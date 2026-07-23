Requires the SignalPilot Pro indicator. SignalPilot Executor is the free companion EA

that turns SignalPilot Pro signals into trades, with the management done by you or

automatically.





Attach the Executor to the same chart (or another chart of the same symbol) where the

indicator is running. When a signal appears, the EA picks it up with a complete plan ready:

entry, stop-loss and take-profit.





Execution. One click on EXECUTE (or the E key) opens the trade: a single position with

TP at TP3, or three positions with TP1/TP2/TP3 to scale out (needs a hedging account; on a

netting account it opens one, with a notice). A hard lot cap in two independent layers

prevents over-sizing, no matter what.





Management. The BE+ button (B key) trails the stop of all your positions: never below

break-even, following price at an ATR distance, and only forward, never back. Tap it

whenever you want to lock in more. CLOSE (C key) flattens everything instantly.





Two modes. In manual (default) you press the buttons and decide everything. In auto

(optional) the EA executes the signal as soon as it appears and, if enabled, moves to

break-even at the percentage you set. Auto mode runs unattended: test it on demo and use it

at your own responsibility.





Built-in Telegram. No separate bridge: the Executor can relay to your bot both your

trades (executed, break-even, closed) and the indicator signals. One bot for both.





The BE+ and CLOSE buttons manage any position opened by the EA on the symbol; EXECUTE needs

a signal published by SignalPilot Pro. ALWAYS test on a demo account before trading live.

Trading involves risk of loss.





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