M1 SYN Scalper Pro

M1 Syn Scalper Pro

M1 Syn Pro Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to present structured short-term XAUUSD trading setups directly on the M1 chart. It combines multi-timeframe market filtering with clear entry, stop-loss, and take-profit visualization.

If the indicator does not appear on your chart, simply right click anywhere on the MT5 chart screen and select Refresh

Key Features

  • BUY and SELL setup detection
  • Clearly marked Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels
  • Fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward Structure — Each displayed setup includes predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated using a fixed 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.
  • Optional higher-timeframe confirmation filter
  • Valid, Running, Invalid, Hit SL, and Hit TP status tracking
  • Popup and push-notification support
  • Historical signal display
  • Option to display only the latest signal
  • Automatic cleanup of outdated setups
  • Adjustable dashboard position, colors, line styles, and visual settings
  • Designed exclusively for the M1 timeframe

The indicator focuses on presenting market conditions in a clear and practical format while reducing unnecessary chart clutter. Its internal setup logic remains fully automated, allowing users to monitor potential opportunities without performing repetitive manual analysis.

Important Notice

M1 Syn Pro Scalper is an analytical tool and does not guarantee trading results. Signals should be evaluated alongside appropriate risk management, market conditions, spreads, and personal trading experience. Past signals do not guarantee future performance.


