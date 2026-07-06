KS Multi Trendline And Price Alert Alarm is a user-friendly MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to quickly draw horizontal price alert lines and draggable trendline alerts directly on the chart.

Free Testing Complete now its official on Mql5 Store . your comment and review will be help full for more better result.

Key Features:

One-click creation of: Horizontal Alert Lines (at current price) Trendline Alerts (initially flat, can be sloped by dragging endpoints)

of: Fully interactive : Drag lines to adjust price levels Drag trendline endpoints to change slope Lines remain active even after chart restart (via registry rebuild)

: Multiple Alert Types : Sound alert Popup Alert window

: On-Chart Settings Panel : Change line color (8 preset colors) Change line style (Solid, Dash, Dot, etc.) Adjust line width Toggle Sound and Push notifications Apply settings to selected line Delete selected line

: Smart Alert Logic : Triggers when price crosses the line (from either side) Prevents repeated alerts (line turns gray after firing) Works with both horizontal and sloped trendlines

: Management Tools : Delete All Lines button Toggle Settings Panel Auto-cleanup of deleted objects

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This indicator is ideal for price action traders, support/resistance watchers, and anyone who wants fast, visual, and reliable price or trendline breakout alerts without complex setup.



