FX Sniper Orange indicator for MT5

FX Sniper Orange Indicator

FX Sniper Orange is an exclusive indicator to spot situations where market has gone too far and market could reverse soon after.

The indicator displays arrows in your chart indicating probable future price action (see screenshot attached).

FX Sniper Orange never repaints. Once candle is closed signal is confirmed and arrow will never disappear.

Users of the indicator can setup alerts when new arrows are displayed in the chart.

Distance : distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol

: distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol MaxBars : number of bars back used to calculate the indicator

: number of bars back used to calculate the indicator TradeDirection (Long/Short/LongAndShort): filter signals for BUY and SELL

(Long/Short/LongAndShort): filter signals for BUY and SELL UseAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts

(true/false): to enable alerts PopAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window

(true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window EmailAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Email

(true/false): to enable alerts of type Email PushAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification

(true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification SoundAlerts (true/false) to enable alerts of type Sound

(true/false) to enable alerts of type Sound SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts

Size and color of the arrows can be setup in the Color tab of the indicator.

The indicator can be used with any time frame.

The indicator can be used to trade Options, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

Other indicators for MT4:

We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.



Indicators for MT5:

All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.



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