Aurum Saucer

  • 专家
  • Michael Prescott Burney
    Michael Prescott Burney

    Michael Prescott Burney

    3 (242)
    我是专业交易员和Expert Advisor（自动化交易系统）开发者，专注于为MetaTrader 5打造高性能、以风险控制为核心的交易系统。我的优势源于真实的市场经验——经历回撤、不断优化策略，并建立起一套在实盘环境中可稳定执行的纪律化、可复制交易框架。
    我是Code Guardian的创始人，该平台致力于为交易者提供实用工具与教育资源，帮助他们以更清晰的思路和更坚定的信心参与市场。作为五个孩子的父亲，我的使命建立在通过精准、稳定和目标驱动来创造自由之上。
    20 产品 5 评论
  • 版本: 5.0
  • 激活: 20

Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1

Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework.

This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining strict execution discipline and full on-chart transparency.

Overview

Aurum Saucer Portfolio integrates an expanded multi-strategy architecture with the Expert Advisor HQ execution and protection engine. Unlike conventional portfolios, this system operates at a higher strategic density, enabling broader market coverage and more frequent engagement with XAUUSD price action.

Every trade is processed through a controlled pipeline that includes signal validation, layered protections, execution handling, and lifecycle monitoring. The result is a system that not only trades more frequently, but does so within a disciplined and transparent operational framework.

Recommended Market

Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: H1

This product is specifically optimized for gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Running the EA on other symbols or timeframes is not recommended and may produce unvalidated behavior.

How the EA works

Aurum Saucer Portfolio follows a structured execution pipeline. On every tick, the EA updates protection states, refreshes dashboard metrics, and monitors system limits. On each new bar, it performs a full analytics cycle, checks trading session conditions, aggregates signals from its extensive strategy pool, applies all protection filters, and routes valid trades to the execution engine.

With over 280 strategies contributing signals, the system significantly increases trade frequency while maintaining strict filtering conditions. Each trade must pass checks such as spread limits, position caps, lot exposure thresholds, protection states, and news filter conditions. If a trade is blocked, the reason is logged for full transparency.

Main framework features

Aurum Saucer Portfolio uses a three-layer protection architecture to support its higher trading activity. Entry protections regulate spread conditions, position limits, and exposure caps. Daily protections enforce drawdown and loss limits, automatically suspending trading when thresholds are reached. Account protections act as a final safeguard, closing positions and disabling the EA after critical equity events.

The execution engine is designed for robustness across broker environments. It supports automatic fill-type negotiation (IOC, FOK, RETURN, BOC) and includes a retry mechanism to handle requotes, slippage, and temporary connectivity issues, ensuring consistent execution even under volatile gold market conditions.

An integrated news filter uses the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar to avoid medium- and high-impact events affecting USD and global markets, helping reduce exposure during unpredictable volatility spikes common in gold trading.

Trade management

Each strategy within the Aurum Saucer Portfolio defines its own signal structure, including direction, entry/exit logic, stop loss, take profit, trailing behavior, and reversal handling. This allows the system to manage a large number of concurrent strategies while maintaining consistency in execution.

Stop loss and take profit levels are dynamically calculated and adjusted to meet broker requirements. When trailing is enabled, the EA uses a bar-based trailing system that locks in profits based on previous candle highs or lows without reversing direction.

Dashboard and chart tools

The EA includes the full Expert Advisor HQ analytics dashboard, providing real-time visibility into performance. Traders can monitor equity, balance, floating PnL, open positions, lot exposure, and drawdown metrics, along with a rolling equity curve and recent performance windows.

On-chart visuals include signal arrows for entries and projection overlays showing entry, stop loss, and take profit zones. These tools ensure that even with a large number of strategies operating simultaneously, the system remains transparent and easy to monitor.

Input structure

Aurum Saucer Portfolio follows the standard Expert Advisor HQ portfolio input layout. Parameters include fixed lot sizing, base magic number, and grouped configurations for protections, news filtering, statistics, and visual settings.

