Cycle swing high and low

Cycle Identifier Pro: Advanced Swing Highs & Lows Indicator

Description:

Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with Cycle Identifier Pro, a cutting-edge indicator meticulously designed to pinpoint swing highs and swing lows with unparalleled precision. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, Cycle Identifier Pro offers the tools you need to navigate any market condition across all timeframes with confidence.

Key Features:

Accurate Swing Detection : Swing Highs and Lows : Automatically identifies pivotal swing points in the market, highlighting significant trend reversals and continuations. Dot Placement at Candle Close : Ensures that signals are only confirmed once a candle has closed, effectively eliminating false signals caused by intrabar volatility and ensuring reliability.

Non-Repainting Technology : Stable Signals : Once a swing high or low is detected and marked, the signal remains unchanged, providing you with consistent and trustworthy information for your trading decisions. Historical Accuracy : Analyze past market movements with confidence, knowing that the indicator’s signals are immutable and accurately reflect historical price action.

High Accuracy : Advanced Algorithms : Utilizes sophisticated price action filters and cycle strength parameters to differentiate between meaningful trends and market noise. Optimized Settings : Customizable parameters such as Length, Major Cycle Strength, and SMA Filter Strength allow you to fine-tune the indicator to match your specific trading style and market conditions.

Versatile Across All Timeframes : Scalping to Position Trading : Whether you’re executing quick scalping trades on a 1-minute chart or managing long-term positions on a daily chart, Cycle Identifier Pro adapts seamlessly to any timeframe. Multi-Market Compatibility : Perfectly suited for Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies, making it a versatile addition to any trader’s toolkit.

User-Friendly Interface : Intuitive Design : Easy-to-read dots and labels provide clear visual cues without cluttering your charts. Customizable Appearance : Adjust colors, dot sizes, and filter settings to create a personalized trading environment that enhances your chart analysis.



Why Choose Cycle Identifier Pro?

Enhanced Decision-Making : By providing precise and reliable swing points, Cycle Identifier Pro empowers you to make informed entry and exit decisions, optimizing your trading performance.

: By providing precise and reliable swing points, Cycle Identifier Pro empowers you to make informed entry and exit decisions, optimizing your trading performance. Risk Management : Reduce the impact of false signals and minimize unnecessary trades, enhancing your overall risk management strategy.

: Reduce the impact of false signals and minimize unnecessary trades, enhancing your overall risk management strategy. Efficiency: Save time and effort with automated swing detection, allowing you to focus on executing your trading plan without constant manual monitoring.

Perfect for Every Trader:

Whether you’re engaging in day trading, swing trading, or long-term investing, Cycle Identifier Pro is engineered to deliver consistent and accurate signals that align with your trading objectives. Its non-repainting nature ensures that your analysis remains reliable and trustworthy, providing a solid foundation for building profitable trading strategies.

Get Started Today:

Transform your trading experience with Cycle Identifier Pro. Experience the difference that high accuracy, non-repainting signals, and versatile functionality can make in your trading journey. Equip yourself with the best tools to identify market cycles and capitalize on every opportunity with confidence.



