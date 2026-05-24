

XAU SPHINX IMMORTAL GRID

Trend-Intelligent Gold Grid Engine with 7-Layer Aegis Shield



Xau Sphinx Immortal Grid is the ultimate fusion of Bollinger Band + Moving Average Trend Following- and Smart Grid Recovery, engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.



Inspired by the legendary Mosquito EA's trend-detection core and supercharged with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine, 7-Layer Aegis Shield, and 6-Rule Smart Scalp Exit System, this EA transforms gold volatility into relentless profit cycles.



Unlike basic grid robots that blindly average into losing positions, the Sphinx only initiates trades when three independent confirmations align: Price at Bollinger Band extremes + EMA Crossover + RSI Oversold/Overbought zones. When the market moves against you, the intelligent grid activates recovery mode and closes the entire basket in profit.



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=== WHY XAU SPHINX IMMORTAL GRID? ===



1. TRIPLE-CONFIRMED TREND ENTRY:- Combines Bollinger Bands (20-period, 2.2 deviation) + EMA 15/50 Crossover + RSI 14 extreme zones. The EA only opens the base trade when ALL three indicators confirm a high-probability reversal, eliminating false signals.



2. SMART GRID RECOVERY ENGINE:- If price moves against you, the EA opens grid levels with a controlled 1.3x lot multiplier at 500-point intervals. This drags your average entry closer to market price without dangerous martingale doubling.



3. BASKET TAKE-PROFIT ENGINE:- No more waiting for price to return to your original entry! The EA calculates the volume-weighted average price of all trades and sets a virtual TP for the entire basket. When the combined profit threshold is reached (default 300 points), everything closes in profit simultaneously.



4. 7-LAYER AEGIS SHIELD:- The most comprehensive risk management system in any gold EA:

- L1: Circuit Breaker (Max Drawdown Emergency Stop)

- L2: Dynamic Spread Protector (blocks during spread spikes)

- L3: Profit Guard (prevents premature loss-taking)

- L4: RSI Hard Veto (RSI > 80 blocks BUY, RSI < 20 blocks SELL)

- Time Guard (held > 4 hours with $5+ profit = take it)

- Stale Profit (held > 8 hours tiny profit = cut and reset)

- RSI Reversal (RSI extreme reversal signal = exit now)

- Volume-Weighted Basket Close



6. KELLY-INSPIRED AUTO-SCALING:- Six built-in presets automatically calculate lot size based on your balance. No manual lot calculations needed.



7. PREMIUM DASHBOARD (HUD):- Real-time gold and black heads-up display showing grid levels, average price, drawdown, floating P/L, spread, and shield status at a glance.



8. PROP FIRM READY:- Built-in Phantom Randomizer adds random entry delays to bypass AI pattern detection at funded trading firms.





=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] MEDIUM EMPEROR (Recommended)

Balanced risk-reward. Engineered for $100+ micro accounts.

- Optimal Inputs:

- God-Tier Preset: PRESET_MEDIUM ($300 per 0.01 lot)

- BB Period: 30 | BB Deviation: 2.8

- EMA Fast: 20 | EMA Slow: 50

- RSI Buy Max: 20 | RSI Sell Min: 80

- Grid Step: 800 Points | Grid Multiplier: 1.2x

- Basket TP: 300 Points

- Aegis Max DD: 40%



[SETUP 2] LOW GUARDIAN (Conservative)

Ultra-safe passive income. Requires $200+ accounts.

- Optimal Inputs:

- God-Tier Preset: PRESET_LOW ($500 per 0.01 lot)

- Same indicator settings as Setup 1



[SETUP 3] HIGH CONQUEROR (Aggressive)

Maximum compounding for bold traders. Minimum $100 balance.

- Optimal Inputs:

- God-Tier Preset: PRESET_VERY_HIGH ($100 per 0.01 lot)

- Same indicator settings as Setup 1



=== INSTALLATION AND SETUP ===



1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. XAUUSD or GOLD) on the H1- timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Xau Sphinx Immortal Grid- onto the chart.

3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===- dropdown.

4. Adjust the === GRID DYNAMICS === section if you want custom grid behavior.

5. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.

6. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS for best results.