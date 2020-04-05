Xauusd Scalper Gold MT5

EA " XAUUSD Scalper Gold MT5 "

Safe & Stable Gold Trading EA with Low Drawdown.
Trend-following. Trade in the direction of the higher timeframe trend,
with entries executed on lower timeframes for precision.
■ Strategy
• Fully Automated Trading System
• Optimized for XAUUSD
• Works best on timeframe M15
• Uses trend + momentum confirmation
• Fixed 3% Risk Per Trade
• 24H automated execution (never miss opportunities)
• No trading session restriction
• No need to avoid news events
• No martingale
• No grid
.................................................
■ Input Parameters
• Risk & Money Management
Risk (% of Balance)

• Multi-Order : 
Max orders, Min spacing between orders (x ATR)

• SL/TP Mode : 
SL mode (Swing High/Low or ATR), Swing High/Low lookback bars, buffer swing (Points), TP as RR of Swing, SL of ATR, TP as RR of ATR

• Loss Streak Protection :
Enable stop-trading on consecutive losses, Number of consecutive losses before pause, Number of signals to skip after loss limit hit

• Timeframe : 
Entry timeframe, Trend filter timeframe (larger)

• Filter TF EMA (Trend Filter): 
Enable EMA Slow, EMA Slow Period, Enable EMA Fast, EMA Fast Period

• Entry TF EMA : 
Enable EMA on Entry TF (entry filter), EMA Period on Entry TF

• Other Indicator : 
MACD Fast/Slow/Signal periods, Parabolic SAR step/maximum, ATR period

• Break Even : 
Enable Break Even system, Break Even RR, Break Even buffer (Points)

• Trailing Stop : 
Enable Trailing Stop, Trailing Stop distance (x ATR)

• Panel Display : 
Panel update interval (seconds), Panel X position, Panel Y position

Backtest Mode : 
Backtest (Light - no panel, fast / Full display)
.............................................
■ example Backtest  2024.06 – 2026.05 (2 years)
• Symbol : XAUUSD
• Broker : ICMarkets / Pepperstone / IUX
• Backtested on 3 brokers using the same default parameter settings.
• Timeframe : M15
• Lot Size : Fixed 3% Risk Per Trade
• Entry Method : Opens 2 positions per signal
• Entry Distance : ATR distance
• Leverage : 1:100 (Used for Backtesting)


📊 Performance Comparison (2024.06 – 2026.05)

Data Point IC Markets Pepperstone IUX
Modeling Quality 99% 98% 97%
Initial Deposit 1,000 USD 1,000 USD 1,000 USD
Total Net Profit +10,041.58 USD +10,458.48 USD +10,442.92 USD
Profit Factor 1.43 1.39 1.43
Win Rate 69.17% 69.77% 69.43%
Max Drawdown 20.25% 20.81% 22.05%
Total Trades 626 622 628
Recovery Factor 4.70 4.21 5.07
Sharpe Ratio 3.35 3.37 3.34

📌 Key Takeaways from Multi-Broker Testing :
As demonstrated in the comparison table, the strategy exhibits exceptional robustness across entirely different broker environments, execution speeds, and spread conditions. It consistently maintains a solid ~69% Win Rate while strictly keeping the Max Equity Drawdown well-controlled between 20% and 22% across all tested platforms. This delivers solid proof that the EA is broker-independent and has not been over-optimized for any single broker, ensuring reliable, stable, and transparent performance for your live trading account.

✓ Recommendation:

For Best Performance : Raw/ECN 
Account : Minimum Deposit  1,000 USD

This EA is designed to work properly on both Real and Demo accounts.
For the most accurate backtesting results, it is recommended to use XAUUSD symbols with 2 decimal digits.

The default settings have been optimized based on successful backtest results.
You are free to modify the parameters, but please backtest your custom settings first to confirm that they perform better before using them on a Real account.

💚 A Sincere Recommendation from the Seller
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please ensure that you understand the EA's strategy and the risks involved before purchasing.
🔥 Special Launch Promotion! 🔥

Only 99 USD for the first 5 customers!

After that, the price will increase to 199 USD
Gold EA, XAUUSD EA, Gold Robot, Gold Scalper, EA Gold, Gold MT5, Gold scalping
XAUUSD Robot, Gold Expert Advisor, AI Gold EA, Auto Gold Trader, Xauusd scalping
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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