This consistent structure allows traders familiar with the EAHQ ecosystem to quickly configure and deploy the system.

Important usage notes

Attach the EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart, ensure Algo Trading is enabled, and assign a unique magic number if running multiple EAs. Due to the increased strategy count and trading frequency, it is especially important to configure protection settings carefully and use a stable VPS environment for uninterrupted execution.

Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended to observe how the system behaves under varying gold market conditions, including volatility spikes and news events.

Best for

Aurum Saucer Portfolio is designed for traders seeking a high-density, high-opportunity automated trading system on XAUUSD. It is particularly suited for those who want significantly more trade activity than standard portfolios while still maintaining professional-grade execution control, risk management, and transparency.

Support and updates

Support is provided through the MQL5 product page, and updates are delivered via the standard Market system. As part of the Expert Advisor HQ portfolio line, Aurum Saucer Portfolio receives ongoing improvements and compatibility updates.

Risk disclosure

Trading gold and other leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. Higher trade frequency and increased exposure can amplify both gains and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always configure risk appropriately and never trade capital you cannot afford to lose.

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John Folly Akwetey
专家
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5 (1)
专家
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专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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The Prop Hunt EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
专家
Prop Hunt Portfolio（NZDUSD H1） Prop Hunt Portfolio 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统（EA），专为 NZDUSD 的 H1 时间周期设计，基于 Expert Advisor HQ 通用投资组合框架运行。 该系统用于在 NZDUSD H1 上进行结构化的自动化交易，并在图表上清晰展示入场、出场、风险保护以及实时表现，使您能够直观了解 EA 的运行状态。 概述 Prop Hunt Portfolio 将其针对 NZDUSD 的组合策略逻辑与 Expert Advisor HQ 的执行与风险控制引擎相结合。其重点不仅在于识别交易机会，还在于让每一笔交易都经过严格的筛选、执行、风险控制以及全生命周期监控流程。 该框架提供多层级保护机制（入场级、日内级和账户级）、自动适配经纪商订单执行类型、针对临时执行问题的重试机制、基于 MetaTrader 5 经济日历的新闻过滤器，以及类似 TradingView 风格的分析面板。这些组件共同构建了一个透明且可控的 NZDUSD 交易环境。 推荐市场 交易品种： NZDUSD 时间周期：
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
