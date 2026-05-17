RR TradePanel Installation and setup Guide

Step 1 — Open Your Trading Chart
Open the chart for the instrument you want to trade.
Examples:
-
EURUSD
-
GBPUSD
-
XAUUSD
Step 2 — Attach the EA
You can either:
-
Drag the EA from the Navigator onto the chart
OR
-
Right-click the EA → Attach to a chart
Step 3 — Configure the EA
In the EA settings window:
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Configure your preferred inputs
-
Open the Common tab
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Enable:
-
Allow Algo Trading
-
-
Click OK
Step 4 — Enable Algo Trading
Make sure the MT5 Algo Trading button is enabled (green).
If Algo Trading is OFF:
-
the panel may appear
-
but trading functions will not work
IMPORTANT NOTE
The EA operates on one chart/symbol per instance.
For multi-symbol trading:
-
attach a separate EA instance to each chart.
INPUT PARAMETERS (EA SETTINGS)
Risk Management
Enable automatic lot sizing Default: true
If enabled, the EA calculates lot size automatically based on:
- account balance
- risk %
- stop loss distance
If disabled, a fixed lot size is used instead.
Risk per trade (%) Default: 1.0
Defines how much account balance is risked per trade. Example: 1.0 = risk 1% of balance between Entry and Stop Loss.
Fixed lot size Default: 0.10
Used only when automatic lot sizing is disabled.
RR Tool Target
Default Risk:Reward Default: 2.0
The seed R:R ratio used to auto-place the Target line whenever a direction (Long/Short) is chosen or prices are reseeded. If set to 0 or less, the EA falls back to 2.0 internally.
Instant Order (One-Click) SL/TP
This is a fully separate SL/TP path from the RR overlay tool — it governs the Buy/Sell buttons used for one-click market execution.
Enable Stop Loss — Default: true Enable Take Profit — Default: true
SL/TP basis — Default: ATR multiple Choose between:
- Fixed pips — SL/TP set as a fixed pip distance from execution price.
- ATR multiple — SL/TP set as a multiple of the current ATR(14) value.
SL distance (pips) — Default: 20.0 — used only in Fixed Pips mode. TP distance (pips) — Default: 40.0 — used only in Fixed Pips mode. SL = ATR x this — Default: 1.0 — used only in ATR mode. TP = ATR x this — Default: 2.0 — used only in ATR mode.
Instant orders use their own lot-sizing pass (same Risk %/Fixed Lot/Fixed $ logic as the RR tool) based on whichever SL distance results from these settings.
Execution Settings
Trade comment — Default: empty Optional text added to all EA orders. If left blank, the EA auto-generates a comment containing order type, R:R, and risk amount.
Enable popup alerts — Default: false Shows MT5 popup alerts on order sent/failed and instant-order sent/failed events.
Break-Even Settings
BE Trigger Mode
- Pips — Break-even activates after price moves a set number of pips.
- TP Percent — Break-even activates after price reaches a percentage of the distance to TP.
BE trigger distance — Default: 10.0 pips (used when trigger mode = Pips) BE trigger by TP % — Default: 50% (used when trigger mode = TP Percent) Profit locked at BE — Default: 1.0 pip
When BE activates, SL moves to Entry ± the locked profit distance (in the trade's favor).
Trailing Stop Settings
Trail Trigger Mode
- Pips — Trailing starts after a set number of pips profit.
- TP Percent — Trailing starts after a percentage of the distance to TP.
Start trailing after — Default: 15.0 pips Trail trigger by TP % — Default: 50% Trailing distance — Default: 10.0 pips — distance kept between price and the trailing stop. Trailing step size — Default: 2.0 pips — minimum improvement required before the SL is updated again.
Partial Close Settings (toggle live in panel)
All partial close levels are disabled by default and are normally configured/toggled live from the Partial Close panel page rather than left at their seed values.
|Level
|Enabled (default)
|Trigger (default)
|Close amount (default)
|TP1
|false
|20% of target distance
|0.01
|TP2
|false
|40% of target distance
|0.01
|TP3
|false
|60% of target distance
|0.01
|TP4
|false
|80% of target distance
|0.01
|SL1
|false
|50% of stop distance
|0.01
|SL2
|false
|80% of stop distance
|0.01
Important — close amount depends on mode: the EA has two partial-close modes, Close % and Close Lot (default). In Close Lot mode — the default — the "close amount" values above ( 0.01 ) are interpreted as a lot size, not a percentage. Switching modes in the panel resets all six close-amount fields to a sane default for that mode ( 0.01 lots, or 25.0 % respectively).
