Stabilized Funds EA

Stabilized Funds EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor built for the  EURUSD currency pair.

Stabilized Funds EA does not use Martingale and Grid, All Trades are covered by  StopLoss and  TakeProfit

Stabilized Funds EA only works in EURUSD currency pairs.

Stabilized Funds EA has been tested for more than  5 years in Strategy Tester .

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SETTINGS

  • MaxRiskPerTrade - Percentage of money you risk on every trade (1-4% recommended)
  • Maximum_Lots - Maximum Lot applied to your operations (5 Lots recommended)
  • Minimum_Lots - Minimum Lot applied to your operations (0.01 Lots recommended)
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss defined in pips. I recommend to not change this parameter (45 recommended)
  • Take_Profit - Take Profit defined in pips. I recommend to not change this parameter (0 recommended - Trailing Stop)
  • Ind0Param0 - Period of Bollinger Bands Indicator (21 recommended)
  • Ind0Param1 - Deviation of Bollinger Bands Indicator  (3.33 recommended)
  • Ind1Param0 - Period of Bulls Power Indicator  (8 recommended)
  • Ind1Param1 - Level of Bulls Power Indicator  (0 recommended)
  • Magic_Number - Magic Number to identify the EA operations

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Working Explanation

  • Use Bollinger brands and Bulls Power to identify trend moments where he start to operate into the EURUSD currency pair
  • Simple distribution of indicators. Efficiency > Complexity to Understand

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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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