SuperTrend AI Clustering 自动聚类趋势跟随智能交易系统（MetaTrader 5） SuperTrend AI Clustering 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自适应趋势跟随智能交易系统，旨在根据不断变化的市场环境自动调整自身参数。系统并非只使用单一固定的 SuperTrend 倍数，而是同时评估多个倍数因子，衡量其近期表现，通过 K-Means 聚类算法将其分组，并选择当前表现最优的一组因子。这样就形成了一个动态的 SuperTrend 模型，可以在不同波动率阶段和市场结构下自我适应，而无需频繁手动重新配置。 该系统适合希望采用自动化趋势跟随方式，并且重视自适应能力、结构化风险控制以及透明图表信息展示的交易者。它可用于外汇交易品种、贵金属、指数、加密货币、商品及其他在 MetaTrader 5 中可交易的品种。智能交易系统兼容多种周期，从短周期的日内交易到长周期的波段和中长期趋势交易均可应用。 核心交易理念 该智能交易系统的逻辑基础是 SuperTrend 指标，它使用基于 ATR 的波动通道来识别市场的多头和空头阶段。较低的倍数因子会形成更紧的
Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
Multi Model Portfolio Engine is a premium EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor designed around a diversified portfolio of models working together to identify and validate high-quality trade setups. Built for traders who want a more structured approach to automation, the engine combines multiple technical perspectives into one clean and efficient framework. Instead of relying on a single idea, it uses a multi-model logic structure to analyze market behavior and support more disciplined decision-making on the
Big Dog MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
Big Dog MT5 – XAUUSD M5 精准剥头皮交易员 大狗MT5     这是一个专为……设计的高性能顾问     XAUUSD 在 M5 时间框架上 的表现。该系统运用精准的入场逻辑和先进的多元分析方法，专注于以高效的市场入场和可控的回撤行为，把握高概率的超短线交易机会。 基本策略 Big Dog MT5 采用专有的分析系统，运用多种数学方法评估价格走势。这种多层次的方法使投资顾问能够精准定位入场点，同时最大限度地降低不必要的市场风险。 该系统基于以下原理构建： 基于高精度的高频记录。 短期交易期 降低长期市场风险敞口 在波动性变化的条件下表现出的适应性行为 表现和行为 EA当然是，     激进的交易频率 专为偏好主动交易系统而非缓慢的长期持有策略的交易者而设计。默认参数提供了坚实的基础，优化关键设置可以显著提高执行稳定性。 正确配置后，Big Dog MT5 提供以下功能： 输入准确度稳定 有效的资金回撤管理 在各种传播条件下均能稳定运行。 优化参数（重要） 要充分发挥 Big Dog MT5 的性能，需要进行正确的设置： 扩展筛选器：     智能交易系统面板实时显
Volatix Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
4.8 (5)
专家
Volatix AI for XAUUSD H1 Volatix AI     是一个专为黄金交易而设计的系统     XAUUSD H1 图表 。 这款EA现在恢复了高级定价。 当前入场价格为     100美元 。 为了   每售出10份 ，价格将上涨。       100美元 。 这   本次攀登的最后 10 份将以 1000 美元的价格出售 。 之后，Volatix AI将转移到其   最终成交价为 2000 美元   并且只面向最认真的交易者。 在价格开始上涨之前，现在是保护系统安全的最佳时机。 定价阶梯 第 1-10 份：       100美元 第11-20份：       200美元 第21-30份：       300美元 第31-40页：       400美元 第41-50页：       500美元 第51-60页：       600美元 第61-70页：       700美元 第71-80页：       800美元 第 81–90 份：       900美元 第91-100份：       1000美元 上涨后的最终长期价格：2000 美元 为什么选
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
4.2 (5)
专家
Saltwater Silver – 购买白银交易EA MT5 XAGUSD H1 海水银   是精密制造的   白银交易EA MT5（XAGUSD）     专为希望获得结构化、专业化的白银自动交易解决方案的交易者而设计。       MetaTrader 5 专为……而开发     XAGUSD H1 时间框架 ，该智能交易系统专注于纪律严明的执行、可控的交易管理和持续的市场参与。 对于希望……的交易者   购买白银交易EA MT5 XAGUSD   ，     购买一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的白银级 EA   ，或者寻找一款     Saltwater Silver 是一款 可靠的 XAGUSD 交易机器人 MT5   ，它提供了一个围绕稳定性、易用性和结构化自动化而构建的精细系统。 购买白银交易EA MT5 XAGUSD Saltwater Silver 定位为   专业白银交易EA MT5 XAGUSD     专为寻求可靠自动化交易解决方案的交易者而设计。该系统采用清晰、结构化的框架运行，避免混乱的执行，同时保持严谨的市场参与方式。 这使其对正在寻找的用户来说