Default manual partial close % — Default: 50% Used by the manual "Close X%" button on the Order Management page (this one is always a percentage, independent of the TP1–4/SL1–2 mode).
Misc
EA magic number — Default: 77777 Used to tag/identify orders placed by this EA instance.
Maximum slippage (points) — Default: 5 Passed to the trade object as the allowed deviation on market execution.
RR Tool Colours
- Take profit colour — Green
- Stop loss colour — Red
- Entry colour — Blue
RR Tool Appearance
RR label font size — Default: 8 RR tool width — Default: 280 px
Panel Position
Horizontal panel position — Default: 12 Vertical panel position — Default: 48
The panel can also be dragged manually at runtime via its header bar.
STEP-BY-STEP — PLANNING A TRADE
Step 1 — Open the Panel The panel opens automatically when the EA loads. If closed, click the small [RR] button in the top-left corner.
Step 2 — Choose Direction Click the button between buy and sell. This activates the RR overlay and seeds Entry/Target/Stop from the current market price using the Default R:R and current ATR.
Step 3 — Set Price Levels
- Method A — Drag the panel blocks on-chart (TP, Entry, SL).
- Method B — Drag the horizontal chart lines.
- Method C — Type prices manually into the panel's price fields.
Optional — Anchor (glue) Entry to market: toggling Anchor snaps Entry to the live Ask/Bid and keeps it pinned there tick-by-tick until toggled off.
Optional — RR Lock 🔒: toggling RR Lock captures the current Target:Stop ratio; while locked, dragging either TP or SL auto-adjusts the other to preserve that ratio.
Step 4 — Review Trade Analysis The EA automatically calculates:
- R:R ratio
- Risk amount
- Reward amount
- Lot size
- Order type
- Quality score
RR Quality Guide
- POOR → below 1.0
- OK → 1.0–1.49
- GOOD → 1.5–1.99
- GREAT → 2.0+
Step 5 — Automatic Order Detection The EA automatically determines Market / Limit / Stop order type based on the Entry price relative to current Ask/Bid.
Step 6 — Execute Trade Click the execute button (labelled with the detected order type, symbol, and price). The EA places the order with the calculated lot size, stop loss, and take profit, then automatically clears the RR overlay from the chart.
PANEL NAVIGATION
The panel has 3 pages, navigated with ◄ / ► arrows in the header — there is no gear icon.
|Page
|Contents
|1 — RR Tool
|Direction, price levels, sizing, R:R analysis, execute button
|2 — Order Management
|Symbol exposure, partial close (manual %), cancel pending, close all/buy/sell, Virtual SL/TP
|3 — Trade Automation / Partial Close
|BE/Trailing manual + auto toggles, Per-level TP1–4 / SL1–2 configuration (enable, trigger %, close amount), Close Lot vs Close % mode switch
|Button
|Function
|◄ / ►
|Move between the 3 panel pages
|✕
|Collapse panel
|[RR]
|Reopen panel
|Header bar
|Drag panel
ORDER MANAGEMENT PAGE
Access via the ◄ / ► page arrows (page 2 of 3).
Features include:
- Manual "Run BE now"
- Manual "Run Trailing now"
- Manual Partial Close (uses Default Manual Partial Close %)
- Cancel Pending Orders
- Close All Positions / Close Buy / Close Sell
- Virtual SL/TP toggle
VIRTUAL SL/TP
When enabled:
- broker-side SL/TP is removed from the position
- the EA manages exits internally, checking price against stored virtual levels every tick
- virtual levels are drawn on-chart styled to match the terminal's native stop-level line color/style
Useful for hiding SL/TP from the broker.
⚠ IMPORTANT: MT5 (and the EA) must remain running for Virtual SL/TP to be enforced — if the terminal is closed, no protection is applied to the position.
LOT SIZE CALCULATION
When Auto-Lot (Risk %) mode is active:
Risk Amount = Balance × Risk % Lot Size = Risk Amount ÷ (Stop Pips × Pip Value)
The same sizing engine also supports Fixed Lot and Fixed Amount ($) modes, selectable via the size-mode button on the panel. In all modes the EA automatically:
- adjusts for broker digits
- respects min/max lot sizes
- normalizes to the broker's volume step
QUICK-START CHECKLIST
- EA compiled without errors
- Algo Trading enabled
- EA attached correctly
- Risk % configured
- Magic Number configured
- Instant Order SL/TP basis reviewed (Fixed Pips vs ATR)
- Break-even settings reviewed
- Trailing settings reviewed
- Partial close settings reviewed (remember: all levels start disabled)
- Tested on demo account first
FINAL NOTES
RR TradePanel EA was built to simplify:
- risk management
- trade execution
- RR planning
- automated management
Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live funds.