Alexander The Great EA

Alexander The Great EA is a premium Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to automate disciplined trend-following strategies using intelligent market analysis, advanced risk management, and professional trade execution.

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on basic indicator crossovers, Alexander The Great EA combines trend confirmation, execution filters, and structured money management into a reliable automated trading solution.

Every component has been engineered with stability, performance, and flexibility in mind, making it suitable for traders who require precision, consistency, and complete control over their trading system.

The EA offers extensive customization while remaining easy to configure through a clean and intuitive settings panel.

LIVE PORTFOLIO: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772974

 

Important Note for Backtesting & Demo Testing

If you are testing this EA in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester or on a demo account, please adjust your input settings according to your account balance. By default, the lot size is set to 0.01 , which might show very slow or unsatisfactory profit growth if you test it with a large deposit.

Recommended Lot Size Configurations:

  • Deposit up to $5,000: Use default lot size ( 0.01 to 0.05 ).

  • Deposit between $5,000 to $10,000: Adjust lot size to 0.08 .

  • Deposit between $10,000 to $50,000: Adjust lot size to 0.1 - 0.3 .

  • Deposit between $50,000 to $100,000+: Adjust lot size to 0.5 or higher.

Important Tips for Smooth Backtesting:

  1. Match Your Deposit: Always scale your input lot size relative to your test deposit size, or the backtest results might not reflect the strategy's true potential.

  2. Increase Drawdown Limits: In the EA inputs, temporarily increase the Daily Drawdown and Maximum Drawdown limits to their maximum values during backtesting so the tester doesn't prematurely halt trades due to strict risk rules.

  3. Live / Post-Purchase Setup: Once you finish testing and start running the EA live or after purchase, reset these risk and drawdown parameters according to your personal risk management preference.

MAIN FEATURES

• Fully Automated Trading

• Intelligent Trend Detection

• Automatic Buy & Sell Execution

• Advanced Risk Management

• Break Even Function

• Trailing Stop

• Custom Stop Loss & Take Profit

• Multi-Symbol Support

• Trading Session Control

• Spread Filter

• News Filter

• Magic Number Support

• Fully Customizable Inputs

• Optimized Trade Execution

• Native MetaTrader 5 Compatibility

LAUNCH OFFER

Current Launch Price

$599 USD

This introductory price is available for a limited time.

As Alexander The Great EA continues to receive feature updates, software improvements, and positive customer feedback, the selling price will gradually increase.

Future Pricing

• Launch Price — $799

• Next Price — $850

• Future Price — $1000

• Final Premium Price — $1,500

Early adopters receive the best value while enjoying future software improvements and product updates.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframe

M10 (10 Minutes)

Core Parameters

ATR Period: 15

ATR Multiplier: 6.0

Dynamic Chart Overlay: Enabled

RECOMMENDED ACCOUNT SIZE

$1,000 - $2,000

Recommended Fixed Lot: 0.01

$2,000 - $4,000

Recommended Fixed Lot: 0.03

$5,000 - $7,000

Recommended Fixed Lot: 0.05

RECOMMENDED TRADING CONDITIONS

Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M10

Execution Type: ECN/STP Broker

Leverage: 1:100 or Higher

Spread: Low Spread Recommended

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 Operation

PERFORMANCE TIPS

• Run only one EA instance per chart.

• Use the recommended XAUUSD M10 configuration.

• Use a reliable ECN/STP broker with low spreads.

• Test the EA on a demo account before trading live.

• Avoid modifying the core strategy parameters unless you understand their purpose.

• Keep AutoTrading enabled at all times.

• A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT

Professional customer support is included with every purchase.

After purchasing Alexander The Great EA, please contact me for:

• Installation Assistance

• Initial Configuration

• Recommended Settings

• Product Usage Guidance

• Technical Support

My objective is to ensure that every customer can install and configure the product correctly for the recommended trading environment.

Support includes product installation, configuration, and technical assistance.

Custom strategy development, feature requests, or modifications are not included unless agreed upon separately.

RISK DISCLAIMER

Alexander The Great EA is a professional software product that automates predefined trading rules.

Trading Forex, Gold, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses.

Past performance, historical backtests, optimization results, or strategy tester reports do not guarantee future performance.

Always test the EA on a demo account and ensure that it matches your personal trading objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance before using it on a live trading account.

THANK YOU

Thank you for choosing Alexander The Great EA.

I am committed to continuously improving this product through regular updates, performance enhancements, and dedicated customer support. If you have any questions after your purchase, feel free to contact me—I will be happy to assist you with installation, setup, and product usage.


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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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MQL TOOLS SL
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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