Atomic Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
专家
Atomic Gold MT5 – 500 美元账户的黄金 EA MT5 交易对 原子金 MT5     是一个专业化的组织结构     500美元账户的黄金EA MT5     想要进行纪律严明的自动化交易、控制风险敞口并采用更有条理的交易方法的交易者   在 MetaTrader 5 上交易 XAUUSD   。采用多策略设计。       MT5黄金专家顾问 系统旨在评估不断变化的市场状况，并以稳定的交易处理、实际的风险控制和更一致的执行质量为重点，做出相应的逻辑反应。 对于正在寻找交易者的人来说   适用于小额账户的黄金交易机器人 MT5     适用于 500 美元账户的最佳黄金 EA MT5   ，或者     Atomic Gold MT5 是一款 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的低余额黄金 EA   ，它定位为一种结构化的解决方案，强调逻辑、纪律和风险意识下的自动市场参与，而不是鲁莽的过度投资。 专为小额账户黄金交易而设计 Atomic Gold MT5 专为想要……的交易者而设计   适用于MT5小账户的黄金EA     该系统拥有更强大的战略基础。它融合了多层
Golden Taipan FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3.38 (16)
专家
Golden Taipan FX – 非网格黄金交易机器人 MT5，适用于 XAUUSD H1 图表 Golden Taipan FX     是精密制造的   非网格黄金交易机器人 MT5     专为希望实现结构化自动化、严格执行和可控风险敞口的交易者而设计     MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD 市场 。专为……开发     XAUUSD H1 时间框架 ，该智能交易系统无需基于网格的交易堆叠即可运行，而是专注于更清晰的入场点、可控的风险和更稳定的交易过程。 对于正在寻找交易者的人来说   无网格的黄金EA MT5   ，     非网格 XAUUSD EA MT5   ，或     Golden Taipan FX 是一款 无需网格策略的安全黄金交易机器人 ，它提供了一种更专业、更可控的自动黄金交易方法。 非网格黄金交易机器人 MT5 Golden Taipan FX的核心特征是其结构……     非网格黄金交易机器人 MT5   。该系统摒弃了依赖分层持仓和不断增加风险敞口的网格化恢复模型，而是采用更为严谨的框架，旨在维持更清晰的交易结构和可控的市场参与。 这使
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
专家
Hamunaptra Portfolio 适用于 GBPUSD H1 Hamunaptra Portfolio 是一款用于 GBPUSD H1 时间周期的专业 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统，运行在 Expert Advisor HQ 通用组合框架之上。 它为 GBPUSD H1 提供结构化的自动交易，并在图表上清晰显示入场、离场、保护参数以及实时表现，让您可以实时看到智能交易系统的运行情况。 概览 Hamunaptra Portfolio 将针对 GBPUSD 的组合策略逻辑与 Expert Advisor HQ 的执行与保护引擎相结合。它不仅关注识别交易机会，更强调让每一笔交易都经过严格的过滤、执行、风险控制与全程监控的流程。 该框架提供分层的入场保护、日内保护和账户保护，自动协商适合当前经纪商的订单成交模式，内置针对临时执行问题的重试机制，集成与 MetaTrader 5 经济日历联动的新闻过滤器，并提供类似 TradingView 风格的分析面板。这些组件共同构建出一个透明且可控的 GBPUSD 交易环境。 推荐市场 品种： GBPUSD 时间周期： H1 本产品专为
Golden Gator EP
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
专家
Gold Gator Portfolio 用于 XAUUSD M15 Gold Gator Portfolio 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统（EA），适用于 XAUUSD 的 M15 时间周期，基于 Expert Advisor HQ 通用投资组合框架运行。 该系统专为 XAUUSD M15 的结构化自动交易而设计，在图表上提供清晰的入场、出场、保护机制以及实时绩效反馈，使您能够在黄金日内交易时段直观地了解 EA 的运行状态。 概述 Gold Gator Portfolio 将其针对 XAUUSD 的组合式策略逻辑与 Expert Advisor HQ 的执行与保护引擎相结合。其重点不仅在于识别交易机会，还在于让每一笔交易都经过严格的流程，包括筛选、执行、风险控制以及整个持仓周期的监控。 该框架提供多层级的入场保护、每日保护和账户保护机制，自动匹配经纪商订单执行类型，具备应对临时执行问题的重试引擎，内置新闻过滤器，以及类似 TradingView 的分析仪表板。这些组件共同构建了一个透明且可控的 XAUUSD M15 交易环境。 推荐市场 交易品种： XAUUS
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
专家
