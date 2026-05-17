RR TradePanel Installation and setup Guide

RR TradePanel EA — Installation & Settings Guide

Open the chart for the instrument you want to trade.

Examples:

You can either:

Drag the EA from the Navigator onto the chart OR

In the EA settings window:

Make sure the MT5 Algo Trading button is enabled (green).

If Algo Trading is OFF:

but trading functions will not work

the panel may appear

The EA operates on one chart/symbol per instance.

For multi-symbol trading:

INPUT PARAMETERS (EA SETTINGS)

Risk Management

Enable automatic lot sizing Default: true

If enabled, the EA calculates lot size automatically based on:

account balance

risk %

stop loss distance

If disabled, a fixed lot size is used instead.

Risk per trade (%) Default: 1.0

Defines how much account balance is risked per trade. Example: 1.0 = risk 1% of balance between Entry and Stop Loss.

Fixed lot size Default: 0.10

Used only when automatic lot sizing is disabled.

RR Tool Target

Default Risk:Reward Default: 2.0

The seed R:R ratio used to auto-place the Target line whenever a direction (Long/Short) is chosen or prices are reseeded. If set to 0 or less, the EA falls back to 2.0 internally.

Instant Order (One-Click) SL/TP

This is a fully separate SL/TP path from the RR overlay tool — it governs the Buy/Sell buttons used for one-click market execution.

Enable Stop Loss — Default: true Enable Take Profit — Default: true

SL/TP basis — Default: ATR multiple Choose between:

Fixed pips — SL/TP set as a fixed pip distance from execution price.

ATR multiple — SL/TP set as a multiple of the current ATR(14) value.

SL distance (pips) — Default: 20.0 — used only in Fixed Pips mode. TP distance (pips) — Default: 40.0 — used only in Fixed Pips mode. SL = ATR x this — Default: 1.0 — used only in ATR mode. TP = ATR x this — Default: 2.0 — used only in ATR mode.

Instant orders use their own lot-sizing pass (same Risk %/Fixed Lot/Fixed $ logic as the RR tool) based on whichever SL distance results from these settings.

Execution Settings

Trade comment — Default: empty Optional text added to all EA orders. If left blank, the EA auto-generates a comment containing order type, R:R, and risk amount.

Enable popup alerts — Default: false Shows MT5 popup alerts on order sent/failed and instant-order sent/failed events.

Break-Even Settings

BE Trigger Mode

Pips — Break-even activates after price moves a set number of pips.

TP Percent — Break-even activates after price reaches a percentage of the distance to TP.

BE trigger distance — Default: 10.0 pips (used when trigger mode = Pips) BE trigger by TP % — Default: 50% (used when trigger mode = TP Percent) Profit locked at BE — Default: 1.0 pip

When BE activates, SL moves to Entry ± the locked profit distance (in the trade's favor).

Trailing Stop Settings

Trail Trigger Mode

Pips — Trailing starts after a set number of pips profit.

TP Percent — Trailing starts after a percentage of the distance to TP.

Start trailing after — Default: 15.0 pips Trail trigger by TP % — Default: 50% Trailing distance — Default: 10.0 pips — distance kept between price and the trailing stop. Trailing step size — Default: 2.0 pips — minimum improvement required before the SL is updated again.

Partial Close Settings (toggle live in panel)

All partial close levels are disabled by default and are normally configured/toggled live from the Partial Close panel page rather than left at their seed values.

Level Enabled (default) Trigger (default) Close amount (default) TP1 false 20% of target distance 0.01 TP2 false 40% of target distance 0.01 TP3 false 60% of target distance 0.01 TP4 false 80% of target distance 0.01 SL1 false 50% of stop distance 0.01 SL2 false 80% of stop distance 0.01

Important — close amount depends on mode: the EA has two partial-close modes, Close % and Close Lot (default). In Close Lot mode — the default — the "close amount" values above ( 0.01 ) are interpreted as a lot size, not a percentage. Switching modes in the panel resets all six close-amount fields to a sane default for that mode ( 0.01 lots, or 25.0 % respectively).

Default manual partial close % — Default: 50% Used by the manual "Close X%" button on the Order Management page (this one is always a percentage, independent of the TP1–4/SL1–2 mode).

Misc

EA magic number — Default: 77777 Used to tag/identify orders placed by this EA instance.

