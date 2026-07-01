M1 Syn Scalper Pro

M1 Syn Pro Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to present structured short-term XAUUSD trading setups directly on the M1 chart. It combines multi-timeframe market filtering with clear entry, stop-loss, and take-profit visualization.

If the indicator does not appear on your chart, simply right click anywhere on the MT5 chart screen and select Refresh



Key Features

BUY and SELL setup detection

Clearly marked Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels

Fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward Structure — Each displayed setup includes predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated using a fixed 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.



— Each displayed setup includes predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated using a fixed 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio. Optional higher-timeframe confirmation filter

Valid, Running, Invalid, Hit SL, and Hit TP status tracking

Popup and push-notification support

Historical signal display

Option to display only the latest signal

Automatic cleanup of outdated setups

Adjustable dashboard position, colors, line styles, and visual settings

Designed exclusively for the M1 timeframe

The indicator focuses on presenting market conditions in a clear and practical format while reducing unnecessary chart clutter. Its internal setup logic remains fully automated, allowing users to monitor potential opportunities without performing repetitive manual analysis.

Important Notice

M1 Syn Pro Scalper is an analytical tool and does not guarantee trading results. Signals should be evaluated alongside appropriate risk management, market conditions, spreads, and personal trading experience. Past signals do not guarantee future performance.