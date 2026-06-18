Pro Dashboard Screener

Take control of your trading performance with the Pro Dashboard Screener Designed for serious traders, this utility provides a clean, professional, and real-time overview of your account's health directly on your chart.

Stop switching between tabs to check your stats. With the Quant Pro Dashboard, your key metrics are always front and center, allowing you to focus on what matters most: your analysis.

Key Features:

  • Account Intelligence: Automatically detects your Account Number and Broker details.

  • Performance Metrics: Real-time monitoring of Balance, Equity, and Floating PnL.

  • Trade Management: Instant view of your total Open Positions and Closed trade counts.

  • Market Awareness: Stay updated with live Spread, Daily PnL percentage, and Network Latency (Ping).

  • Professional UI: A sleek, "Neon Cyberpunk" aesthetic with a high-contrast black box and neon outline that integrates perfectly with any chart theme.

Why Pro Dashboard?

  • Zero Lag: Highly optimized code ensures sub-millisecond execution, meaning it won't slow down your platform.

  • Clean Design: Specifically built to prevent text overlap, ensuring your chart remains clutter-free.

  • Motivation: Includes a dedicated quote section to keep your mindset focused: "Slow & Steady wins the race".

Instructions:

  1. Simply drag and drop the indicator onto any chart.

  2. The dashboard will automatically align to the Top-Right corner.

  3. No complex settings required—it’s plug-and-play.


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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