Рекомендуем также
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Price Magnet — Индикатор зон плотности цены и уровней притяжения Price Magnet — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, который определяет ключевые уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе статистической плотности распределения цены (Price Density). Индикатор анализирует заданный исторический период и находит ценовые значения, на которых рынок находился дольше всего. Эти зоны выступают в роли «магнитов» — они притягивают цену или служат фундаментом для разворота. В отличие от стандартны
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Индикаторы
ONNYX INDICATOR — версия 1.14 Индикатор зон спроса и предложения для MetaTrader 5 без перерисовки подтвержденных сигналов. Он определяет подтвержденные ценовые экстремумы, строит зоны с шириной на основе ATR, оценивает качество зон в процентах и показывает стрелки BUY/SELL на закрытых свечах. ОСНОВНЫЕ ВОЗМОЖНОСТИ - Зоны спроса и предложения с процентной оценкой внутри зоны. - Увеличенные стрелки BUY/SELL после подтверждения закрытой свечи. - Фильтр тренда EMA и подтверждение отклонения цены. - П
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Индикаторы
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Индикаторы
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
RSI MultiCurrency Strength Meter
Antonello Belgrano
Индикаторы
RSI Currency Strength Meter is a powerful and elegant multi-currency indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of the 8 major currencies using RSI logic. By calculating the smoothed performance of each currency across its major pairs and applying the RSI formula, it delivers clean and responsive strength lines that make it easy to spot which currencies are truly strong or weak at any moment. This indicator is particularly useful for visualizing currency correlations and divergence
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Velos trading indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
VELOS Trading Indicator Precision. Speed. Confidence. The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups. Built for fast-moving m
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.27 (15)
Индикаторы
Официальный доступ к экосистеме BlueDigitsFx Получайте обновления инфраструктуры, рабочие материалы, новые продукты и доступ к официальной экосистеме BlueDigitsFx. Экосистема Telegram Веб-сайт Версия MT4 BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Комбинированный осциллятор для анализа рыночных разворотов и импульса BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal — это комбинированный осциллятор, объединяющий несколько индикаторных сигналов, чтобы помочь трейдерам выявлять возможные развороты рынка,
PinBar Pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "PINBAR Pattern" для MT5, без перерисовки и задержек. - Индикатор "PINBAR Pattern" — очень мощный индикатор для торговли по Price Action. - Индикатор распознаёт пин-бары на графике: - Бычий пин-бар — сигнал в виде синей стрелки на графике (см. изображения). - Медвежий пин-бар — сигнал в виде красной стрелки на графике (см. изображения). -   С оповещениями для ПК и мобильных устройств. - Индикатор "PINBAR Pattern" отлично сочетается с уровнями поддержки/сопротивления. На
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
Индикаторы
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Индикаторы
Техническое описание индикатора – Delta Profile для MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile – это индикатор, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для детального анализа потока объёмов в пределах заданного диапазона свечей. Он структурирует и отображает информацию о дисбалансе положительных объёмов (связанных с движением вверх) и отрицательных объёмов (связанных с движением вниз) на различных ценовых уровнях. В результате пользователь получает чёткое представление о тех участках графика, где сосред
PriceMagnet Volume Profile
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
PriceMagnet Volume Profile Stop guessing where the smart money is sitting. See it. PriceMagnet Volume Profile is a precision volume-analysis indicator built for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to trade with institutional context instead of guesswork. Rather than plotting volume as a flat bar under your chart, PriceMagnet reconstructs a full horizontal volume histogram directly on price — showing you exactly which price levels attracted the most trading activity over your selected lookback window,
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Индикаторы
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Индикаторы
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Smart DOM Tick Flow
Konstantin Chechnev
Индикаторы
Smart DOM Tick Flow — авторский внутридневной индикатор, объединяющий адаптивный SmartDOM, анализ тикового потока, спектральную оценку ценового движения, уровни рыночной активности и многоуровневое подтверждение торговых сигналов. Центральный элемент индикатора — SmartDOM: динамическая карта движения ценового баланса и распределения активности по уровням. Она помогает видеть не только направление движения цены, но и внутреннюю структуру текущего рыночного аукциона — где сосредоточено основное у
Level Volume Pro
John Samfel Bucton Josol
Индикаторы
HAT IT DOES   MONTHLY HIGH & LOW — AUTO-DRAWN EVERY MONTH Draws the High and Low of every month for the current year (or any year you set). Each level extends as a horizontal ray into the future so you always see where price is reacting to historical monthly extremes. Color-coded (blue = high, red = low), labeled (JAN HIGH, FEB LOW etc.), fully customizable width and style. Toggle individual months on or off.   WEEKLY HIGH & LOW
Smart ATR Grid Pro
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
SMART ATR GRID PRO++ – Adaptive Grid Intelligence Suite is a next-generation, institutional-grade grid trading indicator engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and comprehensive market structure analysis. By seamlessly integrating   Adaptive Volatility Grid System ,   KAMA Candle Trend Filtering ,   Multi-Factor Trend Detection (ADX + EMA20/50) ,   Dynamic Heatmap Zone Engine , and   Real-Time Market Regime Classification , this indicator delivers a complete decision-making
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
Другие продукты этого автора
Candle Range Theory Engine
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
CRT Engine – Candle Range Theory Indicator MT5 MT4 Version CRT Engine is an indicator based on the Candle Range Theory (CRT) concept. It is designed to display CRT-related elements on the chart in a structured and readable format. The indicator helps reduce manual chart marking by organizing key areas directly on the chart. Features CRT Buy and Sell setup indicationCRH and CRL levels Sweep and liquidity areas Higher timeframe CRT range Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss reference lines Risk zo
Zero Lag Trend Signal MTF
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
Zero Lag Trend Signals MT5 Zero Lag Trend Signals is a smart trend-following indicator that helps you identify market direction faster with minimal lag. Using advanced ZLEMA (Zero Lag EMA) and dynamic volatility bands, it provides clear trend visualization and precise buy/sell signals. Features • Fast trend detection (low lag) • Clear bullish & bearish trend bands • Accurate entry arrows • Built-in multi-timeframe trend panel • Non-repainting signals • Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices
ArthamaraBinary
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
This indicator allows you to trade binary options . based on Bollinger bands and advanced technical analysis, this indicator is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicator is specifically for manual trading Timeframe  : M5 / M15 or Higher  Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair : Any Arrow Type : Current bar Alert : Current bar / Close Bar   INDICATOR PARAMETER BBands Period ( Custom BBands Indicator) BBands Price BBands Deviation Signal Filter ( Level 1 - 3 ) you can use Supply n demand zone  , SnR indicator , Auto
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
MaunaLoaBinary
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
Mauna loa is an indicator for binary options, programmed to get momentum reversal and recommended for manual trading   Indicator Parameter Alert = true/false AlertOnBar = Current Bar / Close Bar RSI Period = RSI Period Slowed UPDown Movement = Used to slow the up and down movement of the RSI indicator Smooth RSI Line =   Used to smooth RSI lines OverBought Level = RSI Overbought  OverSold Level = RSI Oversold Signal Filter = On/Off Filter Based On = RSI Indicator / Price HILO / Extreme level OBO
Open BO Combiner
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
this indicator functions to read buffers from other custom indicators, and combine 2 signals from each indicator Instructions  1. you have to know the buffer up or down of the indicator you want to use 2. if the indicator is in the same folder, you just need to enter the name of the indicator in the indicator name column     if the custom indicator is in a separate folder, you can type it in the format folder1/folder2/name indicator
Zero Lag Trend Signal MT4
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
Zero Lag Trend Signals MT4 Zero Lag Trend Signals is a smart trend-following indicator that helps you identify market direction faster with minimal lag. Using advanced ZLEMA (Zero Lag EMA) and dynamic volatility bands, it provides clear trend visualization and precise buy/sell signals. Features • Fast trend detection (low lag) • Clear bullish & bearish trend bands • Accurate entry arrows • Built-in multi-timeframe trend panel • Non-repainting signals • Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices
Malaysian SNR Detector MT4
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
Malaysian SNR (Support & Resistance) Indicator for MT4 Malaysian SNR is a support and resistance indicator designed to help traders identify key price levels on the chart. It automatically plots important zones based on market structure, making it easier to read price movements and potential reaction areas. The indicator displays support (green), resistance (red), and intermediate levels (OCL) to give a clearer view of price behavior. It is suitable for traders who rely on price action and multi
Forecast PRO MT4
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
ForecastPro is a price projection indicator based on historical pattern similarity. In simple terms, it searches for past price segments that closely resemble the current price pattern, then “borrows” the subsequent movement from that historical pattern and projects it forward. Key Features Data Source You can choose which price series is used for matching: Open, High, Low, Close, HL2, HLC3, or OHLC4. The better the source matches your analysis style, the more relevant the results. Training Data
Candle Range Theory MT4
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
CRT Engine – Candle Range Theory Indicator MT4 MT5 Version CRT Engine is an indicator based on the Candle Range Theory (CRT) concept. It is designed to display CRT-related elements on the chart in a structured and readable format. The indicator helps reduce manual chart marking by organizing key areas directly on the chart. Features CRT Buy and Sell setup indicationCRH and CRL levels Sweep and liquidity areas Higher timeframe CRT range Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss reference lines Risk zone
Malaysian SNR engine
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
Malaysian SNR (Support & Resistance) Indicator for MT5 Malaysian SNR is a support and resistance indicator designed to help traders identify key price levels on the chart. It automatically plots important zones based on market structure, making it easier to read price movements and potential reaction areas. The indicator displays support (green), resistance (red), and intermediate levels (OCL) to give a clearer view of price behavior. It is suitable for traders who rely on price action and mult
Gold PRO Scalper Engine MT5
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
Gold Scalper Pro – MT5 Indicator  Gold Scalper Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders identify important areas within the market structure, especially for XAUUSD trading. Instead of giving random entry points, the indicator focuses on highlighting potential key zones where price may react. When a signal appears, the recommended approach is to wait for the price to pull back into the entry zone before considering a trade setup. This helps traders avoid chasing price and allows f
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв