The DD Hits column answers how routinely does it get bad — a tiny bar chart inside every row showing how many trade cycles reached each drawdown level you define. A steep staircase means this setting rarely goes deep. A long flat tail means it goes deep all the time. Hover any bar for the exact count.

Set the centre level, the step and how many rungs each side, and every group is measured on the same ladder. Change your mind later: nothing already counted is lost.

What the panel shows

Symbol / Magic # — one row per EA setting, detected automatically

— one row per EA setting, detected automatically Floating P/L — the group's open result right now

— the group's open result right now Max DD — worst floating loss ever recorded, and Time Occurred

— worst floating loss ever recorded, and DD Hits — how often each drawdown level was reached

— how often each drawdown level was reached Recovery — net profit ÷ max DD

— net profit ÷ max DD Tracking Since — when this group started being watched

— when this group started being watched Clear — the only control that erases anything, and it takes two clicks

Click the title bar to fold the whole panel away, and again to bring it back. The panel measures your chart and fits itself.

Data that never disappears

Everything is saved on your own machine. Reboot the PC, restart MT5, drop your connection — MerkatDD picks straight back up, full history intact, even if a trade cycle was still open when it stopped. Track for months without ever starting from zero.

The only thing that erases a group is you, pressing Clear twice.

Setup in one minute

Symbol / Magic allow-lists — leave blank and it tracks every open position on the account. Fill them in ( EURUSD,XAUUSD + 1001 ) to watch one EA only. These hide groups, never delete them.

— leave blank and it tracks every open position on the account. Fill them in ( EURUSD,XAUUSD + 1001 ) to watch one EA only. These hide groups, never delete them. DD Hits column — switch it on or off, and choose the centre level, the step and the number of levels each side.

— switch it on or off, and choose the centre level, the step and the number of levels each side. Colour theme — Auto matches your chart background. Dark, Light and Modern too, plus a colourblind-safe palette that swaps red/green for blue/orange.

— Auto matches your chart background. Dark, Light and Modern too, plus a palette that swaps red/green for blue/orange. Anchor corner + X/Y — any of the four corners.

— any of the four corners. Update interval — 1 second, or 0 for 250 ms sampling on fast instruments.

— 1 second, or for 250 ms sampling on fast instruments. Separate saved data — leave blank and several charts merge into one record; give each a different value to keep them apart.

One thing to know

MT5 tags manually closed trades with Magic 0, so hand-closed profit won't reach its group. Max DD and DD Hits stay accurate no matter how you close — just let the EA handle exits if you want Recovery to mean something.

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Built with real care for performance, stability and a clean interface. The goal is simple: a calmer, clearer eye on your own risk.

Useful? A rating really helps. Questions or suggestions — message me any time.