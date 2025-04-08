Stabilized Funds EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor built for the EURUSD currency pair.

Stabilized Funds EA does not use Martingale and Grid, All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit .

Stabilized Funds EA only works in EURUSD currency pairs.

Stabilized Funds EA has been tested for more than 5 years in Strategy Tester .

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SETTINGS

MaxRiskPerTrade - Percentage of money you risk on every trade (1-4% recommended)

Percentage of money you risk on every trade (1-4% recommended) Maximum_Lots - Maximum Lot applied to your operations (5 Lots recommended)

Maximum Lot applied to your operations (5 Lots recommended) Minimum_Lots - Minimum Lot applied to your operations (0.01 Lots recommended)

Minimum Lot applied to your operations (0.01 Lots recommended) Stop_Loss - Stop Loss defined in pips. I recommend to not change this parameter (45 recommended)

Stop Loss defined in pips. I recommend to not change this parameter (45 recommended) Take_Profit - Take Profit defined in pips. I recommend to not change this parameter (0 recommended - Trailing Stop)

Take Profit defined in pips. Ind0Param0 - Period of Bollinger Bands Indicator (21 recommended)

Period of Bollinger Bands Indicator (21 recommended) Ind0Param1 - Deviation of Bollinger Bands Indicator (3.33 recommended)

Deviation of Bollinger Bands Indicator Ind1Param0 - Period of Bulls Power Indicator (8 recommended)

Period of Bulls Power Indicator Ind1Param1 - Level of Bulls Power Indicator (0 recommended)

Level Magic_Number - Magic Number to identify the EA operations

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Working Explanation

Use Bollinger brands and Bulls Power to identify trend moments where he start to operate into the EURUSD currency pair

Simple distribution of indicators. Efficiency > Complexity to Understand *****************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************



















