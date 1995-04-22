Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1

Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework.

This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining strict execution discipline and full on-chart transparency.

Overview

Aurum Saucer Portfolio integrates an expanded multi-strategy architecture with the Expert Advisor HQ execution and protection engine. Unlike conventional portfolios, this system operates at a higher strategic density, enabling broader market coverage and more frequent engagement with XAUUSD price action.

Every trade is processed through a controlled pipeline that includes signal validation, layered protections, execution handling, and lifecycle monitoring. The result is a system that not only trades more frequently, but does so within a disciplined and transparent operational framework.

Recommended Market

Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: H1

This product is specifically optimized for gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Running the EA on other symbols or timeframes is not recommended and may produce unvalidated behavior.

How the EA works

Aurum Saucer Portfolio follows a structured execution pipeline. On every tick, the EA updates protection states, refreshes dashboard metrics, and monitors system limits. On each new bar, it performs a full analytics cycle, checks trading session conditions, aggregates signals from its extensive strategy pool, applies all protection filters, and routes valid trades to the execution engine.

With over 280 strategies contributing signals, the system significantly increases trade frequency while maintaining strict filtering conditions. Each trade must pass checks such as spread limits, position caps, lot exposure thresholds, protection states, and news filter conditions. If a trade is blocked, the reason is logged for full transparency.

Main framework features

Aurum Saucer Portfolio uses a three-layer protection architecture to support its higher trading activity. Entry protections regulate spread conditions, position limits, and exposure caps. Daily protections enforce drawdown and loss limits, automatically suspending trading when thresholds are reached. Account protections act as a final safeguard, closing positions and disabling the EA after critical equity events.

The execution engine is designed for robustness across broker environments. It supports automatic fill-type negotiation (IOC, FOK, RETURN, BOC) and includes a retry mechanism to handle requotes, slippage, and temporary connectivity issues, ensuring consistent execution even under volatile gold market conditions.

An integrated news filter uses the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar to avoid medium- and high-impact events affecting USD and global markets, helping reduce exposure during unpredictable volatility spikes common in gold trading.

Trade management

Each strategy within the Aurum Saucer Portfolio defines its own signal structure, including direction, entry/exit logic, stop loss, take profit, trailing behavior, and reversal handling. This allows the system to manage a large number of concurrent strategies while maintaining consistency in execution.

Stop loss and take profit levels are dynamically calculated and adjusted to meet broker requirements. When trailing is enabled, the EA uses a bar-based trailing system that locks in profits based on previous candle highs or lows without reversing direction.

Dashboard and chart tools

The EA includes the full Expert Advisor HQ analytics dashboard, providing real-time visibility into performance. Traders can monitor equity, balance, floating PnL, open positions, lot exposure, and drawdown metrics, along with a rolling equity curve and recent performance windows.

On-chart visuals include signal arrows for entries and projection overlays showing entry, stop loss, and take profit zones. These tools ensure that even with a large number of strategies operating simultaneously, the system remains transparent and easy to monitor.

Input structure

Aurum Saucer Portfolio follows the standard Expert Advisor HQ portfolio input layout. Parameters include fixed lot sizing, base magic number, and grouped configurations for protections, news filtering, statistics, and visual settings.

This consistent structure allows traders familiar with the EAHQ ecosystem to quickly configure and deploy the system.

Important usage notes

Attach the EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart, ensure Algo Trading is enabled, and assign a unique magic number if running multiple EAs. Due to the increased strategy count and trading frequency, it is especially important to configure protection settings carefully and use a stable VPS environment for uninterrupted execution.

Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended to observe how the system behaves under varying gold market conditions, including volatility spikes and news events.

Best for

Aurum Saucer Portfolio is designed for traders seeking a high-density, high-opportunity automated trading system on XAUUSD. It is particularly suited for those who want significantly more trade activity than standard portfolios while still maintaining professional-grade execution control, risk management, and transparency.

Support and updates

Support is provided through the MQL5 product page, and updates are delivered via the standard Market system. As part of the Expert Advisor HQ portfolio line, Aurum Saucer Portfolio receives ongoing improvements and compatibility updates.

Risk disclosure

Trading gold and other leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. Higher trade frequency and increased exposure can amplify both gains and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always configure risk appropriately and never trade capital you cannot afford to lose.