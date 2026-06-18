Pro Dashboard Screener

Take control of your trading performance with the Pro Dashboard Screener Designed for serious traders, this utility provides a clean, professional, and real-time overview of your account's health directly on your chart.

Stop switching between tabs to check your stats. With the Quant Pro Dashboard, your key metrics are always front and center, allowing you to focus on what matters most: your analysis.

Key Features:

  • Account Intelligence: Automatically detects your Account Number and Broker details.

  • Performance Metrics: Real-time monitoring of Balance, Equity, and Floating PnL.

  • Trade Management: Instant view of your total Open Positions and Closed trade counts.

  • Market Awareness: Stay updated with live Spread, Daily PnL percentage, and Network Latency (Ping).

  • Professional UI: A sleek, "Neon Cyberpunk" aesthetic with a high-contrast black box and neon outline that integrates perfectly with any chart theme.

Why Pro Dashboard?

  • Zero Lag: Highly optimized code ensures sub-millisecond execution, meaning it won't slow down your platform.

  • Clean Design: Specifically built to prevent text overlap, ensuring your chart remains clutter-free.

  • Motivation: Includes a dedicated quote section to keep your mindset focused: "Slow & Steady wins the race".

Instructions:

  1. Simply drag and drop the indicator onto any chart.

  2. The dashboard will automatically align to the Top-Right corner.

  3. No complex settings required—it’s plug-and-play.


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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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