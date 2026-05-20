RR TradePanel MT5

RR TradePanel is a trade execution and management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines visual trade planning with automated risk management, allowing trades to be planned, executed, and managed directly from the chart.

The panel includes an interactive Risk/Reward tool, automatic lot size calculation based on account risk, trade management automation, and manual management controls. It is suitable for traders who want consistent position sizing and faster trade execution.

Trade Planning

Trades can be planned visually using draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. The panel automatically recognizes the selected setup and supports both buy and sell positions, including market orders, limit orders, and stop orders.

Prices may be adjusted directly on the chart or entered manually.

Position Sizing

The EA can calculate the trading volume automatically according to the selected risk percentage.

The calculation considers:

Account balance

Selected risk percentage

Stop Loss distance

Symbol specifications provided by the broker

A fixed lot size can also be used instead of automatic risk-based sizing.

Risk/Reward Information

While adjusting the trade levels, the panel displays information that helps evaluate the planned trade, including the current Risk/Reward ratio and other trade statistics before the order is placed.

Trade Management

The EA includes several tools for managing open positions automatically.

Break-Even

The Stop Loss can be moved to the entry price automatically after the market reaches either:

a specified profit in points, or

a selected percentage of the Take Profit distance.

Trailing Stop

The trailing stop system supports configurable activation, trailing distance, and trailing step values to help protect profits as price moves in favor of the trade.

Partial Close

Positions can be partially closed automatically at predefined profit levels.

The system supports multiple profit targets as well as optional defensive partial closes when price moves against the position.

Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit

The EA can manage Stop Loss and Take Profit levels internally instead of sending them to the broker.

When Virtual SL/TP is enabled, broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit values are removed and the EA monitors price continuously. Positions are closed automatically when the virtual exit levels are reached.

Because this feature is managed by the EA, MetaTrader 5 must remain running while virtual protection is enabled.

Manual Controls

The panel also provides manual trade management buttons for common actions, including:

Move Stop Loss to Break-Even

Activate Trailing Stop

Partial Close

Cancel Pending Orders

Close Buy Positions

Close Sell Positions

Close All Positions

Main Features

Interactive Risk/Reward planning tool

Drag-and-drop trade levels

One-click market and pending order execution

Automatic lot size calculation based on risk

Fixed lot size option

Automatic Break-Even management

Automatic Trailing Stop management

Automatic Partial Close management

Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit

Manual trade management controls

Movable and customizable control panel

Notes

One EA instance should be used for each trading symbol.

Algo Trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5.

Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit require MetaTrader 5 to remain running.

Testing on a demo account is recommended before using the EA on a live account.





RR TradePanel EA — Installation & Settings Guide FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please contact me to get your Free trial!





