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Volume-Weighted Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control

Chaikin Oscillator Grid System

Most grid systems rely solely on price movement while ignoring one of the most important market drivers: volume.

The Chaikin Oscillator Grid EA is a professional-grade trading system designed to track institutional accumulation and distribution before entering the market. By combining volume-confirmed momentum entries with intelligent recovery mechanics and advanced risk management, the EA provides a more disciplined framework for automated grid trading.

Instead of blindly entering unstable market conditions, the system waits for real money flow confirmation before deploying capital.

Volume-Backed Entries

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

The EA uses the Chaikin Oscillator to measure the flow of money into and out of the market.

Accumulation Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when the oscillator crosses above the zero line, signaling increasing buying pressure and institutional accumulation.

Distribution Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated when the oscillator crosses below the zero line, confirming growing selling pressure and market distribution.

This approach allows the EA to trade with confirmed market participation instead of relying on price movement alone.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If price retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You maintain complete control over:

Grid spacing

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression settings

The adaptive structure allows the system to respond more safely to volatility expansion and prolonged market movement.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown reduction system.

Instead of waiting for an entire basket to slowly recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

The newest profitable position

With the oldest losing position

Once their combined profit reaches your target value, both positions close simultaneously.

This process:

Gradually reduces drawdown

Frees trapped margin

Reduces overall exposure

Locks in realized gains continuously

Definitive Capital Protection

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:

Equity drawdown guards

Maximum total grid exposure limits

Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )

Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:

Current account equity

Maximum allowed risk percentage

Exposure management settings

This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:

No hedging

No position fragmentation

Full compatibility with netting accounts

Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models

Advanced Order Management

Engineered specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and stable trade management while respecting:

Broker volume limitations

Spread filters

Slippage controls

Execution safety requirements

The system is optimized for efficient execution without freezing or blocking the trading terminal.

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:

Active grid count

Floating profit/loss

Total banked profit

Current market direction

Recovery activity

Timestamped pair-closure history

Why Choose the Chaikin Oscillator Grid EA?

The Chaikin Oscillator Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine volume-backed market participation instead of blindly reacting to price movement alone.

By combining institutional money-flow confirmation with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered risk protection, the system provides a more resilient and disciplined approach to automated trading.

Trade with volume-confirmed entries, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution built for long-term account stability.