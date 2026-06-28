Gold Market DNA Pro

Gold Market DNA Pro


Gold Market DNA Pro is an innovative trading indicator designed with an original mathematical approach instead of relying on traditional technical indicators.

Unlike conventional indicators based on moving averages, RSI, MACD, ATR, Fibonacci, or ZigZag, Gold Market DNA Pro analyzes the market through its own proprietary Market DNA Engine.

Key Features

- Original Market DNA calculation engine
- No Moving Averages
- No RSI
- No MACD
- No ATR
- No Fibonacci
- No ZigZag
- Non-Repaint signals (signals are generated only after candle close)
- BUY and SELL arrow signals
- Real-time Market DNA Dashboard
- Confidence Score
- Pressure Index
- Compression Energy
- Fatigue Index
- Balance Shift
- Market State Analysis
- Signal Statistics
- Net Pips and Estimated Profit Statistics
- Alert, Push Notification and Email support

Market DNA Technology

Gold Market DNA Pro introduces a completely different way of analyzing price behavior.

Instead of measuring traditional indicator values, the algorithm evaluates the internal structure of price movement using its proprietary mathematical model.

The indicator identifies changes in market pressure, compression, balance, directional strength and confidence to detect potential BUY and SELL opportunities.

Market States

The dashboard automatically identifies the current market condition, including:

- Balanced Market
- Trend Drive
- Expansion Ready
- Compression
- Exhaustion
- Buyer Control
- Seller Control
- Reversal Risk

Suitable For

- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Forex
- Indices
- CFDs

Recommended Timeframes

M15, M30, H1 and H4.

Important Information

This indicator is designed as a decision-support tool. It should be combined with proper risk management and money management techniques.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

