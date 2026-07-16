Donchian zigzag

ZZ MTF TF3 Confirm PRO - ZigZag with Bollinger Trend & Donchian Filter

The professional reversal and trend-continuation indicator that finally filters ZigZag noise.

ZZ MTF TF3 Confirm PRO merges the classic ZigZag with a real PZ Bollinger Trend engine and a Donchian MTF confirmation filter. TF3 (H4) confirms the main trend, TF1 (M15) and TF2 (H1) give precision entries. Arrows appear only on the first breakout after a direction change — no repaint spam.

What you see is exactly like the first pro version:

TF3 Bollinger Trend trailing line — Lime (up) / Tomato (down) — can only move in trend direction

TF1 ZigZag (DodgerBlue), TF2 ZigZag (Orange), TF3 ZigZag (Red)

Buy/Sell arrows on confirmed entries

SL levels as dotted horizontal lines — SL is settable in points, TP = next opposite signal (reversal system)

Key Features:

3 Timeframes in one window: TF3 trend filter + TF1/TF2 entry

4 Entry modes: TF1 Only / TF2 Only / Either / Both Must Agree

Clean View: Shows only opposite Donchian/Bollinger line in trend for uncluttered chart

Confirmation Bars: Require X consecutive closes beyond Donchian channel (anti-false breakout)

RSI Filter: Validate breakouts with RSI thresholds

SL in Points: Automatically draws SL from entry to next opposite signal

TP = Next Trade: Closes on opposite signal — perfect for reversal strategies and EA integration

Buffers for EA: TrendLine, TrendColor, ZZ High/Low x3, Buy/Sell Arrows

How it Works:

Bollinger Trend: Basis = SMA, Upper/Lower = Basis ± (Dev+SafeZone)*StdDev. Close > Upper = uptrend, Close < Lower = downtrend. Trailing line can only rise in uptrend, only fall in downtrend. ZigZag Pivots: Extreme price tracked during trend, pivot saved only when trend flips. TF3 confirms: TF1/TF2 buy low (-1) allowed only if TF3 uptrend, sell high (1) only if TF3 downtrend. Arrows: Only first pivot after flip, filtered by EntryMode.

Inputs:

TF3: Period, BB Period/Deviation/SafeZone/Price

TF1/TF2: Enable, Period, BB Settings, Depth/Deviation/Backstep, Colors/Width

Entry Mode, SL_Points, SL Colors/Style, Arrow Codes/Offset, MaxBars

Recommended Use:

H4 trend + M15/H1 entries on Forex Majors, Gold, Indices

Set DonchianConfirmBars=2, RSI 55/45 for strong trends

SL_Points=300 (30 pips on 5-digit), let TP run to next opposite arrow

Works on all symbols, all timeframes. No DLL, lightweight, non-repainting (last leg repaints until confirmed as any ZigZag).