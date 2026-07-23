UT Bot Apex FVG Signals

UT Bot Apex — UT Bot signals with FVG confluence, TP/SL zones and a multi-timeframe signal SCANNER (M1–H1). Non-repaint.

UT Bot Apex takes the UT Bot engine (ATR trailing stop) to Pro level. Every trend flip confirms at BAR CLOSE — NON-REPAINT — and only counts as a signal if it passes your quality filter. It detects FVG (Fair Value Gap) zones and uses them as confluence to reinforce the best entries. And its built-in scanner shows you, at a glance, which timeframe has a signal right now.

FEATURES
• UT Bot signals (ATR trailing flip) with buy/sell arrow. Confirm at close: NON-REPAINT.
• MULTI-TIMEFRAME SCANNER (M1 · M5 · M15 · M30 · H1): a color dashboard tells you which timeframe has a fresh buy or sell signal, with its quality and whether it lines up with an FVG. Never miss an entry on another timeframe again.
• FVG confluence: marks unfilled Fair Value Gaps and RAISES signal quality when the entry lands in an FVG zone.
• TP/SL zones on the chart: choose what to draw — FVG + zones / FVG only / zones only / UT Bot only — and 1 or 3 targets. TPs are shown as POSSIBLE targets, not orders: you decide the management.
• Trade manager: when your open trade passes 30% of the way to target, it prompts you to move to break-even or let it run.
• Control the QUANTITY and QUALITY of signals: max signals per day and minimum quality (A/B/C). Receive only what you want.
• Clean panel with Win% / Profit Factor / Drawdown over the LAST 12 MONTHS, counting FROM the moment you install it. Starts empty and fills with real results — no dressed-up backtests.
• Alerts: popup, mobile push notification and sound.
• Presets for Gold, Indices and Forex. Simple or full panel. English / Spanish language.

HOW TO USE
1. Drop it on the chart and pick your preset (Gold / Indices / Forex).
2. Check the scanner: which timeframe has a signal and at what quality.
3. Wait for the arrow confirmed at close and trade the TP/SL zones with YOUR risk management (1 or 3 targets).

IMPORTANT
This is an analysis tool, not a profit promise. TPs are possible targets; always use risk management. Stats are computed on the indicator's own signals (whether price hit the target or the stop first), over the last 12 months since install — so they stay real even if your broker doesn't have years of data.

YOUR FEEDBACK IMPROVES IT
Comment your pair and timeframe and I'll set up a preset. Tell me what feature you want and I'll add it in the next version. I read every review — your comment grows the product. Thanks for the support!
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