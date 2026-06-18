Take control of your trading performance with the Pro Dashboard Screener Designed for serious traders, this utility provides a clean, professional, and real-time overview of your account's health directly on your chart.

Stop switching between tabs to check your stats. With the Quant Pro Dashboard, your key metrics are always front and center, allowing you to focus on what matters most: your analysis.

Key Features:

Account Intelligence: Automatically detects your Account Number and Broker details.

Performance Metrics: Real-time monitoring of Balance, Equity, and Floating PnL.

Trade Management: Instant view of your total Open Positions and Closed trade counts.

Market Awareness: Stay updated with live Spread, Daily PnL percentage, and Network Latency (Ping).

Professional UI: A sleek, "Neon Cyberpunk" aesthetic with a high-contrast black box and neon outline that integrates perfectly with any chart theme.

Why Pro Dashboard?

Zero Lag: Highly optimized code ensures sub-millisecond execution, meaning it won't slow down your platform.

Clean Design: Specifically built to prevent text overlap, ensuring your chart remains clutter-free.

Motivation: Includes a dedicated quote section to keep your mindset focused: "Slow & Steady wins the race".

Instructions: