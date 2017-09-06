MOR Smart Gap

The indicator finds and visualizes price gaps, which often can be used as support and resistance levels. It can display levels from different timeframes on one chart.


Inputs Value

  • Label - show/hide the timeframe of constructed levels
  • TimeFrame - select timeframe to draw levels from
  • DrawRangeDay - the length of the level in days
  • DrawRangeHour - the length of the level in hours
  • GapSizeForDrawing - a level will be drawn if gap is equal to or larger than this level in points
  • CountDays - the number of days to search or price gaps
  • GAP_UP - the color of the upper gap
  • GAP_DOWN - the color of the lower gap
  • Label_X, Label_Y - coordinates of the label showing the timeframe of levels
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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