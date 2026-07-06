KS Multi Trendline And Price Alert Alarm
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 5
KS Multi Trendline And Price Alert Alarm is a user-friendly MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to quickly draw horizontal price alert lines and draggable trendline alerts directly on the chart.
Free Testing Complete now its official on Mql5 Store . your comment and review will be help full for more better result.
Key Features:
- One-click creation of:
- Horizontal Alert Lines (at current price)
- Trendline Alerts (initially flat, can be sloped by dragging endpoints)
- Fully interactive:
- Drag lines to adjust price levels
- Drag trendline endpoints to change slope
- Lines remain active even after chart restart (via registry rebuild)
- Multiple Alert Types:
- Sound alert
- Popup Alert window
- On-Chart Settings Panel:
- Change line color (8 preset colors)
- Change line style (Solid, Dash, Dot, etc.)
- Adjust line width
- Toggle Sound and Push notifications
- Apply settings to selected line
- Delete selected line
- Smart Alert Logic:
- Triggers when price crosses the line (from either side)
- Prevents repeated alerts (line turns gray after firing)
- Works with both horizontal and sloped trendlines
- Management Tools:
- Delete All Lines button
- Toggle Settings Panel
- Auto-cleanup of deleted objects
This indicator is ideal for price action traders, support/resistance watchers, and anyone who wants fast, visual, and reliable price or trendline breakout alerts without complex setup.
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