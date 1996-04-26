Gold Swing Volume Phase

Swing Volume Phase

Swing Volume Phase is a visual market-structure and volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders quickly understand who is controlling the current move: buyers or sellers.



Instead of looking at candles alone, this tool focuses on the volume behind important swing highs, swing lows, and completed price legs. It helps identify whether the current market phase is being supported by stronger buying pressure, stronger selling pressure, or a possible shift in control.

The indicator displays a clean on-chart volume dashboard showing the latest swing volume data, up-leg volume, down-leg volume, and the current control side.

Main Features

 Swing High and Swing Low Volume Tracking
The indicator marks important swing highs and swing lows directly on the chart and displays the volume connected to those turning points.

 Up-Leg vs Down-Leg Volume Comparison
Swing Volume Phase compares the volume of the most recent upward leg against the most recent downward leg, helping traders see whether buyers or sellers are showing stronger participation.

 Buyer/Seller Control Reading
The panel gives a clear control message such as BUYERS or SELLERS, making it easier to understand the dominant side of the market at a glance.

 Multi-Timeframe Trend Display
The dashboard shows several timeframes so traders can quickly see whether lower and higher timeframes are aligned or mixed.

 Important Swing Levels
The indicator draws horizontal support and resistance-style levels from key swing areas, helping traders watch where price may react again.

 Clean Visual Chart Structure
Swing points, volume numbers, leg lines, and control levels are displayed directly on the chart for easy reading without needing to open extra windows.

How Traders Can Use It

Swing Volume Phase can help with:

  • Spotting strong swing highs where sellers entered with volume
  • Spotting strong swing lows where buyers entered with volume
  • Comparing current buying pressure versus selling pressure
  • Finding important reaction levels from previous volume swings
  • Confirming whether the current move has real volume support
  • Avoiding weak moves where price rises or falls without strong control

This makes the indicator useful for trend-following, pullback trading, reversal watching, and market-structure analysis.

Best Used For

Swing Volume Phase can be used on:

  • Gold
  • Forex pairs
  • Indices
  • Crypto
  • Oil and commodities
  • Any symbol with usable MetaTrader volume data

It works on multiple timeframes and is especially useful when checking whether the current price move is being supported by stronger volume from buyers or sellers.

Important Note

This indicator uses the volume data available from your MetaTrader broker. On many Forex and CFD symbols this is tick volume, not centralized exchange volume. Results can vary depending on broker data quality.

Swing Volume Phase is a decision-support tool and should be used together with your own trading plan, risk management, and market analysis.


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Oleg Rodin
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Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Swing Break Target Map is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display projected target levels after a confirmed swing high or swing low is broken. The indicator is intended to help traders answer a common chart question: If price breaks this swing high, where could it continue upward? If price breaks this swing low, where could it continue downward? The tool does not open, close, or manage trades. It is designed for chart analysis and discretionary trading decisions. Main Purpose Gold Swin
CrossMap MTF MA Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart. CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking. The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the ti
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