---

Author: Qiyas Baghirov

Product: Gold Market DNA Pro

Technology: Proprietary Market DNA Engine
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“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
指标
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
指标
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
指标
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
指标
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
指标
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
指标
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
指标
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
作者的更多信息
LiquiditySweep Pro EA
Qiyas Baghirov
5 (1)
专家
LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT5 v1.3 版本 1.3 – 2026.04.25 LiquiditySweep Pro Market 是一款基于流动性扫荡（Liquidity Sweep / Stop Hunt）概念的专家顾问（EA），旨在检测近期高点和低点的价格扫荡，并在市场出现反转确认时执行交易。 核心策略 核心策略保持简单且高效： 检测价格突破近期高点或低点的流动性扫荡 通过K线收盘行为确认反转 应用可选的EMA趋势方向过滤 仅在选定的市场交易时段进行交易 通过止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）、保本（Break-Even）和移动止损（Trailing Stop）管理仓位 此版本在不改变原始策略核心逻辑的前提下，针对真实账户交易稳定性进行了优化。 核心交易逻辑 EA 使用可配置的回溯周期（lookback）监控市场结构。 卖出条件：价格突破近期高点后重新收于该水平下方 买入条件：价格突破近期低点后重新收于该水平上方 该方法基于一个理念：价格在反转之前，通常会先扫荡高点或低点附近的流动性。 交易方向模式 EA 提供灵活的
Market Evolution Tree
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Market Evolution Tree is a non-repainting market structure indicator that transforms price action into an intelligent decision tree. Instead of generating random signals, it analyzes swing evolution, momentum, trend strength and multi-timeframe confirmation to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities. The clean visual tree and built-in dashboard help traders understand market direction at a glance. Features Non-Repainting Signals BUY / SELL / EXIT Alerts Market Structure Tree Buy & S
FREE
LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT5
Qiyas Baghirov
1 (1)
专家
LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT5 v1.3 版本 1.3 – 2026.04.26 LiquiditySweep Pro Market 是一款基于流动性扫荡（Liquidity Sweep / Stop Hunt）概念的专家顾问（EA），旨在检测近期高点和低点的价格扫荡，并在市场出现反转确认时执行交易。 核心策略 核心策略保持简单且高效： 检测价格突破近期高点或低点的流动性扫荡 通过K线收盘行为确认反转 应用可选的EMA趋势方向过滤 仅在选定的市场交易时段进行交易 通过止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）、保本（Break-Even）和移动止损（Trailing Stop）管理仓位 此版本在不改变原始策略核心逻辑的前提下，针对真实账户交易稳定性进行了优化。 核心交易逻辑 EA 使用可配置的回溯周期（lookback）监控市场结构。 卖出条件：价格突破近期高点后重新收于该水平下方 买入条件：价格突破近期低点后重新收于该水平上方 该方法基于一个理念：价格在反转之前，通常会先扫荡高点或低点附近的流动性。 交易方向模式 EA 提供灵活的交
Trend Finder Fractal PRO
Qiyas Baghirov
5 (1)
指标
Fractal Strategy Pro NR MTF – 用户使用指南 1. 什么是这个指标？ Fractal Strategy Pro NR MTF 是一款高级 MT4 指标，结合了趋势分析、分形逻辑、多时间框架（MTF）仪表盘、自动 Fibonacci，以及 Repaint / Non-Repaint 切换功能。 该指标可以显示： BUY / SELL 信号 M30 / H1 / H4 标记线 趋势线（Trendlines） 自动 Swing Fibonacci 水平 多时间框架趋势方向 2. 安装方法 打开 MetaTrader 4。 进入： File → Open Data Folder 打开文件夹： MQL4 → Indicators 将指标文件 ( Fractal_Strategy.ex4 ) 复制到该文件夹中。 重启 MT4 或刷新 Navigator 窗口。 从： Navigator → Indicators 将指标拖到图表上。 3. 基本使用方法 指标显示： 绿色/蓝色信号 = BUY 机会 红色信号 = SELL 机会 BUY Signal 当价格接近下方支撑/
Trend Lines Pro EA Sessions
Qiyas Baghirov
专家
TrendLines Pro EA v1.1 – 专业黄金突破剥头皮系统 TrendLines Pro EA   是一款专为黄金市场 ( XAUUSD ) 设计的高级算法交易系统。它能自动识别机构级的趋势线，并在市场流动性高峰时段执行高概率的突破交易。  1.1 版本有哪些新功能？ 与旧版本相比，v1.1 版本引入了关键的升级，以确保更好的性能和安全性： 验证保证金控制 (Validated Margin Control)：   新增安全层，在每笔交易前检查账户的可用保证金，防止过度杠杆，符合专业交易标准。 增强型 MQL4 架构：   针对最新的 MT4 版本进行了代码重构，确保极速执行并与经纪商服务器协议 100% 兼容。 改进的手数正规化：   优化的交易量计算逻辑，自动适应经纪商特定的最小/最大手数要求及步长。 优化交易时段过滤器：   更新了伦敦和纽约时段的逻辑，以更好地应对市场波动并避开低流动性间隙。 精准价格处理：   升级了黄金的小数位数 (Digits) 处理能力，确保止损 (SL) 和止盈 (TP) 订单的放置极其精确。 核心策略逻辑 该 EA 实时分析价格行为，
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro is a professional price action indicator designed to identify important swing highs, swing lows and high-probability reversal candle patterns automatically. The indicator combines market structure analysis with candlestick confirmation to help traders locate potential BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering the chart. Unlike ordinary swing indicators, it not only detects Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Hi
SMC Reversing
Qiyas Baghirov
专家
SMC Reversing v1.4 概述 (Overview) SMC Reversing 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC）、流动性扫盘（liquidity sweep）检测以及反转交易逻辑开发的专家顾问（Expert Advisor）。 该 EA 通过监控近期的高点和低点来识别可能的止损扫盘（stop-hunt）行为。当价格突破流动性水平并重新收回至区间内时，系统会识别为潜在的反转机会并自动执行交易。 1.4 版本主要专注于执行稳定性、风险控制、经纪商兼容性以及针对真实市场环境的优化过滤系统。 版本 1.4 的改进内容 与 предыдущ版本相比，本次更新改进了多个重要方面： 在高点差条件下提供更好的控制 在低波动市场中改进过滤机制 为重要市场事件提供手动新闻过滤选项 提升订单执行的安全性 优化对经纪商止损距离（stop level）的处理 新增交易时段控制功能 提升对不同经纪商条件的兼容性 核心交易策略保持不变，但执行和过滤系统得到了优化。 核心交易逻辑 (Core Trading Logic) 该 EA 使用以下交易模型： 基于历史高点和低点识
FVG iFVG Smart Zones
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
FVG iFVG Smart Zones 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 4 指标，用于在图表上自动识别并显示 Fair Value Gap（FVG）和 Inverse Fair Value Gap（iFVG）区域。 该指标基于市场结构和价格失衡自动识别多头与空头失衡区域，并以清晰、专业的智能矩形区域实时显示在图表上，同时支持标签显示，提升图表分析体验。 主要功能： • 自动检测多头与空头 FVG 区域 • 可选显示 iFVG（已回补失衡）区域 • 支持收盘价或影线的智能 Mitigation 逻辑 • 支持区域向右延伸 • 轻量化与优化结构 • 专业清晰的图表视觉效果 • 完全可自定义颜色与参数 • 适用于剥头皮、日内交易及 Smart Money 交易策略 主要参数： • Lookback Bars — 用于检测区域的历史K线数量 • Show FVG — 显示 / 隐藏有效 Fair Value Gap 区域 • Show iFVG — 显示 / 隐藏已回补 / 反向 FVG 区域 • Close Mitigation — 使用收盘价确认 Mitigation • Wick
Smart Reversal Pattern
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR — User Guide 1. Installation Open your MetaTrader 4 platform. Go to File → Open Data Folder . Open the folder: MQL4 → Indicators Copy the indicator file into this folder. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator panel. Find SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR in the Navigator. Drag and drop it onto your chart. 2. How the Indicator Works SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR detects reversal pattern structures based on ZigZag swing points. The indicator marks the lat
Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals – User Guide Overview Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to show confirmed fractal signals directly on the chart. The indicator can display both current timeframe fractals and higher timeframe fractals such as M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1. The main purpose of this indicator is to help traders identify important market turning points, support and resistance zones, and higher timeframe confirmation areas. Main Features Confirmed fracta
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro is a professional price action indicator designed to identify important swing highs, swing lows and high-probability reversal candle patterns automatically. The indicator combines market structure analysis with candlestick confirmation to help traders locate potential BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering the chart. Unlike ordinary swing indicators, it not only detects Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Hi
QB Institutional Bands NR
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
QB Institutional Bands NR QB Institutional Bands NR is a premium MetaTrader 4 (MT4) technical analysis indicator designed by Qiyas Baghirov to identify trends, volatility zones, and institutional market structures. It provides real-time, algorithmic trading visualizations across asset classes like Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, indices, and crypto markets. Key Technical Mechanisms Dual-Layer Volatility Tracking: Consists of Outer Gold Bands that outline exhaustion or profit-taking points, alongside Inne
Liquidity Setup PRO V1
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
1. 什么是 Liquidity Setup PRO V1？ Liquidity Setup PRO V1 是一款基于 Smart Money Concept（SMC）理念开发的 MT4 指标，用于逐步识别和显示 liquidity sweep、stop hunt、BOS（结构突破）以及 CHOCH 信号。 该指标会自动分析市场价格行为，并在图表上显示完整的 BUY 和 SELL setup。 适用于： Smart Money 交易者 Liquidity Sweep 策略 BOS / CHOCH 交易 机构交易逻辑 日内交易与剥头皮交易 2. 主要功能 自动识别 BUY / SELL Setup BUY Setup 价格跌破 sell-side liquidity 确认 liquidity sweep 出现强势 bullish K线 BOS 确认 BUY 信号 SELL Setup 价格突破 buy-side liquidity 确认 stop hunt 出现强势 bearish rejection K线 CHOCH / BOS 确认 SELL 信号 3. Dashboard（信息面板
Heiken Ashi Trend Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Heiken Ashi Trend is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction using Heiken Ashi candle structure combined with trend-confirmation filters. The indicator displays bullish and bearish trend phases directly on the chart, helping traders follow market direction more clearly and avoid unnecessary noise during fast price movement. Main Features Heiken Ashi based trend visualization Smooth trend-following structure Optional EMA line display ADX, CCI and MACD confirmati
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT4
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Nested Pivot Arrows NR Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Version
QB Compass Signal Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
QB Compass Signal Pro QB Compass Signal Pro is an advanced predictive market direction indicator for MetaTrader 4. It transforms multiple technical factors into a visual compass that helps traders identify potential BUY, SELL, EXTREME BUY, and EXTREME SELL zones before traditional trend-following indicators react. Unlike conventional indicators that only follow price, QB Compass Signal Pro combines momentum, volatility expansion, EMA angle analysis, RSI slope, fractal breakouts, and market struc
EMA Cross Reversal PRO
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Overview EMA Cross Pullback Pro is a professional non-repaint trend-following indicator designed for traders who use EMA crossovers and pullback entries. It combines fast and slow EMA analysis with reversal confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator automatically detects: EMA Cross BUY and SELL signals Pullback/Reversal confirmation Trend direction Profit/Loss statistics Monthly performance summary Historical signal analysis from a user-defined start date Buil
Schumann Market Resonance
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 is an advanced market rhythm indicator inspired by the concept of resonance and market pressure analysis. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, it evaluates the balance between bullish and bearish pressure using candle structure, volatility, momentum, and tick activity to identify potential turning points and directional strength. The indicator displays an intuitive dashboard with live Bull Pressure, Bear Pressure,
Market Tree Growth
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Tree Market Growth MT4 Nature-Inspired Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Tree Market Growth MT4 is a visual trend analysis indicator that transforms market behavior into a 12-stage tree life cycle. It combines trend strength, momentum, volatility, market structure and multi-timeframe confirmation into a single easy-to-read dashboard, helping traders identify trend development, continuation and possible exhaustion. Features • 12-Stage Tree Life Cycle • Multi-Timeframe Analysis (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,
ZigZag Probability Pro Color
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
ZigZag Probability Pro Color 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 的技术指标，用于识别已确认的 ZigZag 波峰（Swing High） 和 波谷（Swing Low） ，并通过基于概率的反转模型对每个拐点进行评估。 该指标综合分析 Tick 成交量（Tick Volume） 、 Awesome Oscillator（AO） 、 ATR（平均真实波幅） 、波段长度（Swing Size）、K线数量（Bar Count）以及历史拐点表现。根据计算结果，每个已确认的拐点都会被赋予以下四种概率等级之一： 25% 50% 75% 100% 每一段 ZigZag 连线都会根据对应的概率自动着色： 25% — 绿色 50% — 黄色 75% — 橙色 100% — 红色 在检测到的拐点位置，指标会直接显示 BUY（买入） 或 SELL（卖出） 箭头，并标注计算出的概率百分比。随着信号强度的提高，箭头和百分比标签的尺寸也会自动增大，使重要信号更加醒目。 该指标还支持 弹窗提醒（Popup） 、 声音提醒（Sound） 、 Push
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5 Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Ver
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