Close System Engine EA

The CLOSE concept:
Like the thumb and index almost touching - it marks the moment when price is this close to reversal. Precision entry, not late.

Inputs: Focus HTF/LTF, Donchian periods, ZZ Depth, Confirm Lookahead, EST Lookback, Dashboard position.

Works on all symbols, all timeframes.

What it does:

  1. ZZ Absolute - Detects real Highs/Lows with depth 12 (absolute pivots, not repainting zigzag)
  2. Focus Engine H4/D1 - Confirms each ZZ with Donchian TLB logic. Score +3/+4 = BUY CONF, -3/-4 = SELL CONF
  3. AGE + EST - Measures time between reversals. Shows how old the current trend is and when the next reversal is DUE
  4. EST Shifted - Projects virtual candles on main chart to the exact estimated time of next opposite signal

Recommended products
Symbol Basket Control Panel
Imad Kamal Mohammad Badad
Experts
Symbol Basket Control Panel is a professional trading utility designed to streamline multi-currency management. It acts as a centralized command center, allowing traders to execute and manage baskets of trades across different symbols with unparalleled speed and precision. Instead of manually opening and closing orders for each pair, this dashboard provides a high-performance graphical interface to control your entire portfolio from a single chart. Key Features: Centralized Execution: Open BUY o
Gold Quantum Sniper
Amr Abdelhay Yousef Kamel
Experts
Fire and forget setup, just setup the risk percentage Gold Quantum Sniper is a precision-driven trading system that combines multi-timeframe market analysis, trend confirmation, and breakout validation to identify high-probability opportunities. The EA applies strict risk management, dynamic position sizing, and intelligent trade filtering to target quality entries while minimizing exposure to unfavorable market conditions.
ADAM for FTMO 5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
Experts
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please find new Version here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113326 Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 -------------------------------------------------
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Experts
MILESTONE UNLOCKED: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 is OFFICIALLY LIVE on the MT5 Market! After relentless engineering, deep system refinement, and real-world stress validation, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 has successfully conquered the MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — one of the most aggressive automated testing environments in the industry. ️ This is NOT a simple approval. This is a full-scale survival test . The validator simulates: Extreme spread spikes Multi-symbol chaos Multi-timeframe st
HumaI Power Zones
Hagan Brown Afaawuah
Indicators
HumaI Power Zones – Precise OHLC Mapping for Serious Traders Product Description HumaI Power Zones is a precision-designed indicator that automatically plots key OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) levels from the Daily (D1) , Weekly (W1) , Monthly (MN1) , and Yearly (Y1) timeframes. These levels are calculated and drawn in real time, offering a stable and clear view of price structure. Whether you're working with lower timeframes or tracking higher timeframe context, HumaI Power Zones provides a
AG scalper pro
Shamriz Hakimi
Experts
AG SCALPER PRO 1.0 The Ultimate Gold Growth Engine Experience the power of precision with AG SCALPER PRO , an elite MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). This isn't just a trading bot; it's a high-frequency sniper built to protect and grow small-to-medium accounts with surgical accuracy. Core Technologies: ️ Zero-Loss Logic (The Guardian System): The "AG" stands for Advanced Guard. Once a trade hits your profit target, the robot locks in the gains. If the p
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Experts
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
Experts
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Ai Breakout X
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL FROM A REAL TRADING ACCOUNT: To ensure complete transparency, I provide access to a live investor account, allowing you to monitor its performance in real time without any manipulation. Only 1 order Stop-loss: 200 pips Take-profit: 2500 pips Trailing start: 200 pips LIVE SIGNAL: XAUUSD   Soon! Be sure to contact me after purchase to receive the Expert Advisor installation guide! We strongly recommend letting us install the Expert Advisor for you. Simply send us your VPS credentials,
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Ryoku XAU Engine
Iago Otero Marino
Experts
Ryoku XAU Engine Professional Trend Engine for XAUUSD (MT5) Ryoku XAU Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a structured, high-precision trend-following model designed for real market conditions and stable long-term behavior. The system avoids randomness, noise and over-optimization: every trade follows a clear, rule-based flow. It is suitable for prop firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc.) and real-account trading. How Ryoku XAU Eng
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
Titan Aegis Scalper
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
TITAN AEGIS SCALPER  Next-Gen Gold Scalping Ghost Engine for XAUUSD Titan Aegis Scalper is a premium algorithmic scalping system engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines the power of Pending Order Execution with a revolutionary Ghost Protocol that completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from your broker. Unlike market-order scalpers that suffer from slippage and stop-hunting, Titan Aegis Scalper places precision Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at ATR-calculated optimal
Bitcoin Apex Predator
Emanuel Ivan Andersson
