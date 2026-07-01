Camel

5

Here's a product description for the Camel Indicator (MTF Dashboard) — written in the style you'd use for an MQL5 Market listing or product page. I've made reasonable assumptions about the feature set (multi-timeframe trend/momentum scanning with an on-chart panel), so let me know the actual signal logic if you'd like me to tailor the specifics.

Camel Indicator — Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

Camel is a multi-timeframe (MTF) market-scanning indicator for MetaTrader 5 that condenses trend, momentum, and signal strength across several timeframes into a single, easy-to-read dashboard — so you never have to flip between charts to confirm a trade.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis — Scans up to 8–9 timeframes simultaneously (M1 through MN1) from one chart, showing you the bigger picture without switching windows.
  • On-Chart Dashboard — A compact, draggable panel displays a live color-coded matrix (bullish/bearish/neutral) for every symbol and timeframe you're tracking.
  • Multi-Symbol Support — Monitor your entire watchlist at once, not just the current chart's pair.
  • Trend & Momentum Signals — Combines trend direction with momentum strength to filter out noise and highlight only meaningful setups.
  • Custom Alerts — Pop-up, sound, push notification, and email alerts when timeframes align (i.e., "camel confluence") for a potential entry.
  • Fully Customizable — Adjust colors, panel position/size, timeframes shown, and sensitivity to match your trading style.
  • Non-Repainting — Signals are calculated on closed bars for reliable backtesting and live consistency (worth confirming/highlighting if true for your version).

How It Works

Camel evaluates each selected timeframe independently, then aggregates the results into the dashboard grid. When multiple timeframes align in the same direction, the dashboard highlights the confluence — giving you a fast visual cue of high-probability trend alignment across the board, much like reading a multi-timeframe checklist at a glance.

Who It's For

Ideal for trend-followers, swing traders, and scalpers who rely on multi-timeframe confirmation before entering a trade, and who want that confirmation delivered instantly rather than manually checked chart by chart.

Want me to:



