RR TradePanel MT5

RR TradePanel is a trade execution and management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines visual trade planning with automated risk management, allowing trades to be planned, executed, and managed directly from the chart.

The panel includes an interactive Risk/Reward tool, automatic lot size calculation based on account risk, trade management automation, and manual management controls. It is suitable for traders who want consistent position sizing and faster trade execution.

Trade Planning

Trades can be planned visually using draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. The panel automatically recognizes the selected setup and supports both buy and sell positions, including market orders, limit orders, and stop orders.

Prices may be adjusted directly on the chart or entered manually.

Position Sizing

The EA can calculate the trading volume automatically according to the selected risk percentage.

The calculation considers:

  • Account balance
  • Selected risk percentage
  • Stop Loss distance
  • Symbol specifications provided by the broker

A fixed lot size can also be used instead of automatic risk-based sizing.

Risk/Reward Information

While adjusting the trade levels, the panel displays information that helps evaluate the planned trade, including the current Risk/Reward ratio and other trade statistics before the order is placed.

Trade Management

The EA includes several tools for managing open positions automatically.

Break-Even

The Stop Loss can be moved to the entry price automatically after the market reaches either:

  • a specified profit in points, or
  • a selected percentage of the Take Profit distance.

Trailing Stop

The trailing stop system supports configurable activation, trailing distance, and trailing step values to help protect profits as price moves in favor of the trade.

Partial Close

Positions can be partially closed automatically at predefined profit levels.

The system supports multiple profit targets as well as optional defensive partial closes when price moves against the position.

Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit

The EA can manage Stop Loss and Take Profit levels internally instead of sending them to the broker.

When Virtual SL/TP is enabled, broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit values are removed and the EA monitors price continuously. Positions are closed automatically when the virtual exit levels are reached.

Because this feature is managed by the EA, MetaTrader 5 must remain running while virtual protection is enabled.

Manual Controls

The panel also provides manual trade management buttons for common actions, including:

  • Move Stop Loss to Break-Even
  • Activate Trailing Stop
  • Partial Close
  • Cancel Pending Orders
  • Close Buy Positions
  • Close Sell Positions
  • Close All Positions

Main Features

  • Interactive Risk/Reward planning tool
  • Drag-and-drop trade levels
  • One-click market and pending order execution
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on risk
  • Fixed lot size option
  • Automatic Break-Even management
  • Automatic Trailing Stop management
  • Automatic Partial Close management
  • Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Manual trade management controls
  • Movable and customizable control panel

Notes

  • One EA instance should be used for each trading symbol.
  • Algo Trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5.
  • Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit require MetaTrader 5 to remain running.
  • Testing on a demo account is recommended before using the EA on a live account.

RR TradePanel EA — Installation & Settings Guide

FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please contact me to get your Free trial!



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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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KT Equity Protector MT5
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Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kalifx Trade Manager X is a smart order-management EA utility designed for traders who want faster execution from an on-chart panel and safer automated position management using break-even, trailing stop, partial close, auto SL/TP, and equity protection. Core Goals Reduce manual execution errors Standardize risk per trade Lock profits consistently Protect account equity from abnormal drawdowns/floating loss KEY FEATURES A) ON-CHART ORDER PANEL (Optional) A compact trading panel is displayed
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