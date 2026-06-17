UT Bot Alert FVG

UT Bot Alert FVG turns the popular UT Bot (ATR trailing-stop) into a complete, all-in-one decision panel. It paints the trend, draws a smooth non-flickering trailing line, fires clean Buy/Sell signals, maps Fair Value Gap zones, and tells you the real state of the market at a glance — trend, volatility and the buy/sell volume balance.

★ UT Bot trend engine

  • Candles colored by UT phase (bullish / bearish) for instant trend reading.
  • Smooth trailing line plotted as a native buffer — it never flickers on each tick.
  • Adjustable sensitivity (K factor) and ATR period.

★ Signals & alerts

  • Buy/Sell arrows on every trend flip — historical and live.
  • Non-blocking on-chart banner on each new signal, with a short sound.
  • Optional popup and push notifications to your phone.

★ Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones

  • Automatic detection of bullish and bearish gaps with an impulse filter.
  • Zones are projected forward and auto-removed once price fills them.
  • Keep only the most recent N unfilled gaps to stay clean.

★ Market State dashboard

  • Live regime read-out: Trend Up, Trend Down, Ranging, Mixed — plus a Volatile tag (ADX for strength/direction, ATR vs its average for volatility).
  • Buys / Sells volume split bar (e.g. Buys 60% / Sells 40%) from up vs down tick volume.
  • Movable panel (top center/left/right, bottom left/right) and fully customizable colors.

★ Built right

  • Lightweight, no DLLs and no external connections — it only reads price and time.
  • Works on any broker and symbol; recommended for intraday timeframes (M1–H1).

Tags: UT Bot, ATR trailing stop, FVG, fair value gap, buy sell signals, alerts, market state, volatility, ADX, dashboard, scalping, trend

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Want the PRO version? → UT Bot Apex FVG Signals

Everything in UT Bot Alert FVG, plus:
- Color MULTI-TIMEFRAME signal scanner (M1 · M5 · M15 · M30 · H1): see instantly which timeframe has a signal.
- FVG confluence that GRADES every entry (A/B/C quality).
- Configurable TP/SL zones (1 or 3 targets) — you decide the management.
- Trade manager: tells you when to move to break-even or let it run.
- Honest 12-month stats measured on your chart. Non-repaint.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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