Yellowstone FX – 最安全的黄金交易机器人，MT5 平台，XAUUSD H1 图表。 黄石特效   是精密设计的   最安全的黄金交易机器人 MT5     该解决方案专为那些优先考虑资本保护、纪律严明的交易执行和可控风险敞口的交易者而设计。       XAUUSD 市场 。专为……而建     MetaTrader 5     并针对以下方面进行了优化     XAUUSD H1 时间框架 ，这款高级智能交易系统专注于稳定性和结构化自动化，而不是激进和不可预测的交易行为。 对于正在寻找交易者的人来说   安全黄金EA MT5   ，     低风险黄金交易机器人MT5   ，或     Yellowstone FX 是一款 具有强大风险管理功能的黄金 EA MT5 交易系统，它采用精细化的系统设计，以一致、逻辑和专业的风险优先方法运行。 专为安全可控的XAUUSD交易而设计 Yellowstone FX 是专门为……开发的     XAUUSD H1   ，使其能够在清晰定义的市场结构内运行，而不是对多个交易品种应用通用逻辑。这种有针对性的方法有助于实现更稳定的业绩
Random Forest Oracle
Michael Prescott Burney
指标
介绍     RF Oracle FX 是一款机器学习指标，可帮助您更清晰地解读市场。它基于真正的随机森林集成模型构建，完全使用 MQL5 从零开始编写，并在您的 MetaTrader 5 终端中以简洁现代的视觉体验提供预测性的牛市和熊市概率信号。 这并非又一个规则固定的箭头指标。它是一个自训练预测引擎，能够从每个已确认K线的最新市场走势中学习，并不断调整自身以适应当前的市场环境。 重要的。     购买后，请通过 MQL5 向我发送私信，即可收到您的专业 PDF 用户手册、推荐设置和分步设置指南。 购买 RF Oracle FX，您就有机会获赠最热门货币对的免费设置文件包。详情请私信联系我。 您可以在评论区找到实际示例和屏幕截图，我的卖家个人资料中还有更多系统展示。如果您在购买前有任何疑问，请直接联系我。 上市价格为     99.99 美元 。随着销量增加，价格还会上涨，所以这是最低价。 RF Oracle FX 的独特之处是什么？ 许多被冠以“人工智能”之名的指标，实际上只是换了个标签的简单移动平均线规则。RF Oracle FX 是一款实时运行的随机森林分类器和回归器，它会在您
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
指标
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Meridian Order Flow Profiler
Michael Prescott Burney
指标
Meridian Order Flow Profiler — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的结构化成交量智能分析 首发价格：$99.99 —— 每售出一批价格都会上涨。早期购买者将锁定该指标历史最低价。 大多数交易者只看价格，而专业人士关注的是 资金真正成交的位置。 Meridian Order Flow Profiler 将真正的机构级订单流分析引入 MetaTrader 5 —— 自动识别构成每个市场结构波段的成交量，并通过硬件加速的 Canvas 渲染引擎 进行呈现，带来干净、高端、媲美 TradingView 的视觉体验，这是传统 MT5 图形对象无法实现的。 这不是一个简单附加在图表旁的滞后成交量柱状图。Meridian 使用自适应 ATR 波段识别算法，捕捉市场的 真实结构波动 ，并对每个波段构建高分辨率的成交量分布——清晰呈现 控制点（POC） 、 买卖量差（Delta） 以及 异常成交区 ，揭示主力资金的参与痕迹。 当你能够看见市场在 哪里 形成共识价格，你就不再依赖猜测，而是用与机构相同的地图进行交易。 为什么选择 Meridian 结构化，而非静态。 成交量基
Reversion Apex EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
Reversion Apex EA Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5 Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management. Strategy Overview The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that mom
Delta Pulse Auto EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
DeltaPulse Auto for MT5 DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls. What this Expert Advisor does DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot. Automated divergence-based entries Quantum Delta Wa
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all cr
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1 Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe. The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies , an intelligent native AI agent , and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Ex
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