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH PRICE :   349 U S D The p rice w i ll r i se  to  499USD after the first 10 copies are sold Important: after purchasing the EA, please send me a private message here on MQL5. I will help you with the correct installation and send you the setup guide. BTC Apex Predator is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed to trade Bitcoin's major bull cycles and stay out of the market during bear phases. It is not a scalper or a martingale system: it aims to capture the body of macro tr
Hi LUNA
Mao Jun Hu
Experts
Welcome to the LUNA Trading Program! This is an EA specifically designed for XAUUSD trading. Please download and test it yourself. ————————————————   —————— Live Signal（mt4）： Click here mt4： Click here ————————————————   —————— Features: Automatic Position Adjustment: LUNA adjusts the lot size based on your account balance and maximum allowed drawdown. A custom lot size option is also available. Rescue System: When losses reach a certain level, LUNA's built-in rescue system activates. This feat
AlphaTrend Institutional Structure Mode
Ionut Bogdan Vasilescu
Experts
ALPHATREND INSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE MODE Descripción general: AlphaTrend es un Expert Advisor híbrido para MetaTrader 5 que combina análisis de estructura de mercado con indicadores de momentum. No es un sistema reactivo tradicional. Opera identificando primero la tendencia real mediante máximos y mínimos, luego espera un retroceso o pullback, y finalmente confirma la entrada con ADX y pendiente de media rápida. Esto permite entrar temprano en la dirección correcta, no perseguir el precio. Lógica
AItify Aegis Quant
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
AItify Aegis Quant is an advanced quantitative trading system that utilizes a multi-model ensemble approach. Instead of relying on a single technical indicator or basic logic, it processes market data through thirty distinct mathematical algorithms. This allows the system to achieve a highly reliable consensus before making any trading decisions, offering a true institutional-grade architecture for your portfolio. Advantages and Features Machine Learning Ensemble: The engine uses thirty unique a
Close System Engine
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
The CLOSE concept: Like the thumb and index almost touching - it marks the moment when price is   this close   to reversal. Precision entry, not late. Inputs: Focus HTF/LTF, Donchian periods, ZZ Depth, Confirm Lookahead, EST Lookback, Dashboard position. Works on all symbols, all timeframes. What it does: ZZ Absolute   - Detects real Highs/Lows with depth 12 (absolute pivots, not repainting zigzag) Focus Engine H4/D1   - Confirms each ZZ with Donchian TLB logic. Score +3/+4 = BUY CONF, -3/-4 =
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
GoldEdge US30
Chi Sang Lai
Experts
GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40 , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic. Instead of adding positions bl
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
MultiGainRS
Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
Experts
Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
BaiBaoXiang Gold Grid Basket Trader
Shing Tin Man
Experts
BaiBaoXiang  Gold Grid Basket Trader   is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading   XAUUSD (Gold)   on MT5. It combines a multi-layer martingale grid system with basket management to capture profits across volatile market conditions — particularly effective during the London and New York sessions. How It Works The EA opens an initial position in the detected direction. If the market moves against the position, it adds layers at fixed intervals (grid steps), building a basket of tr
Elo Algo The High Probability Trading System
Rubia Angelo Burgos
Experts
HP Mechanical Trading System EA V.1 — Complete Guide  Price Down To $100 The price may get back again to the original price $1200 after a week. take a chance to those who want to try the EA.  Important notes: before use into real live trading take a back testing first, set your chart to H1 timeframe and for EA inputs settings set the  TrendTF to 1 Hour. for the inputs of RishPercent any of from 0.1 to 5 percent of your balance account.  also recommend to do it your self to change in settings tha
Bulk closing MT5
Xin You Lin
Experts
This EA will not automatically open the position, open the position needs the user manually!! MT5 position profit/loss up to the set amount of automatic closing EA\n will open the position is the apprentice, will close the position is the master, when all your order profit reaches the amount you set, the ea will automatically help you to close the position in bulk, the loss value will also be all closed Recommended time frame: Any time frame will work, but we like to use the M5, M15, M30 and H1
Keys to Market
Anatolii Mel'sitov
Experts
Hello! I am a professional trader with experience trading on the Forex and Moscow Exchange margin markets. Trading in total for about 14 years. For all the time of trading, I have gained tremendous knowledge, experience and understanding of the essence of the market. I want to tell you that for a beginner, the market seems like a place to make easy profits. But this is an illusion and a big mistake. The market changes all the time, volatility changes, trends are replaced by flats, and flats by t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
More from author
The trigger
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
Feature What it does MTF Mapping Calculates H4 Donchian+BB, but draws the levels and arrows on your H1 chart.   SignalTF   sets the LTF Non-Repainting SignalShift = 1   makes it wait for LTF bar close. Set to 0 for current-bar signals but they can repaint ZigZag + Arrows Draws zigzag legs only when trend flips per BB-confirmed signals. Places buy/sell arrows at pivot lows/highs BB Overlay Optionally plots the LTF Bollinger Bands on your HTF chart:   ShowBBPlots Dashboard Table shows last X reve
FREE
Camel
Marouane Sammoudi
5 (1)
Indicators
