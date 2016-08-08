GM Stochastic MIDL indicator is based on the averaging of the two Stochastics (7,3,4) and (20,3,7) with the level limitation. The only parameter Lim is used for that.

The central operator:

IIndBuffer[i]=(( iStochastic ( NULL , 0 , 7 , 3 , 4 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN ,i)+ iStochastic ( NULL , 0 , 20 , 3 , 7 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN ,i))/ 2 - 50 )

The indicator values are changed from -Y to +Y via 0 after its execution. The white line. The indicator is supplemented by the growth/decrease histogram of the indicator values.

Another important indicator operator:

if (IIndBuffer[i] < Lim && IIndBuffer[i] > -Lim) IIndBuffer[i] = 0 ;

Lim can be configured so that a part of false movements is excluded.

The indicator histogram colors are configured as well. The default ones are white, yellow and red. Yellow lines and values above 0 - UP. Red lines and values below 0 - DOWN.

Intersection with a zero level can be a trade open signal in the appropriate direction.