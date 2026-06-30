Golden Moon Scalper

Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predefined risk management rules to optimize trade execution.

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss, providing consistent risk control throughout all market conditions.

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Main Features:

Fully automated trading for XAUUSD.

Designed for the high volatility of the Gold market.

Stop Order entry strategy for momentum-based execution.

Tick price analysis combined with technical indicator confirmation.

Built-in scalping and trailing management.

Every position includes a predefined Stop Loss.

Simple installation with optimized default settings.

No complex configuration required.

The EA is suitable for traders who want an automated Gold trading solution with structured entry and exit rules while maintaining disciplined risk management.