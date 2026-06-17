UT Bot Alert FVG
- 指标
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Tommy De Jesus Rosario SantiagoI'm a specialized software developer focused on **algorithmic trading and financial automation**. I turn complex trading ideas into robust, reliable tools for **MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)** and **Python**.
- 版本: 1.20
UT Bot Alert FVG turns the popular UT Bot (ATR trailing-stop) into a complete, all-in-one decision panel. It paints the trend, draws a smooth non-flickering trailing line, fires clean Buy/Sell signals, maps Fair Value Gap zones, and tells you the real state of the market at a glance — trend, volatility and the buy/sell volume balance.
★ UT Bot trend engine
- Candles colored by UT phase (bullish / bearish) for instant trend reading.
- Smooth trailing line plotted as a native buffer — it never flickers on each tick.
- Adjustable sensitivity (K factor) and ATR period.
★ Signals & alerts
- Buy/Sell arrows on every trend flip — historical and live.
- Non-blocking on-chart banner on each new signal, with a short sound.
- Optional popup and push notifications to your phone.
★ Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones
- Automatic detection of bullish and bearish gaps with an impulse filter.
- Zones are projected forward and auto-removed once price fills them.
- Keep only the most recent N unfilled gaps to stay clean.
★ Market State dashboard
- Live regime read-out: Trend Up, Trend Down, Ranging, Mixed — plus a Volatile tag (ADX for strength/direction, ATR vs its average for volatility).
- Buys / Sells volume split bar (e.g. Buys 60% / Sells 40%) from up vs down tick volume.
- Movable panel (top center/left/right, bottom left/right) and fully customizable colors.
★ Built right
- Lightweight, no DLLs and no external connections — it only reads price and time.
- Works on any broker and symbol; recommended for intraday timeframes (M1–H1).
Tags: UT Bot, ATR trailing stop, FVG, fair value gap, buy sell signals, alerts, market state, volatility, ADX, dashboard, scalping, trend
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⭐ Want the PRO version? → UT Bot Apex FVG Signals
Everything in UT Bot Alert FVG, plus:
- Color MULTI-TIMEFRAME signal scanner (M1 · M5 · M15 · M30 · H1): see instantly which timeframe has a signal.
- FVG confluence that GRADES every entry (A/B/C quality).
- Configurable TP/SL zones (1 or 3 targets) — you decide the management.
- Trade manager: tells you when to move to break-even or let it run.
- Honest 12-month stats measured on your chart. Non-repaint.
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