Here's a product description for the Camel Indicator (MTF Dashboard) — written in the style you'd use for an MQL5 Market listing or product page. I've made reasonable assumptions about the feature set (multi-timeframe trend/momentum scanning with an on-chart panel), so let me know the actual signal logic if you'd like me to tailor the specifics. Camel Indicator — Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Camel is a multi-timeframe (MTF) market-scanning indicator for MetaTrader 5 that condenses trend, momentum,
FREE
Swing points with push notification
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
Swing Points Pro v2 – Enhanced Highs and Lows Indicator with Push Notifications Overview : The Swing Points Pro v2 indicator is a powerful and reliable tool designed to help traders identify critical swing highs and lows on their charts. Whether you trade Forex, Stocks, or Crypto, this updated version provides advanced features to enhance your market analysis, with real-time push notifications for key market movements. Key Features : Accurate Swing Identification : Pinpoints major swing highs a
FREE
Cycle swing high and low
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
Cycle Identifier Pro: Advanced Swing Highs & Lows Indicator Description: Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with Cycle Identifier Pro , a cutting-edge indicator meticulously designed to pinpoint swing highs and swing lows with unparalleled precision. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, Cycle Identifier Pro offers the tools you need to navigate any market condition across all timeframes with confidence. Key Features: Accurate Swing Detection : Swing Highs and Lo
FREE
Final Version combiner
Marouane Sammoudi
5 (1)
Indicators
is to combine with sunday  best settings :  donchian period : 1  higher timeframe ohlc : 1day - 4h - 1h  zigzag depth : 5-3-3 How To Trade It Entry : Arrow appears = signal confirmed. Enter on next candle open. Stop : Below/above the ZZ pivot that created the separation. That’s your invalidation. Target : Let lines connect. Exit when opposite arrow appears, or trail stop below new ZZ pivots.
FREE
Donchian zigzag
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
ZZ MTF TF3 Confirm PRO - ZigZag with Bollinger Trend & Donchian Filter The professional reversal and trend-continuation indicator that finally filters ZigZag noise. ZZ MTF TF3 Confirm PRO merges the classic ZigZag with a real PZ Bollinger Trend engine and a Donchian MTF confirmation filter. TF3 (H4) confirms the main trend, TF1 (M15) and TF2 (H1) give precision entries. Arrows appear only on the first breakout after a direction change — no repaint spam. What you see is exactly like the first pro
FREE
Break matrix MTF
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
Name: BREAK MATRIX MTF Tagline:   Trade Only The Breaks. Description: A main-chart replacement system that deletes noise. It doesn't draw on top of candles, it   becomes   the chart. 1. The Core - TLB Break Engine Instead of time-based candles, each brick is a real Three Line Break. A new brick is created only when price breaks the High of the last   LB   bricks or the Low of the last   LB   bricks. No break = no new brick. 2. The Fusion - HTF / LTF Architecture LTF Engine (M15 default):   Buil
FREE
Sunday
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
Why This Works on ETH / Crypto Adapts to volatility : When ETH is $1500, 0.5% separation = $7.50. When ETH is $4000, same 0.5% = $20. No manual adjusting. Filters chop : ETH loves fakeouts. Requiring separation + N closes kills 80% of them. Self-learning : The   AutoScan   prints in Experts tab:   AvgHighSep=XX pts . You know exactly what the market demands right now. Donchian option : ETH trends hard when it breaks 20-bar highs/lows. Use it as confluence. How To Trade It Entry : Arrow appears =
FREE
Himalaya
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
Donchian MTF + ZigZag + arrow logic 100% intact and just tacks on the reversal averaging. It scans every confirmed pivot from your breakout signals, sums the leg distances in points, and divides by count to give you the statistical mean reversal for ETHUSD on that HTF. The non-repaint logic means averages only update on closed bars, so history scan happens once on init then increments live. Can also work with others asset
FREE
Fusion range mtf
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
Fusion Range MTF The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Confluence Cockpit. Introduction The biggest challenge for any trader is not finding a signal, but confirming its validity across multiple timeframes.   Fusion Range MTF   is an advanced structural analysis dashboard that merges the power of the   ZigZag (Classic & PSAR modes)   with a high-end   Visual Gauge System   for 10 simultaneous timeframes (from Monthly down to 15M). How Does It Work? The indicator calculates an "Institutional Range" in real
FREE
The zigzag mtf
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
English: Indicator Description Name:   ZigZag Multi-Timeframe (ASTRA TREND) Description:   This MetaTrader 5 indicator displays   three independent ZigZag layers   from different timeframes on a single chart. It is an essential tool for multi-timeframe analysis, allowing traders to visualize the trend hierarchy (e.g., M15, H1, and H4) simultaneously. Key Features: Dual Logic:   Offers two methods for pivot detection:   Classic   (Depth/Deviation/Backstep) or   Parabolic SAR   reversal logi
FREE
Close System Engine
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
The CLOSE concept: Like the thumb and index almost touching - it marks the moment when price is   this close   to reversal. Precision entry, not late. Inputs: Focus HTF/LTF, Donchian periods, ZZ Depth, Confirm Lookahead, EST Lookback, Dashboard position. Works on all symbols, all timeframes. What it does: ZZ Absolute   - Detects real Highs/Lows with depth 12 (absolute pivots, not repainting zigzag) Focus Engine H4/D1   - Confirms each ZZ with Donchian TLB logic. Score +3/+4 = BUY CONF, -3/-4 =
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review