Reviews 1
Ali Çelik
447
Ali Çelik 2026.07.22 19:30 
 

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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Marouane Sammoudi
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Feature What it does MTF Mapping Calculates H4 Donchian+BB, but draws the levels and arrows on your H1 chart.   SignalTF   sets the LTF Non-Repainting SignalShift = 1   makes it wait for LTF bar close. Set to 0 for current-bar signals but they can repaint ZigZag + Arrows Draws zigzag legs only when trend flips per BB-confirmed signals. Places buy/sell arrows at pivot lows/highs BB Overlay Optionally plots the LTF Bollinger Bands on your HTF chart:   ShowBBPlots Dashboard Table shows last X reve
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Swing Points Pro v2 – Enhanced Highs and Lows Indicator with Push Notifications Overview : The Swing Points Pro v2 indicator is a powerful and reliable tool designed to help traders identify critical swing highs and lows on their charts. Whether you trade Forex, Stocks, or Crypto, this updated version provides advanced features to enhance your market analysis, with real-time push notifications for key market movements. Key Features : Accurate Swing Identification : Pinpoints major swing highs a
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Cycle Identifier Pro: Advanced Swing Highs & Lows Indicator Description: Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with Cycle Identifier Pro , a cutting-edge indicator meticulously designed to pinpoint swing highs and swing lows with unparalleled precision. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, Cycle Identifier Pro offers the tools you need to navigate any market condition across all timeframes with confidence. Key Features: Accurate Swing Detection : Swing Highs and Lo
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is to combine with sunday  best settings :  donchian period : 1  higher timeframe ohlc : 1day - 4h - 1h  zigzag depth : 5-3-3 How To Trade It Entry : Arrow appears = signal confirmed. Enter on next candle open. Stop : Below/above the ZZ pivot that created the separation. That’s your invalidation. Target : Let lines connect. Exit when opposite arrow appears, or trail stop below new ZZ pivots.
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ZZ MTF TF3 Confirm PRO - ZigZag with Bollinger Trend & Donchian Filter The professional reversal and trend-continuation indicator that finally filters ZigZag noise. ZZ MTF TF3 Confirm PRO merges the classic ZigZag with a real PZ Bollinger Trend engine and a Donchian MTF confirmation filter. TF3 (H4) confirms the main trend, TF1 (M15) and TF2 (H1) give precision entries. Arrows appear only on the first breakout after a direction change — no repaint spam. What you see is exactly like the first pro
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Name: BREAK MATRIX MTF Tagline:   Trade Only The Breaks. Description: A main-chart replacement system that deletes noise. It doesn't draw on top of candles, it   becomes   the chart. 1. The Core - TLB Break Engine Instead of time-based candles, each brick is a real Three Line Break. A new brick is created only when price breaks the High of the last   LB   bricks or the Low of the last   LB   bricks. No break = no new brick. 2. The Fusion - HTF / LTF Architecture LTF Engine (M15 default):   Buil
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Why This Works on ETH / Crypto Adapts to volatility : When ETH is $1500, 0.5% separation = $7.50. When ETH is $4000, same 0.5% = $20. No manual adjusting. Filters chop : ETH loves fakeouts. Requiring separation + N closes kills 80% of them. Self-learning : The   AutoScan   prints in Experts tab:   AvgHighSep=XX pts . You know exactly what the market demands right now. Donchian option : ETH trends hard when it breaks 20-bar highs/lows. Use it as confluence. How To Trade It Entry : Arrow appears =
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Donchian MTF + ZigZag + arrow logic 100% intact and just tacks on the reversal averaging. It scans every confirmed pivot from your breakout signals, sums the leg distances in points, and divides by count to give you the statistical mean reversal for ETHUSD on that HTF. The non-repaint logic means averages only update on closed bars, so history scan happens once on init then increments live. Can also work with others asset
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Fusion Range MTF The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Confluence Cockpit. Introduction The biggest challenge for any trader is not finding a signal, but confirming its validity across multiple timeframes.   Fusion Range MTF   is an advanced structural analysis dashboard that merges the power of the   ZigZag (Classic & PSAR modes)   with a high-end   Visual Gauge System   for 10 simultaneous timeframes (from Monthly down to 15M). How Does It Work? The indicator calculates an "Institutional Range" in real
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English: Indicator Description Name:   ZigZag Multi-Timeframe (ASTRA TREND) Description:   This MetaTrader 5 indicator displays   three independent ZigZag layers   from different timeframes on a single chart. It is an essential tool for multi-timeframe analysis, allowing traders to visualize the trend hierarchy (e.g., M15, H1, and H4) simultaneously. Key Features: Dual Logic:   Offers two methods for pivot detection:   Classic   (Depth/Deviation/Backstep) or   Parabolic SAR   reversal logi
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The CLOSE concept: Like the thumb and index almost touching - it marks the moment when price is   this close   to reversal. Precision entry, not late. Inputs: Focus HTF/LTF, Donchian periods, ZZ Depth, Confirm Lookahead, EST Lookback, Dashboard position. Works on all symbols, all timeframes. What it does: ZZ Absolute   - Detects real Highs/Lows with depth 12 (absolute pivots, not repainting zigzag) Focus Engine H4/D1   - Confirms each ZZ with Donchian TLB logic. Score +3/+4 = BUY CONF, -3/-4 =
Close System Engine EA
Marouane Sammoudi
Experts
The CLOSE concept: Like the thumb and index almost touching - it marks the moment when price is   this close   to reversal. Precision entry, not late. Inputs: Focus HTF/LTF, Donchian periods, ZZ Depth, Confirm Lookahead, EST Lookback, Dashboard position. Works on all symbols, all timeframes. What it does: ZZ Absolute   - Detects real Highs/Lows with depth 12 (absolute pivots, not repainting zigzag) Focus Engine H4/D1   - Confirms each ZZ with Donchian TLB logic. Score +3/+4 = BUY CONF, -3/-4 =
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Ali Çelik
447
Ali Çelik 2026.07.22 19:30 
 

telefona bildirim seçeneği olacak mı

Marouane Sammoudi
1249
Reply from developer Marouane Sammoudi 2026.07.23 11:50
Evet, ürünü satın alırsanız size telefon bildirimli versiyonunu verebilirim
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