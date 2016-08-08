GM Stochastic MIDL
- Indicators
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Oleg PapkovStudied 1978 - 1984 at the Novosibirsk Institute of engineers for geodesy, aerophotography and cartography, faculty of optical, specialty optical and opto-electronic devices. Since then, the programmer. Languages: ALGOL, Fortran ,C, Pascal, Delphi, C#, Visual Basic for Windows, Assembler. Forex do
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 October 2017
- Activations: 5
GM Stochastic MIDL indicator is based on the averaging of the two Stochastics (7,3,4) and (20,3,7) with the level limitation. The only parameter Lim is used for that.
The central operator:
IIndBuffer[i]=((iStochastic(NULL,0,7,3,4,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,i)+iStochastic(NULL,0,20,3,7,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,i))/2 -50)
The indicator values are changed from -Y to +Y via 0 after its execution. The white line. The indicator is supplemented by the growth/decrease histogram of the indicator values.
Another important indicator operator:
if(IIndBuffer[i] < Lim && IIndBuffer[i] > -Lim) IIndBuffer[i] = 0;
Lim can be configured so that a part of false movements is excluded.
The indicator histogram colors are configured as well. The default ones are white, yellow and red. Yellow lines and values above 0 - UP. Red lines and values below 0 - DOWN.
Intersection with a zero level can be a trade open signal in the appropriate direction.
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