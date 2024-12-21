Old School Reversal Zones

I'll keep it Short and to the point.  Let Your Backtest Results Speak for Themselves.

After much deliberation, we’ve decided to release the foundational logic behind our process for public use.
This isn’t about changing the way you trade—because we know that’s unique to you. The best ways to enter a position? Those have always been confidential !

What we can share is the first of three essential steps we use before entering any trade.

This tool is designed to keep you on the right side of the markets—ALWAYS.

It works relentlessly, scanning every tick in real time, identifying reversal zones the old, proven way on the most critical intraday timeframes: M15, M30, H1, and H6.
Yes, H6, not H4. Forget the overhyped H4 timeframe—it’s been misrepresented for the masses. The true quarterly daily timeframe is H6, dividing the 24-hour cycle into its proper quarters.

Say goodbye to subjective guesswork.
Let this tool do the heavy lifting—for you, the CORRECT WAY.

Stay on the right side of the market, my friend.
Trade smarter. 
All the best with the backtest. We hope you find all the answers you are looking for.


 

