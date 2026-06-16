Market Watch Trading Hours News Pro

FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS 

Feel free to contact me for support, installation assistance, and upgrade.

Professional Market Session, Trading Schedule & Economic News Dashboard for MetaTrader 4

FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS is an advanced all-in-one MT4 dashboard designed to provide traders with real-time market session monitoring, broker trading schedules, live countdowns, intelligent voice alerts, and economic news awareness from one clean professional interface.

The EA automatically scans your Market Watch symbols and displays current trading status, opening and closing times, session activity, market energy, and upcoming High and Medium Impact economic news events.

In addition to the visual dashboard, the EA provides a complete intelligent audio notification system, helping traders stay informed even while focusing on chart analysis or away from the computer.

Key Features

• Real-time Windows system clock with second-by-second updates

• Global trading session monitor:

  • Sydney
  • Tokyo
  • London
  • New York

• Current market session status

• Session overlap detection

• Market Energy assessment

• OPEN / CLOSED / ABOUT TO OPEN / ABOUT TO CLOSE market status

• Live countdown until market opens or closes

• Integrated High & Medium Impact Economic News Calendar

• Second-by-second news countdown timers

• Next News banner with upcoming economic events

• Symbol search function

• Scrollable Market Watch dashboard

• Multi-asset support:

  • Forex
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • Precious Metals
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Energies
  • Broker-specific instruments

• Automatic broker trading schedule detection

• Professional FORBEX Trading interface

• Fast and lightweight operation

• Adjustable News Time Offset to compensate for broker or timezone differences

Intelligent Voice & Audio Alerts

Stay informed without constantly watching the screen.

The dashboard includes professional voice announcements and alert sounds for:

• Market Open

• Market Close

• 5 Minutes Before Market Opens

• 5 Minutes Before Market Closes

• Sydney Session Opens

• Sydney Session Closes

• Tokyo Session Opens

• Tokyo Session Closes

• London Session Opens

• London Session Closes

• New York Session Opens

• New York Session Closes

• High Impact News Release

• Medium Impact News Release

• 5 Minutes Before High Impact News

• 1 Minute Before High Impact News

• Live Economic News Notifications

• Dashboard interface sounds

The intelligent alert queue ensures that important announcements are delivered in the correct order without overlapping or interrupting one another.

Benefits

• Avoid unexpected market closures

• Prepare for session openings and closings

• Monitor global liquidity transitions

• Stay informed about upcoming economic events

• Receive spoken alerts before important market events

• Improve trade timing and risk management

• Monitor multiple asset classes from one professional dashboard

• Reduce the need to constantly watch the screen

• Never miss important trading sessions or scheduled economic news

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Compatible with all MetaTrader 4 brokers.

Developed By

FORBEX Trading

Professional Trading Tools for Serious Traders

Important Setup (Required for Live Economic News)

To enable the live economic calendar, WebRequest access must be enabled in MetaTrader 4.

Go to:

MT4 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Enable:

✔ Allow WebRequest for listed URL

Add the following URLs:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media

https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

Click OK, then reload the EA if necessary.

Without this permission, the live economic calendar, news countdown timers, and economic news alerts will not be available.

Why Choose FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS?

Whether you trade Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, or Energies, FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS helps you stay informed about market sessions, trading hours, and scheduled economic events through a professional visual dashboard combined with intelligent voice notifications.

Designed to help traders stay informed, prepared, and focused throughout every trading session—even when they are away from the screen.


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Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 4 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 , обеспечивая гибкую синхронизацию для разных типов счетов и сценариев торговли. Версия COPYLOT MT4 поддерживает: MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как по
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую пробную версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT4 — это не просто локальный копировщик сделок; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения (risk management and execution framework), созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Ко
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
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Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT4", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT5" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Менеджер соотношения риска и прибыли — это визуальный инструмент управления ордерами и калькулятор размера позиции, разработанный для поддержки дисциплинированной торговли и профессионального управления рисками. Он позволяет трейдерам визуально устанавливать уровни входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита непосредственно на графике, автоматически рассчитывая размер лота и соотношение риска и прибыли перед отправкой ордера. Инструмент помогает стандартизировать подготовку к торговле и гарантирует, что ка
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Утилиты
Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Утилиты
Усреднитель для MetaTrader 4 — профессиональная система сопровождения сделок и управления средней ценой Профессиональный советник для тех, кто хочет не просто усреднять позиции, а грамотно управлять серией сделок, просадкой и общей точкой выхода. Этот инструмент помогает сопровождать уже открытые позиции, улучшать среднюю цену входа и выстраивать понятную логику выхода всей серии в безубыток или прибыль. Усреднитель для MT4 создан не как автономная торговая система, а как специализированный мод
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Утилиты
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile Полноценная профессиональная торговая система в одном индикаторе. Этот инструмент объединяет Murrey Math уровни , Market Profile , Volume Profile и модули Forbex в одну мощную аналитическую платформу. Уровни Murrey Math и рыночная структура Профили рынка: дневные, недельные, месячные Гистограмма объема по цене (HVN/LVN, VAH/VAL, POC) Профили внутридневных сессий (Asia/EU/US) Фильтры Forbex060 и Forbex073 Панель символов и умные кнопки Торгуйте на основе рыночн
Forbex Candle Timer
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FORBEX Candle Count Down Timer Every Candle Counts Know exactly how much time remains until the current candle closes. FORBEX Candle Count Down Timer is a simple yet highly practical utility that displays the remaining time of the active candle directly on the chart, helping traders make better timing decisions and avoid entering or exiting positions blindly during candle formation. Whether you trade using Price Action, Volume, Market Profile, Murrey Math, or any other methodology, knowing how
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# FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours ## Professional Market Session Monitoring for MetaTrader 4 FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours is a powerful MT4 dashboard EA, designed to provide traders with a complete real-time overview of market opening and closing schedules across Forex pairs, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, and other broker-supported instruments. The dashboard automatically scans all symbols available in Market Watch and displays their current trading status, live sess
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FORBEX Symbol Changer One Click Away.  If you experience any issues, have questions, or would like to learn more about the system and its methodology, please feel free to get in touch. Please contact me, and I will guide you through the entire installation process via AnyDesk to ensure everything is installed correctly and fully ready to use even before the purchase. FORBEX Philosophy Built by traders for traders, FORBEX tools focus on simplicity, efficiency, and practical workflow improvements
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