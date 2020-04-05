Aurum Saucer

  • Эксперты
  • Michael Prescott Burney
    Michael Prescott Burney

    Michael Prescott Burney

    3 (242)
    Я профессиональный трейдер и разработчик торговых роботов (Expert Advisor), специализирующийся на создании высокопроизводительных, ориентированных на риск систем для MetaTrader 5. Моё преимущество сформировано реальным рыночным опытом — через просадки, совершенствование стратегий и выработку
    20 продуктов 5 комментариев
  • Версия: 5.0
  • Активации: 20

Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1

Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework.

This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining strict execution discipline and full on-chart transparency.

Overview

Aurum Saucer Portfolio integrates an expanded multi-strategy architecture with the Expert Advisor HQ execution and protection engine. Unlike conventional portfolios, this system operates at a higher strategic density, enabling broader market coverage and more frequent engagement with XAUUSD price action.

Every trade is processed through a controlled pipeline that includes signal validation, layered protections, execution handling, and lifecycle monitoring. The result is a system that not only trades more frequently, but does so within a disciplined and transparent operational framework.

Recommended Market

Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: H1

This product is specifically optimized for gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Running the EA on other symbols or timeframes is not recommended and may produce unvalidated behavior.

How the EA works

Aurum Saucer Portfolio follows a structured execution pipeline. On every tick, the EA updates protection states, refreshes dashboard metrics, and monitors system limits. On each new bar, it performs a full analytics cycle, checks trading session conditions, aggregates signals from its extensive strategy pool, applies all protection filters, and routes valid trades to the execution engine.

With over 280 strategies contributing signals, the system significantly increases trade frequency while maintaining strict filtering conditions. Each trade must pass checks such as spread limits, position caps, lot exposure thresholds, protection states, and news filter conditions. If a trade is blocked, the reason is logged for full transparency.

Main framework features

Aurum Saucer Portfolio uses a three-layer protection architecture to support its higher trading activity. Entry protections regulate spread conditions, position limits, and exposure caps. Daily protections enforce drawdown and loss limits, automatically suspending trading when thresholds are reached. Account protections act as a final safeguard, closing positions and disabling the EA after critical equity events.

The execution engine is designed for robustness across broker environments. It supports automatic fill-type negotiation (IOC, FOK, RETURN, BOC) and includes a retry mechanism to handle requotes, slippage, and temporary connectivity issues, ensuring consistent execution even under volatile gold market conditions.

An integrated news filter uses the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar to avoid medium- and high-impact events affecting USD and global markets, helping reduce exposure during unpredictable volatility spikes common in gold trading.

Trade management

Each strategy within the Aurum Saucer Portfolio defines its own signal structure, including direction, entry/exit logic, stop loss, take profit, trailing behavior, and reversal handling. This allows the system to manage a large number of concurrent strategies while maintaining consistency in execution.

Stop loss and take profit levels are dynamically calculated and adjusted to meet broker requirements. When trailing is enabled, the EA uses a bar-based trailing system that locks in profits based on previous candle highs or lows without reversing direction.

Dashboard and chart tools

The EA includes the full Expert Advisor HQ analytics dashboard, providing real-time visibility into performance. Traders can monitor equity, balance, floating PnL, open positions, lot exposure, and drawdown metrics, along with a rolling equity curve and recent performance windows.

On-chart visuals include signal arrows for entries and projection overlays showing entry, stop loss, and take profit zones. These tools ensure that even with a large number of strategies operating simultaneously, the system remains transparent and easy to monitor.

Input structure

Aurum Saucer Portfolio follows the standard Expert Advisor HQ portfolio input layout. Parameters include fixed lot sizing, base magic number, and grouped configurations for protections, news filtering, statistics, and visual settings.

This consistent structure allows traders familiar with the EAHQ ecosystem to quickly configure and deploy the system.

Important usage notes

Attach the EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart, ensure Algo Trading is enabled, and assign a unique magic number if running multiple EAs. Due to the increased strategy count and trading frequency, it is especially important to configure protection settings carefully and use a stable VPS environment for uninterrupted execution.

Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended to observe how the system behaves under varying gold market conditions, including volatility spikes and news events.

Best for

Aurum Saucer Portfolio is designed for traders seeking a high-density, high-opportunity automated trading system on XAUUSD. It is particularly suited for those who want significantly more trade activity than standard portfolios while still maintaining professional-grade execution control, risk management, and transparency.

Support and updates

Support is provided through the MQL5 product page, and updates are delivered via the standard Market system. As part of the Expert Advisor HQ portfolio line, Aurum Saucer Portfolio receives ongoing improvements and compatibility updates.

