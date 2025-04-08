Stabilized Funds EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.36
- Activations: 5
Stabilized Funds EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor built for the EURUSD currency pair.
Stabilized Funds EA does not use Martingale and Grid, All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit.
Stabilized Funds EA only works in EURUSD currency pairs.
Stabilized Funds EA has been tested for more than 5 years in Strategy Tester .
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SETTINGS
- MaxRiskPerTrade - Percentage of money you risk on every trade (1-4% recommended)
- Maximum_Lots - Maximum Lot applied to your operations (5 Lots recommended)
- Minimum_Lots - Minimum Lot applied to your operations (0.01 Lots recommended)
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss defined in pips. I recommend to not change this parameter (45 recommended)
- Take_Profit - Take Profit defined in pips. I recommend to not change this parameter (0 recommended - Trailing Stop)
- Ind0Param0 - Period of Bollinger Bands Indicator (21 recommended)
- Ind0Param1 - Deviation of Bollinger Bands Indicator (3.33 recommended)
- Ind1Param0 - Period of Bulls Power Indicator (8 recommended)
- Ind1Param1 - Level of Bulls Power Indicator (0 recommended)
- Magic_Number - Magic Number to identify the EA operations
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Working Explanation
- Use Bollinger brands and Bulls Power to identify trend moments where he start to operate into the EURUSD currency pair
- Simple distribution of indicators. Efficiency > Complexity to Understand
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