Maximum slippage (points) — Default: 5 Passed to the trade object as the allowed deviation on market execution.

RR Tool Colours

Take profit colour — Green

— Green Stop loss colour — Red

— Red Entry colour — Blue

RR Tool Appearance

RR label font size — Default: 8 RR tool width — Default: 280 px

Panel Position

Horizontal panel position — Default: 12 Vertical panel position — Default: 48

The panel can also be dragged manually at runtime via its header bar.

STEP-BY-STEP — PLANNING A TRADE

Step 1 — Open the Panel The panel opens automatically when the EA loads. If closed, click the small [RR] button in the top-left corner.

Step 2 — Choose Direction Click the button between buy and sell. This activates the RR overlay and seeds Entry/Target/Stop from the current market price using the Default R:R and current ATR.

Step 3 — Set Price Levels

Method A — Drag the panel blocks on-chart (TP, Entry, SL).

Method B — Drag the horizontal chart lines.

Method C — Type prices manually into the panel's price fields.





Optional — Anchor (glue) Entry to market: toggling Anchor snaps Entry to the live Ask/Bid and keeps it pinned there tick-by-tick until toggled off.

Optional — RR Lock 🔒: toggling RR Lock captures the current Target:Stop ratio; while locked, dragging either TP or SL auto-adjusts the other to preserve that ratio.





Step 4 — Review Trade Analysis The EA automatically calculates:

R:R ratio

Risk amount

Reward amount

Lot size

Order type

Quality score

RR Quality Guide

POOR → below 1.0

OK → 1.0–1.49

GOOD → 1.5–1.99

GREAT → 2.0+

Step 5 — Automatic Order Detection The EA automatically determines Market / Limit / Stop order type based on the Entry price relative to current Ask/Bid.

Step 6 — Execute Trade Click the execute button (labelled with the detected order type, symbol, and price). The EA places the order with the calculated lot size, stop loss, and take profit, then automatically clears the RR overlay from the chart.

PANEL NAVIGATION

The panel has 3 pages, navigated with ◄ / ► arrows in the header — there is no gear icon.

Page Contents 1 — RR Tool Direction, price levels, sizing, R:R analysis, execute button 2 — Order Management Symbol exposure, partial close (manual %), cancel pending, close all/buy/sell, Virtual SL/TP 3 — Trade Automation / Partial Close BE/Trailing manual + auto toggles, Per-level TP1–4 / SL1–2 configuration (enable, trigger %, close amount), Close Lot vs Close % mode switch

Button Function ◄ / ► Move between the 3 panel pages ✕ Collapse panel [RR] Reopen panel Header bar Drag panel

ORDER MANAGEMENT PAGE

Access via the ◄ / ► page arrows (page 2 of 3).

Features include:

Manual "Run BE now"

Manual "Run Trailing now"

Manual Partial Close (uses Default Manual Partial Close %)

Cancel Pending Orders

Close All Positions / Close Buy / Close Sell

Virtual SL/TP toggle

VIRTUAL SL/TP

When enabled:

broker-side SL/TP is removed from the position

the EA manages exits internally, checking price against stored virtual levels every tick

virtual levels are drawn on-chart styled to match the terminal's native stop-level line color/style

Useful for hiding SL/TP from the broker.

⚠ IMPORTANT: MT5 (and the EA) must remain running for Virtual SL/TP to be enforced — if the terminal is closed, no protection is applied to the position.

LOT SIZE CALCULATION

When Auto-Lot (Risk %) mode is active:

Risk Amount = Balance × Risk % Lot Size = Risk Amount ÷ (Stop Pips × Pip Value)

The same sizing engine also supports Fixed Lot and Fixed Amount ($) modes, selectable via the size-mode button on the panel. In all modes the EA automatically:

adjusts for broker digits

respects min/max lot sizes

normalizes to the broker's volume step

QUICK-START CHECKLIST

EA compiled without errors

Algo Trading enabled

EA attached correctly

Risk % configured

Magic Number configured

Instant Order SL/TP basis reviewed (Fixed Pips vs ATR)

Break-even settings reviewed

Trailing settings reviewed

Partial close settings reviewed (remember: all levels start disabled)

Tested on demo account first

FINAL NOTES

RR TradePanel EA was built to simplify:

risk management

trade execution

RR planning

automated management

Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live funds.