Risk disclosure

Trading gold and other leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. Higher trade frequency and increased exposure can amplify both gains and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always configure risk appropriately and never trade capital you cannot afford to lose.

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4 (5)
Эксперты
Atomic Gold MT5 – Торговая пара Gold EA для MT5 с инвестиционным счетом $500 Atomic Gold MT5       Это профессиональная организационная структура.       Золотой счет EA MT5 с депозитом в 500 долларов.       Трейдеры, желающие вести дисциплинированную автоматизированную торговлю, контролировать риски и применять более структурированный подход к торговле.       Торгуйте XAUUSD на MetaTrader 5.   Используется многостратегическая модель.       Система   MT5 Gold Expert Advisor   разработана для оце
Golden Taipan FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3.38 (16)
Эксперты
Golden Taipan FX – Торговый робот для торговли золотом без использования сетки (Non-Grid Gold Trading Robot) для MT5, совместимый с графиком XAUUSD H1. Golden Taipan FX       Это изделие изготовлено с высокой точностью.       Торговый робот для торговли золотом без использования сетки (MT5)       Разработано специально для трейдеров, которые хотят получить структурированную автоматизацию, строгое исполнение ордеров и контролируемый уровень риска.       Рынок XAUUSD на MetaTrader 5.   Разработан
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hamunaptra Portfolio для GBPUSD H1 Hamunaptra Portfolio — это профессиональный эксперт-советник MetaTrader 5 для GBPUSD на таймфрейме H1, работающий на универсальном портфельном фреймворке Expert Advisor HQ. Он разработан для структурированной автоматической торговли на GBPUSD H1 и обеспечивает наглядную индикацию на графике точек входа и выхода, уровней защиты и текущих результатов, чтобы вы могли в реальном времени видеть, как работает советник. Обзор Hamunaptra Portfolio сочетает портфельную
Golden Gator EP
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Эксперты
Портфель Gold Gator для XAUUSD M15 Gold Gator Portfolio — это профессиональный советник MetaTrader 5 для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M15, работающий на универсальной портфельной платформе Expert Advisor HQ. Он предназначен для структурированной автоматической торговли XAUUSD на M15 с наглядной визуализацией входов, выходов, защитных механизмов и текущей производительности прямо на графике, чтобы вы могли в реальном времени наблюдать, как работает советник во время внутридневных сессий по золоту. Обзор
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
Эксперты
Yellowstone FX – самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом, платформа MT5, график XAUUSD на 1-е полугодие. Спецэффекты в Йеллоустоне       Он имеет точную конструкцию.       Самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом MT5       Это решение разработано для трейдеров, которые отдают приоритет защите капитала, дисциплинированному исполнению сделок и управляемому уровню риска.       Рынок XAUUSD   . Создан специально для...       MetaTrader 5       Оптимизация проводилась по следующим направления
Random Forest Oracle
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Представляем       RF Oracle FX   — это индикатор машинного обучения, который помогает вам более четко понимать рынок. Он построен на основе ансамбля случайных лесов, полностью написан с нуля на языке MQL5 и предоставляет прогнозные сигналы вероятности бычьего и медвежьего тренда с чистым, современным визуальным интерфейсом в вашем терминале MetaTrader 5. Это не очередной стрелочный индикатор с фиксированным правилом. Это самообучающийся механизм прогнозирования, который учится на основе последн
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Meridian Order Flow Profiler
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Meridian Order Flow Profiler — Структурная объемная аналитика для MetaTrader 5 Стартовая цена: $99.99 — цена повышается с каждой проданной копией. Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низкую цену, которая когда-либо будет доступна для этого индикатора. Большинство трейдеров смотрят на цену. Профессионалы читают где реально происходили сделки. Meridian Order Flow Profiler переносит настоящий институциональный анализ ордер-флоу в MetaTrader 5 — автоматически определяя объем, сформировавший каждое стр
Reversion Apex EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Reversion Apex EA Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5 Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management. Strategy Overview The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that mom
Delta Pulse Auto EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
DeltaPulse Auto for MT5 DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls. What this Expert Advisor does DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot. Automated divergence-based entries Quantum Delta Wa
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all cr
Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Multi Model Portfolio Engine is a premium EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor designed around a diversified portfolio of models working together to identify and validate high-quality trade setups. Built for traders who want a more structured approach to automation, the engine combines multiple technical perspectives into one clean and efficient framework. Instead of relying on a single idea, it uses a multi-model logic structure to analyze market behavior and support more disciplined decision-making on the
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1 Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe. The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies , an intelligent native AI agent , and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Ex
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