Xauusd Scalper Gold MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.29
- Activations: 5
EA " XAUUSD Scalper Gold MT5 "
Safe & Stable Gold Trading EA with Low Drawdown.
Trend-following. Trade in the direction of the higher timeframe trend,
with entries executed on lower timeframes for precision.
Trend-following. Trade in the direction of the higher timeframe trend,
with entries executed on lower timeframes for precision.
■ Strategy
• Fully Automated Trading System
• Optimized for XAUUSD
• Works best on timeframe M15
• Uses trend + momentum confirmation
• Fixed 3% Risk Per Trade
• 24H automated execution (never miss opportunities)
• No trading session restriction
• No need to avoid news events
• No martingale
• No grid
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■ Input Parameters
• Risk & Money Management:
Risk (% of Balance)
• Multi-Order :
Max orders, Min spacing between orders (x ATR)
• SL/TP Mode :
SL mode (Swing High/Low or ATR), Swing High/Low lookback bars, buffer swing (Points), TP as RR of Swing, SL of ATR, TP as RR of ATR
• Loss Streak Protection :
Enable stop-trading on consecutive losses, Number of consecutive losses before pause, Number of signals to skip after loss limit hit
• Timeframe :
Entry timeframe, Trend filter timeframe (larger)
• Filter TF EMA (Trend Filter):
Enable EMA Slow, EMA Slow Period, Enable EMA Fast, EMA Fast Period
• Entry TF EMA :
Enable EMA on Entry TF (entry filter), EMA Period on Entry TF
• Other Indicator :
MACD Fast/Slow/Signal periods, Parabolic SAR step/maximum, ATR period
• Break Even :
Enable Break Even system, Break Even RR, Break Even buffer (Points)
Enable Trailing Stop, Trailing Stop distance (x ATR)
• Panel Display :
Panel update interval (seconds), Panel X position, Panel Y position
•Backtest Mode :
Backtest (Light - no panel, fast / Full display)
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■ example Backtest 2024.06 – 2026.05 (2 years)
• Symbol : XAUUSD
• Broker : ICMarkets / Pepperstone / IUX
• Backtested on 3 brokers using the same default parameter settings.
• Timeframe : M15
• Lot Size : Fixed 3% Risk Per Trade
• Entry Method : Opens 2 positions per signal
• Entry Distance : ATR distance
• Leverage : 1:100 (Used for Backtesting)
📊 Performance Comparison (2024.06 – 2026.05)
|Data Point
|IC Markets
|Pepperstone
|IUX
|Modeling Quality
|99%
|98%
|97%
|Initial Deposit
|1,000 USD
|1,000 USD
|1,000 USD
|Total Net Profit
|+10,041.58 USD
|+10,458.48 USD
|+10,442.92 USD
|Profit Factor
|1.43
|1.39
|1.43
|Win Rate
|69.17%
|69.77%
|69.43%
|Max Drawdown
|20.25%
|20.81%
|22.05%
|Total Trades
|626
|622
|628
|Recovery Factor
|4.70
|4.21
|5.07
|Sharpe Ratio
|3.35
|3.37
|3.34
📌 Key Takeaways from Multi-Broker Testing :
As demonstrated in the comparison table, the strategy exhibits exceptional robustness across entirely different broker environments, execution speeds, and spread conditions. It consistently maintains a solid ~69% Win Rate while strictly keeping the Max Equity Drawdown well-controlled between 20% and 22% across all tested platforms. This delivers solid proof that the EA is broker-independent and has not been over-optimized for any single broker, ensuring reliable, stable, and transparent performance for your live trading account.
✓ Recommendation:
For Best Performance : Raw/ECN
Account : Minimum Deposit 1,000 USD
This EA is designed to work properly on both Real and Demo accounts.
For the most accurate backtesting results, it is recommended to use XAUUSD symbols with 2 decimal digits.
The default settings have been optimized based on successful backtest results.
You are free to modify the parameters, but please backtest your custom settings first to confirm that they perform better before using them on a Real account.
💚 A Sincere Recommendation from the Seller
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please ensure that you understand the EA's strategy and the risks involved before purchasing.
🔥 Special Launch Promotion! 🔥
Only 99 USD for the first 5 customers!After that, the price will increase to 199 USD
Only 99 USD for the first 5 customers!After that, the price will increase to 199 USD
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