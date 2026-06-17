=== Smart Trade Assistant Pro MT4 ===

The Forex market is full of EAs that try to trade automatically for you.

But in the end, many of them fail because they do not understand your personal trading style, market perspective, or unique strategy.





The best trading decisions come from your own experience.





You decide when to enter the market.

You control the risk.

You manage the trade using your own strategy and confidence.





However, most traders face the same problem...





When the market starts moving fast,

you suddenly need to calculate the Lot Size,

calculate the Risk,

adjust Stop Loss and Take Profit manually,

and by the time everything is ready...





the opportunity may already be gone.





Sometimes you miss the entry.

Sometimes you enter at a worse price.

Sometimes just a few seconds of hesitation can cost a huge opportunity.





That is exactly why Smart Trade Assistant Pro was created.





This EA is not designed to replace you.





It is designed to empower your trading — making it faster, more precise, and more professional.





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=== Main Features of Smart Trade Assistant Pro MT4===





1. Professional On-Chart Trading Panel

• Easy-to-use trading panel directly on the chart

• Fast and convenient parameter adjustment

• Modern, clean, and professional interface





2. Supports Multiple Markets ,Trade:

• Forex

• Gold

• Cryptocurrencies

• Commodities

• And many other MT4 symbols





3. Automatic Lot Size Calculation

• Instantly calculates Lot Size based on your risk settings





4. Multi-Order System

• Automatically splits large positions into multiple orders

• Useful when the required Lot Size exceeds the broker's maximum allowed lot size





5. Advanced Risk Management, Two risk calculation modes:

• Fixed USD Risk

• Percentage Risk based on account balance





6. Easy SL / TP Management

• Drag Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart

• Simple and intuitive trade setup





7. Adjustable Risk Reward Ratio

• Easily configure RR Ratio directly from the trading panel





8. Fast Trade Execution

• Designed for fast entries during important market moments





9. Automatic Break Even System

• Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after reaching the specified RR level

• Extra Points feature to lock in profits safely





10. Advanced Trailing Stop System

Choose from 3 different trailing stop modes:

• Bar Trailing

• Point Trailing

• ATR Trailing





Additional Features:

• Select the timeframe used for trailing calculations

• Extra Points option for flexible profit protection





11. Daily Trading Statistics

View daily trading performance directly on the panel:

• Total trades

• Winning trades

• Losing trades

• Total profit





12. Trade Comment System

• Add comments before opening orders

• Useful for writing short trading notes and entry reasons





13. Candle Time Countdown

• Real-time candle countdown timer displayed near the current price

• Helps improve market timing and entry precision





14. Free Lifetime Updates

• All customers receive free future updates for life.





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=== How to Use ===





1. Attach the EA to your preferred chart

2. Configure all parameters before trading

3. Set your desired Risk (USD or %)

4. Select Market Order or Pending Order mode

5. Drag the Stop Loss line on the chart

6. Click Buy or Sell

7. Configure Break Even or Trailing Stop if needed





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You remain the decision maker.

Smart Trade Assistant Pro simply helps you execute faster, manage risk better, and react to the market instantly.





Because sometimes...

the difference between profit and missed opportunity

is simply the speed of execution. 🔥 Special Launch Promotion! 🔥 Only 69 USD for the first 5 customers!

After that, the price will increase to 129 USD



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