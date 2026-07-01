Here's a product description for the Camel Indicator (MTF Dashboard) — written in the style you'd use for an MQL5 Market listing or product page. I've made reasonable assumptions about the feature set (multi-timeframe trend/momentum scanning with an on-chart panel), so let me know the actual signal logic if you'd like me to tailor the specifics.

Camel Indicator — Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

Camel is a multi-timeframe (MTF) market-scanning indicator for MetaTrader 5 that condenses trend, momentum, and signal strength across several timeframes into a single, easy-to-read dashboard — so you never have to flip between charts to confirm a trade.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis — Scans up to 8–9 timeframes simultaneously (M1 through MN1) from one chart, showing you the bigger picture without switching windows.

— Scans up to 8–9 timeframes simultaneously (M1 through MN1) from one chart, showing you the bigger picture without switching windows. On-Chart Dashboard — A compact, draggable panel displays a live color-coded matrix (bullish/bearish/neutral) for every symbol and timeframe you're tracking.

— A compact, draggable panel displays a live color-coded matrix (bullish/bearish/neutral) for every symbol and timeframe you're tracking. Multi-Symbol Support — Monitor your entire watchlist at once, not just the current chart's pair.

— Monitor your entire watchlist at once, not just the current chart's pair. Trend & Momentum Signals — Combines trend direction with momentum strength to filter out noise and highlight only meaningful setups.

— Combines trend direction with momentum strength to filter out noise and highlight only meaningful setups. Custom Alerts — Pop-up, sound, push notification, and email alerts when timeframes align (i.e., "camel confluence") for a potential entry.

— Pop-up, sound, push notification, and email alerts when timeframes align (i.e., "camel confluence") for a potential entry. Fully Customizable — Adjust colors, panel position/size, timeframes shown, and sensitivity to match your trading style.

— Adjust colors, panel position/size, timeframes shown, and sensitivity to match your trading style. Non-Repainting — Signals are calculated on closed bars for reliable backtesting and live consistency (worth confirming/highlighting if true for your version).

How It Works

Camel evaluates each selected timeframe independently, then aggregates the results into the dashboard grid. When multiple timeframes align in the same direction, the dashboard highlights the confluence — giving you a fast visual cue of high-probability trend alignment across the board, much like reading a multi-timeframe checklist at a glance.

Who It's For

Ideal for trend-followers, swing traders, and scalpers who rely on multi-timeframe confirmation before entering a trade, and who want that confirmation delivered instantly rather than manually checked chart by chart.

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