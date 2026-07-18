Break matrix MTF

Name: BREAK MATRIX MTF

Tagline: Trade Only The Breaks.

Description:

A main-chart replacement system that deletes noise. It doesn't draw on top of candles, it becomes the chart.

1. The Core - TLB Break Engine
Instead of time-based candles, each brick is a real Three Line Break. A new brick is created only when price breaks the High of the last  LB  bricks or the Low of the last  LB  bricks. No break = no new brick.

2. The Fusion - HTF / LTF Architecture

  • LTF Engine (M15 default): Builds the bricks you see on the chart. This is your execution.
  • HTF Engine (H1 default): Builds the higher timeframe TLB structure for bias.
  • HTF Filter: HTF ZigZag swing + Donchian 20 breakout. A HTF Buy is validated only when a ZigZag low breaks below HTF Donchian Lower.
  • LTF Trigger: Pure Donchian 20 breakout on LTF mapped to current chart.

3. The Color Matrix - Permanent Colors
The brick color is not its own direction, it's the HTF/LTF alignment:

  • Lime Green - Strong Bull: HTF Bull + LTF Bull
  • Tomato Red - Strong Bear: HTF Bear + LTF Bear
  • Aqua Blue - Pullback Bull: HTF Bull + LTF Bear (buy the dip)
  • Yellow - Pullback Bear: HTF Bear + LTF Bull (sell the rally)
  • Gray - Neutral / Doji

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Feature What it does MTF Mapping Calculates H4 Donchian+BB, but draws the levels and arrows on your H1 chart.   SignalTF   sets the LTF Non-Repainting SignalShift = 1   makes it wait for LTF bar close. Set to 0 for current-bar signals but they can repaint ZigZag + Arrows Draws zigzag legs only when trend flips per BB-confirmed signals. Places buy/sell arrows at pivot lows/highs BB Overlay Optionally plots the LTF Bollinger Bands on your HTF chart:   ShowBBPlots Dashboard Table shows last X reve
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Here's a product description for the Camel Indicator (MTF Dashboard) — written in the style you'd use for an MQL5 Market listing or product page. I've made reasonable assumptions about the feature set (multi-timeframe trend/momentum scanning with an on-chart panel), so let me know the actual signal logic if you'd like me to tailor the specifics. Camel Indicator — Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Camel is a multi-timeframe (MTF) market-scanning indicator for MetaTrader 5 that condenses trend, momentum,
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is to combine with sunday  best settings :  donchian period : 1  higher timeframe ohlc : 1day - 4h - 1h  zigzag depth : 5-3-3 How To Trade It Entry : Arrow appears = signal confirmed. Enter on next candle open. Stop : Below/above the ZZ pivot that created the separation. That’s your invalidation. Target : Let lines connect. Exit when opposite arrow appears, or trail stop below new ZZ pivots.
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ZZ MTF TF3 Confirm PRO - ZigZag with Bollinger Trend & Donchian Filter The professional reversal and trend-continuation indicator that finally filters ZigZag noise. ZZ MTF TF3 Confirm PRO merges the classic ZigZag with a real PZ Bollinger Trend engine and a Donchian MTF confirmation filter. TF3 (H4) confirms the main trend, TF1 (M15) and TF2 (H1) give precision entries. Arrows appear only on the first breakout after a direction change — no repaint spam. What you see is exactly like the first pro
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Why This Works on ETH / Crypto Adapts to volatility : When ETH is $1500, 0.5% separation = $7.50. When ETH is $4000, same 0.5% = $20. No manual adjusting. Filters chop : ETH loves fakeouts. Requiring separation + N closes kills 80% of them. Self-learning : The   AutoScan   prints in Experts tab:   AvgHighSep=XX pts . You know exactly what the market demands right now. Donchian option : ETH trends hard when it breaks 20-bar highs/lows. Use it as confluence. How To Trade It Entry : Arrow appears =
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Donchian MTF + ZigZag + arrow logic 100% intact and just tacks on the reversal averaging. It scans every confirmed pivot from your breakout signals, sums the leg distances in points, and divides by count to give you the statistical mean reversal for ETHUSD on that HTF. The non-repaint logic means averages only update on closed bars, so history scan happens once on init then increments live. Can also work with others asset
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English: Indicator Description Name:   ZigZag Multi-Timeframe (ASTRA TREND) Description:   This MetaTrader 5 indicator displays   three independent ZigZag layers   from different timeframes on a single chart. It is an essential tool for multi-timeframe analysis, allowing traders to visualize the trend hierarchy (e.g., M15, H1, and H4) simultaneously. Key Features: Dual Logic:   Offers two methods for pivot detection:   Classic   (Depth/Deviation/Backstep) or   Parabolic SAR   reversal logi
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The CLOSE concept: Like the thumb and index almost touching - it marks the moment when price is   this close   to reversal. Precision entry, not late. Inputs: Focus HTF/LTF, Donchian periods, ZZ Depth, Confirm Lookahead, EST Lookback, Dashboard position. Works on all symbols, all timeframes. What it does: ZZ Absolute   - Detects real Highs/Lows with depth 12 (absolute pivots, not repainting zigzag) Focus Engine H4/D1   - Confirms each ZZ with Donchian TLB logic. Score +3/+4 = BUY CONF, -3/-4 =
Close System Engine EA
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The CLOSE concept: Like the thumb and index almost touching - it marks the moment when price is   this close   to reversal. Precision entry, not late. Inputs: Focus HTF/LTF, Donchian periods, ZZ Depth, Confirm Lookahead, EST Lookback, Dashboard position. Works on all symbols, all timeframes. What it does: ZZ Absolute   - Detects real Highs/Lows with depth 12 (absolute pivots, not repainting zigzag) Focus Engine H4/D1   - Confirms each ZZ with Donchian TLB logic. Score +3/+4 = BUY CONF, -3/-4 =
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